SPY: You Have Been Warned By Jerome Powell

History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme. - Mark Twain

Introduction: 2023 Has Shades of 1987

The notion that history doesn't repeat itself but rhymes in the stock market encapsulates the idea that while each financial era is unique, certain patterns and themes tend to recur over time. Investors and traders often draw upon past market events to gain insights into how future trends might unfold. These rhymes might manifest as similar economic cycles, speculative bubbles, or psychological investor behaviors like fear and greed. While the specific catalysts and circumstances change, the fundamental human emotions and market dynamics remain surprisingly consistent. Understanding these rhymes can help market participants navigate the unpredictability of financial markets, providing valuable lessons and guiding principles to make more informed investment decisions.

Typically, stocks and treasury yields (interest rates) are inversely proportional. As risk-free interest rates rise, equities become less attractive for investors, which leads to lower stock prices. However, there are anomalous periods where this relationship breaks down like what we experienced during the summer of 2023. During June-July, long-duration treasury yields rose sharply; however, the stock market (S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)) still managed to build on gains from the first half of this year [driven by the "Magnificent 7" big tech stocks].

However, as soon as long-duration [10-year] treasury yields broke past previous cycle highs at ~4.25%, the S&P-500 formed a local top in mid-July and has since declined by nearly 8% [with 10-year treasury yields soaring to new cycle highs of 5.001% last week].

Now, the rally off of October 2022 lows has been characterized by "extremely poor" breadth, with nearly all of the equity market returns from the last twelve months being generated by a select few mega-cap tech companies that carry heavy weighting in major market indices.

Interestingly, the rally in big tech has been driven by significant P/E multiple expansion [and not fundamental earnings growth]. Given the steep rise in long-duration treasury yields, such a multiple expansion goes against common sense and financial logic. The only reasonable explanation is that investors are piling into big tech names due to their "safe-haven" status [massive free cash flow generation and robust balance sheets] as macroeconomic and geopolitical risks continue to pile up in the economy. In one of my recent notes, I shared my views on the significant concentration into big-cap tech and its risks to the Nasdaq-100: QQQ: You Have Been Warned By Jamie Dimon

Now, from a historical standpoint, I am seeing a lot of parallels between 2023 and 1987 - the year of the "Black Monday" crash. In a similar vein to 2023, we can observe a sharp rise in equities and long-duration treasury yields through the summer of 1987 (an anomalous breakdown of the stock and bond yield relationship). And as you can see on the chart below, the rally of 1987 ended with a violent crash in the stock market on "Black Monday" (19th October 1987), with investors fleeing into treasury bonds in a "flight to safety" trade (causing a sharp decline in treasury yields).

Today, the million-dollar question is -

"Are stock prices and treasury yields set up for a 1987-esque collapse?"

In today's note, we will try to find an answer to this question, but before we do that, let's understand the drivers of this ongoing wild run-up in long-duration treasury yields.

What's Going On With Bond Yields?

On the back of a 40-year bull run in the bond market [1982-2022], treasury yields have spiked up over the last eighteen months as the Fed has tightened its monetary policy to combat the pandemic-induced inflation, ending the era of free money.

During this tightening cycle, the Fed has already raised the Federal Funds rate from 0 to 5.5% and reduced its balance sheet assets by ~$1T through run-off of treasury and mortgage securities at the rate of $95B per month.

While inflation has moderated rapidly since peaking out in 2022, it is still running well above the Fed's target of 2% [September CPI: 3.7% y/y]. With persistent labor market tightness [unemployment rate: 3.8%] and strong economic data, central bankers refuse to declare victory in its war on inflation, and rightly so given past inflationary episodes.

For several months, the Fed has insisted that a "higher rates for longer" policy will be kept in place until the inflation genie is put back into the bottle. And, in his recent address on monetary policy at the New York Economic Club, Fed Chair Jerome Powell left the door open to more rate hikes [despite strong indication of a pause in the hike cycle due to tightening of financial conditions caused by the ongoing surge in long duration treasury yields]:

Turning to monetary policy, the FOMC has tightened policy substantially over the past 18 months, increasing the federal funds rate by 525 basis points at a historically fast pace and decreasing our securities holdings by roughly $1 trillion. The stance of policy is restrictive, meaning that tight policy is putting downward pressure on economic activity and inflation. Given the fast pace of the tightening, there may still be meaningful tightening in the pipeline. My colleagues and I are committed to achieving a stance of policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation sustainably down to 2 percent over time, and to keeping policy restrictive until we are confident that inflation is on a path to that objective. We are attentive to recent data showing the resilience of economic growth and demand for labor. Additional evidence of persistently above-trend growth, or that tightness in the labor market is no longer easing, could put further progress on inflation at risk and could warrant further tightening of monetary policy. Along with many other factors, actual and expected changes in the stance of monetary policy affect broader financial conditions, which in turn affect economic activity, employment and inflation. Financial conditions have tightened significantly in recent months, and longer-term bond yields have been an important driving factor in this tightening. We remain attentive to these developments because persistent changes in financial conditions can have implications for the path of monetary policy. My colleagues and I remain resolute in our commitment to returning inflation to 2 percent over time. A range of uncertainties, both old and new, complicate our task of balancing the risk of tightening monetary policy too much against the risk of tightening too little. Doing too little could allow above-target inflation to become entrenched and ultimately require monetary policy to wring more persistent inflation from the economy at a high cost to employment. Doing too much could also do unnecessary harm to the economy. Given the uncertainties and risks, and how far we have come, the Committee is proceeding carefully. We will make decisions about the extent of additional policy firming and how long policy will remain restrictive based on the totality of the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks. Source: Federal Reserve

Now, as we know, the Fed's monetary tightening actions and "higher interest rates for longer" stance explain the move higher in short-duration treasury yields. However, long-duration treasury bonds have absolutely collapsed in recent months:

Amid a bear steepening (long-term interest rates outpacing short-term interest rates), the US treasury yield curve has been uninverting rapidly. And, as of writing, the spread between 10-year and 2-year treasury yields has narrowed down to just -16 bps [from more than -100bps just a few weeks ago].

Historically, yield curve uninversions have occurred right before the start of economic recessions, and while stock market investors are big on the idea of a soft landing (with S&P-500 trading at ~19x P/E), leading economic indicators continue to point towards an imminent slowdown:

Conference Board

Conference Board

Now, higher long-duration bond yields mean tighter financial conditions and slower economic activity. While the bond market is doing some much-needed work on behalf of the Fed in the fight against inflation, the velocity of this move up in long-duration yields is quite incredible, and the longer this goes on, the greater the chance of something breaking in the financial system that eventually leads to a hard landing (recession) in the economy!

Jerome Powell's Warning For Investors

During the Q&A session of his appearance at the New York Economic Club last week, Powell (on being queried about his understanding of the run-up in the long end of the treasury yield curve) listed out multiple theories that could explain the surge higher in long-duration treasury yields:

- the resilience of the economy to high interest rates (Given the continued strength in the economy [tight labor market and strong GDP growth], higher interest rates are becoming an ineffective tool for slowing down economic activity or that rates just haven't been higher for longer)

- fiscal deficits (US government debt: >$33.6T, current fiscal deficit: $1.7T, massive treasury issuance from the government, Powell said - we are on an "unsustainable" path fiscally)

- quantitative tightening (reduction of Fed's balance sheet assets, Fed moving from buyer to seller)

- change in correlation between stocks and bonds (investors are demanding a higher term premium due to growing expectations that the world is moving into an environment of more supply shocks than demand shocks)

And followed that up with the following comments:

Basically, bond prices are set by supply and demand. The supply of treasuries (massive issuance from the US government) is a known thing, but demand can be affected by any and all of these theories and also by sentiment that's just too hard to characterize. So you know, [bond] markets here have been volatile, with rates moving up and down a lot. I think we have to let this play out - it's clearly a tightening of financial conditions and we are watching carefully.

By pointing toward supply-demand dynamics, my opinion is that Powell essentially admitted that the Fed has lost control of the long end of the yield curve. While the Fed's rate hiking campaign is likely on pause for now, the door has been left open for future rate hikes. More importantly, with inflation still running well above its target rate of 2% and Q3 US GDP growth projected to come in at 4%+, the Fed is unlikely to ease monetary policy (switch back to QE [quantitative easing]) in the foreseeable future. And without the Fed buying up government treasuries, the wild run-up in long-duration yields may continue for a while, pressurizing valuations of risk assets.

The Simple Yield Math Behind Stock Valuations

Since treasury bonds are backed by the full faith of the US government, their yields are considered the risk-free rate in the investing world. In a normalized environment, risk assets like equities tend to offer a premium of 2-3% on top of this risk-free rate. Hence, at this time, the S&P-500 should ideally command an earnings yield of 7-8% [risk-free rate (10-year treasury yield) of 5% + equity risk premium of 2-3%].

By inverting this 7-8% earnings yield, we get to a Price-to-earnings multiple of 12.5-14.28x for the S&P-500. Considering forward 2024 earnings estimates of $245 for the S&P-500, the market is currently trading at a forward P/E of 19x. According to the yield math shared above, S&P-500 should be trading 25-35% lower than current levels, i.e., in the 2,800 to 3,200 range.

In addition to this yield-based repricing, I see additional risk for the S&P-500 since consensus analyst estimates are looking for 12% y/y earnings growth in 2024 heading into a potential recession. If we do end up getting a garden variety recession, S&P-500 earnings could drop by 15-20% next year. And in that bearish scenario, the S&P-500 could drop down as low as 2,200 to 2,640 [2024 S&P-500 earnings: $176-185, P/E multiple: 12.5-14.28x].

From a valuation standpoint, there's ample room for a significant de-rating in the S&P-500, with its Shiller PE ratio [28.87x] sitting at extremely elevated levels as you can see on the chart below:

Yes, the yield math could change quickly if long-duration treasury yields moved back down to 2020-21 lows; however, current economic conditions are unsupportive of such a low-interest rate environment. A Fed pivot and re-introduction of QE-infinitum is probably the only thing that can push rates down to such depths, and while I do expect the Fed to revert back to QE at some point in the future; I believe the Fed Put is currently inactive (due to strong economy and high inflation). This reality doesn't change until and unless something breaks in the financial markets or the economy. And honestly, if something does break, we could see a 1987-esque crash in the financial markets before the Fed pivots back to quantitative easing.

Do We Have The Technical Setup For A Crash?

On the back of a sizeable pullback since mid-July, the S&P-500 is currently testing the support trendline from the COVID-19 (March 2020) and the October 2022 lows. With weekly RSI and MACD indicators rolling over, a massive technical breakdown here is very much on the table.

If long-duration treasury yields hold up at elevated levels or continue to climb higher over the coming sessions, equity market selling could pick up here accompanied by a potential spike in VIX [CBOE Volatility Index], which rallied past the 20 level last week.

The S&P-500 [SPY] has support in the 410 to 420 range; however, if we break those levels, then all bets are off, and yes, we could even see the S&P-500 experiencing a crash similar to 1987.

That said, so far in 2023, SPY has followed seasonality patterns quite well, and numerous analysts have cited strong past performance trends in the November-December period while predicting a year-end rally for stocks! Recent economic data has remained resilient, and Q3 earnings are unlikely to rock the boat. With the Fed virtually on pause now, equity markets can embark on a run higher to close out 2023.

Last Friday, SPY closed right under its 200-DMA support level and the trendline of support from October 2022 lows. However, we could be forming a bear trap here, with RSI and MACD indicators on the daily chart showing signs of positive divergence.

From a sentiment perspective, investors appear to be fearful at this moment in time as indicated by CNN's Fear & Greed Index (currently in "Fear" territory):

Ahead of a seasonally strong period in a pre-election year, investor sentiment is bearish (fearful) whilst SPY is nearly oversold and trading within a critical support zone. From an ultra near-term perspective, SPY can forge some sort of a bounce here as long as we hold the 410 to 420 support zone; and then resume the downtrend in H1 2024.

Concluding Thoughts

The immutable laws of money dictate that risk assets such as equities offer a positive risk premium relative to the risk-free rate in the market. With the long end of the treasury yield curve having moved up to ~5% in recent weeks, the S&P-500 trading at a 4% earnings yield is simply unsustainable, and a de-rating to 7-8% earnings yields would be justified.

Given the current state of the economy and Fed chair Powell's recent talk, long-duration treasury yields are likely to move higher from here, not lower. From a valuation and technical perspective, the S&P-500 can drop by 25-50%+ from current levels.

As we noted in this article, there are uncanny similarities between 1987 and 2023 up to this point of the year. Will we see a 1987-esque crash? Frankly, I don't know, but under the given set of economic and financial conditions, I simply cannot rule out a stock market crash.

Winston Churchill once said -

Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

Heading into a potential recession, the equity market (S&P-500) valuation reflects a high degree of investor complacency. A 1987-esque may or may not materialize; however, prudent investors must prepare themselves for a wide range of possible outcomes [tail events] in this uncertain environment.

Key Takeaway: Considering the simple yield math behind stock valuations, the S&P-500 is ripe for a significant correction. A technical bounce here may delay the inevitable move lower; however, looking at medium-term [1-3 years] risk/reward, I rate SPY a "Sell" at current levels.