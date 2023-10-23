Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enbridge: Oops, They Did It Again

Oct. 23, 2023 6:32 AM ET, 7 Comments
Summary

  • Enbridge's $14 billion acquisition has caused investors to abandon the stock, leading to a yield of over 8%.
  • The gas market has experienced a solid gain, and if maintained, it could lead to enhanced profitability in the industry.
  • Enbridge's move into the regulated utility space increases their utility base rate business and diversifies the company.
  • ENB stock is a buy at current levels.
Britney Spears

jcamilobernal/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

There's nothing like investing in diversifying assets to crash the price of a pipeline stock. The ink wasn't dry on my last article... hardly, before Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) management went and "Did it

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am required to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

A
AZ BOY
Today, 8:00 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.27K)
If you owned this for years… you have lost principal… it still may have downside..
Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Today, 8:06 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (5.33K)
@AZ BOY No argument. Thanks for reading and commenting. Cheers
I
IDRILL4GASOIL
Today, 7:59 AM
Premium
Comments (783)
Great 8% bond
D
DCO1982
Today, 7:58 AM
Investing Group
Comments (662)
Are Michigan democrats going to blow their brains out and shut down Line 5?
Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Today, 8:09 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (5.33K)
@DCO1982 you never know what those rascals will do. I visit Michigan regularly and see a lot of cars on the road-try going through Chicago....scary, I go through Indianapolis now. The point is they need all the gas and oil they can get. Thanks for reading and commenting. CHeers
b
bgsretired
Today, 7:05 AM
Investing Group
Comments (226)
Thank you for your coverage of ENB. I recently bought ENB myself…now that they have added even more diversity from their Dominion deal…and their yield is over 8 %…I like them even more! I will be adding to my position. Hopefully…we have a colder winter and higher gas prices…that scenario should bode well for ENB and shareholders. Thanks again for your write up on a company I own!
Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Today, 7:14 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (5.33K)
@bgsretired you're welcome and in good company-I recently added myself. Thanks for reading and commenting. Cheers
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

