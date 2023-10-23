traveler1116

Research Note Summary

In today's note I return to the topic of regional banks to do a 3-month review on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), a stock I previously covered.

My last note on this stock was back in late June, when I gave it a strong buy rating. Since then, as the chart below shows, my bullish prediction proved correct as the share price jumped up going into mid-summer, however more recently has sunk again.

Could this present another potential buying opportunity? Will my rating change after applying my updated methodology?

Fifth Third - price since last rating (Seeking Alpha)

As it turns out, after today's review I determined the stock is due for a slight downgrade to buy, which is still bullish but less so than in June.

The tailwinds justifying this rating would be a 6% dividend yield and 3-year dividend growth, positive growth trends in revenue, and growth in their interest-earning assets such as loans and securities.

Headwinds being faced are continued underperformance vs the S&P 500 index ever since the spring banking crisis which shows poor market momentum for this stock, as well as lackluster growth results when comparing to a peer group of other regional banks.

Two downside risks identified were exposure to office loans and rising trend of net charge-offs and bad debt, which I discussed further.

Methodology Used

I will utilize my WholeScore Rating methodology which looks at this stock holistically across 6 categories including potential downside risks, and assigns a rating score.

The most recent quarterly earnings results came out on Oct. 19th for the quarter ending in September, while the next earnings come out not until January 19th, for the quarter ending December.

Industry Outlook

The sector listed for this company is diversified banks, however in putting together a list of comparable companies I focused on those that could be considered "regional" banks, pulled from the larger list.

Of the 5 stocks I picked for this peer group, Fifth Third had a positive YoY revenue growth for the period tracked, and came within close range of my goal of beating its peer average by 5%. It beat the average by 4.73%, good enough to earn a point in that regard.

You may wonder why I left out of this peer group banks like Citigroup (C) or Bank of America (BAC). The answer is that they are mega national banks and even global ones in the case of Citi, so it would not make sense to compare them to much smaller regional players like Fifth Third, KeyCorp (KEY), and so on.

Fifth Third - industry outlook (author analysis)

To understand this industry and what someone is investing in, is to understand how this industry makes money but also its role in the economy as part of the critical financial infrastructure.

Many of today's banks are like financial supermarkets and much less like the corner savings and loan in small town America from the old black and white films. These firms make a ton of money from interest-earning assets, but also from fees and wealth management / advisory, as well as things like trading, currency exchange, trust, custodian services, among other things.

I have stated in articles this year covering this sector that the elevated interest-rate environment has been a huge tailwind to these banks' interest-earning assets, but also has increased the cost of their interest-bearing liabilities and deposits as well, squeezing margins.

In terms of my forward sentiment for Fifth Third, it is a positive one.

Supporting my sentiment is the following from their Q3 results, showing a YoY increase in interest-earning assets such as loans. Also, look at the average yield of 6.18% earned as of Q3, which is significant vs 3Q22.

Fifth Third - YoY increase in earning assets (company Q3 results)

In addition, the firm saw a YoY increase in interest-earning securities as well, but also the average yield being earned.

Fifth Third - increase to earning assets - securities (company Q3 results)

Financial Statements

What I can see from the financial statements that is relevant, tuning out all of the noise, is the following:

From the income statement, we can see that this bank's revenue grew on a YoY basis, albeit on a meager level, so it did not meet my goal of a 5% YoY growth.

Fifth Third - financial statements (author analysis)

Further, as of the writing of this article the most recent cash flow and balance sheet data is from Q2, in which case both saw YoY declines and did not meet my target.

However, my sentiment for revenue, profitability and cashflow is positive looking forward, since I already mentioned the growth in their interest-earning assets. I also want to point out the following, which shows Q3 growth in non-interest income:

Fifth Third - non interest income (company q3 results)

As far as positive equity, I expect similar results going forward. This is supported by what I call balance sheet expansion: growth in total deposits, which are a liability to the company, but also growth in total assets.

Fifth Third - growth in total deposits (Seeking Alpha) Fifth Third - growth trend in total assets (Seeking Alpha) Fifth Third - growth trend in total liabilities (Seeking Alpha)

As you can see, both sides of the balance sheet have been on an expansion trend from Jun 2022 to Jun 2023, the two quarters I am comparing.

Dividends

Yes, you read it right.. the dividend yield for this stock is just over 6%.

However, let's talk about that for a minute.

One positive to call out is that when comparing the quarterly dividend between Sept 2023 and Sept 2020, it translates to nearly a 30% growth in that 3 year period, which outperforms my target goal.

Fifth Third - dividends (author analysis)

In addition, my portfolio target for annual dividend income is a minimum of $100 annual dividend income on 100 shares held, so this would mean I look for stocks paying at least $0.25 per share. This stock surpasses that, at $0.35 per share.

Also, its dividend yield of 6.01% beats its sector average by over 43%, outperforming my goal there as well.

Looking forward, I expect the same dividend since they recently just raised it, however I expect the yield to decrease as the share price rises steadily again, which should be driven by the tailwind of continued positive revenue performance.

Share Price

When looking for a buy price on this stock, my portfolio strategy is similar to recent articles, where I am tracking the 200-day simple moving average and buying after a crossover below the average, when possible.

From the YChart below, the crossover below the moving average is long past us, as the share price took a dip along with the banking sector back in the spring during the regional banking turbulence surrounding Silicon Valley Bank.

However, I would argue that the buy opportunity is still there, as the price has not yet rebounded back above the 200-day average, so this presents an interesting value play in my opinion, since the company itself is profitable and with growing revenue.

Fifth Third - share price (author analysis)

At a share price almost 18% below the moving average mentioned, I cannot help but give this stock a point in this category. Though there is no perfect buy or sell price, I think at this price the upside potential is much bigger while the downside risk is smaller than if buying at the March highs.

Performance vs. S&P 500

When talking about its performance vs. the S&P 500 index, the market momentum obviously has been weak when comparing to this index, as this stock's 1 year performance was 266% lower than the index performance.

Fifth Third - performance vs S&P500 (author analysis)

However, consider that this correlates with the massive dip in the banking sector in the spring, as the chart shows:

Fifth Third - price vs S&P - chart (Seeking Alpha)

My forward sentiment is that there will be a slow growth in relation to the S&P, an index that has a lot of big tech components that have seen bullish momentum this year after investors fled banks.

The banking sector is not completely out of the woods, with squeezes to interest margins as well as concerns over exposure to office loans / office property delinquencies, but also credit agency downgrades of banks.

If you look at the spread in the chart above, between this stock and the index, it is a huge gap to fill.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, I am looking at the forward P/E ratio and P/B ratio, to gauge the price to earnings and book value.

In this category, it appears the stock is almost 23% below its sector average on forward price to earnings, so it appears undervalued in that regard.

Fifth Third - valuation (author analysis)

When it comes to price-to-book value, it is just slightly overvalued at 1.03x book value, so I went and gave it a point there.

I think the "why" behind it slight overvaluation on book value is the decline in positive equity between Q2 and Q3, as seen in the balance sheet. I expect a similar situation going forward, as I mentioned earlier both the assets and liabilities side of the balance sheet have seen expansion lately so hard to tell if equity will drop or rise by much.

I expect price-to-earnings to be similar and remain undervalued, as I think the market is still expecting headwinds to earnings for this sector overall, but especially for regional banks.

Though revenue YoY growth was positive, as I showed earlier the YoY growth in net income was just around 1%, so nothing to write home about.

Forward-Looking Risks

The two potential downside risks that ought to be mentioned, and that some readers bring up in comments sometimes, are net chargeoff trends and exposure to office property loans.

First, let's touch upon office exposure. As I talked about in recent articles, media stories this year have fueled concern and fear over banks' exposure to commercial real estate, particularly office loans, due to the trend of remote workers causing a drop in demand for office space.

However, the good news for this bank is that office loans only make up 1.2% of their overall loan book, as the pie chart below shows. This should be at least somewhat of a sigh of relief to worried investors.

Fifth Third - exposure to office loans (company q3 results)

In terms of net chargeoffs, on a YoY basis it appears from the company's chart below that it spiked up 100%.

Fifth Third - rise in net chargeoffs (company q3 results)

The company, though, seems to not be overly concerned by this spike.

According to CEO Tim Spence in a video interview this week on CNBC,

Our chargeoffs are right in line with what we outlined in July, and continue to look good for the 4th quarter. Very consistent with what you're hearing more broadly, about the economy remaining strong.

Still, I am not so convinced by the direction they are going. For instance, in their credit cards segment, both their net charge-offs ratio and delinquencies, as well as nonperforming loans have spiked on a YoY basis, as the table shows:

Fifth Third - credit card key stats (company q3 results)

For this reason, I gave this stock a total score of 0 points in the risk category, as the table I created shows, because the positive of low exposure to office loans is offset by the growing trend of credit chargeoffs, which I consider a negative risk:

Fifth Third - risk score (author analysis)

WholeScore Rating

In today's note, this stock got a WholeScore of 7, earning a buy rating.

This is a slight downgrade from the strong buy I gave it this June.

Fifth Third - WholeScore rating (author analysis)

This time around, I am agreeing with the consensus from Wall Street, as shown below: