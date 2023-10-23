FilippoBacci

Value stocks represent a key part of any high quality diversified portfolio. This is particularly true in a high interest rate environment, such as the one we find ourselves in now, as value stocks tend to outperform due to the fact that they often return significant cash in the near term compared to growth companies which will return cash later in time.

Finding stocks that trade at low valuations is relatively easy given that there are many companies with weak prospects trading at dirt cheap valuations. However, many of those companies are value traps due to significant near term challenges.

By most conventional metrics, Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is a very cheap stock. While the financial services business is generally tough due to high levels up competition, LAZ has built up a strong reputation and has been in business for 175 years. For this reason, I believe LAZ is worth a look for any serious value investor.

Company Overview

LAZ as a financial services company which was originally founded in 1848 as a dry good store in New Orleans, Louisiana. Today, LAZ has 43 officers across 26 countries. The company operates two business segments: asset management and financial advisory. The asset management business has ~$239 billion in AUM across equities, fixed income, and alternatives. The financial advisory business includes M&A, strategic advisory, private capital advisory, private equity fundraising, restructuring advisory, and other forms of financial advisory. The asset management business accounts for ~40% of LAZ's total revenue while the financial advisory business accounts for the remaining ~60% of revenue. LAZ has a large international business and generates ~46% of net revenues outside the Americas.

Corporate Structure

Any investor considering making an investment in LAZ must consider its unique structure. LAZ operates as a partnership for U.S. tax purposes and issues a IRS Schedule K-1 to shareholder each year. This is different than the typically C corp structure of most public companies and investors should consult a tax advisor to understand what tax implications may be regarding an investment in LAZ. The company also offers some useful information on their investor relations website.

Highly Competitive Industry Resulting in a Thin Moat

Both the financial advisory and asset management business are highly competitive. Some of LAZ's direct competitors in the financial advisory business include Moelis (MC), Houlihan Lokey (HLI), Evercore (EVR), Perella Weinberg (PWP), Centerview Partners, Lincoln International, and PJT Partners (PJT) a stock I recently discussed. In the asset management business, LAZ directly competes with a long list of companies including BlackRock (BLK), AllianceBernstein (AB), Franklin Resources (BEN), Vanguard, Invesco (IVZ), Janus Henderson (JHG), T. Rowe Price (TROW), Federated Hermes (FHI), and many others.

LAZ also competes with large investment banks that have financial advisory and asset management offerings such as Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), UBS Group (UBS), and many other global banks.

The financial advisory business, which makes up the larger share of LAZ's business, is characterized by very low barriers to entry. Each year a number of top investment bankers leave their firm to start an independent advisory firm. PJT and MC are recent examples as both were formed by star bakers who choose to leave a larger platform to make a go of it on their own.

Barriers to entry in the asset management business are slightly higher but that business faces structural challenges as investors shift money from active to passive management. This phenomenon has led to fee compression and margin compression over the past few years across the entire industry.

Both the financial advisory and asset management business face the challenge of retaining customers as customer switching costs are very low. A company can hire LAZ for one transaction and then decide to use another investment bank for its next transaction without any friction. Similarly, an institutional investor can move a large account from LAZ to another asset manager in a matter of days without any significant friction.

Another challenge for companies operating in the financial advisory and asset management business is the competitive market for talent. The main cost for providing investment banking and asset management services is the cost of labor. LAZ spent ~59.8% of revenue on compensation in FY 2022. Other independent advisory firms tend to spend a similar amount on employee costs while larger full-service investment banks tend to spend slightly less. The highly competitive nature of the industry means that investment banks and asset managers are in constant competition with each other to retain top talent.

The combination of a highly competitive industry, lack of barriers to entry, low switching costs, and high costs for talent has led independent advisory firms to operate at very low profit margins. Margins are somewhat higher in the asset management business as barriers to entry are significantly higher.

As shown by the charts below, LAZ and its independent advisory firm peers tend to have net profit margins in the low double digits. Comparably, more diversified investment banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley which are engaged in lending, sales and trading, asset management, and wealth management have higher profit margins. Asset managers tend to have the highest profit margins with large players such as BlackRock generating profit margins close to 30% due to benefits of scale. However, smaller scale asset managers such as Janus Henderson are only able to generate mid double digit profit margins.

Financial Advisory Profit Margins

Asset Manager Profit Margins

Stable Historical Financial Performance and Strong Balance Sheet

As shown by the charts below, LAZ has been able to post solid financial performance despite operating in a very competitive industry. One important challenge though is the declining margins that have recently been experienced in the asset management business with margins falling from 43% in FY 2017 to 31% in FY 2022.

While free cash flow generation has been highly volatile, LAZ has consistently generated significant free cash flow and has returned a lot to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

LAZ also maintains a strong balance sheet and does not have debt maturing until 2025. This is an important consideration as many of the companies with significant near-term debt maturities have come under selling pressure due to concerns related to rising interest rates. On a net basis, LAZ carries a modest net debt and enjoys an investment grade credit rating.

Historical Performance

Since becoming a public company in 2005, LAZ has generated a total return of ~133% which is well below the ~412% generated by the S&P 500 but somewhat better than the ~100% generated by the financials sector (XLF).

Dividend Growth History and Outlook

As shown by the chart below, LAZ has an impressive dividend growth history since coming public in 2005. LAZ has grown its regular dividend at a 11.2% CAGR since 2006 and has also paid out significant special dividends. LAZ also avoided cutting its dividend in 2008 and 2009 during the great financial crisis which forced many companies to cut their dividends. Most recently, LAZ increased its regular dividend by 6% on July 27, 2022 and the stock now yields just over 7%. Current consensus estimates call for LAZ to earn $3.32 per share for 2024 and thus the dividend remains well covered in the immediate future and Seeking Alpha gives LAZ a dividend safety score of B-.

Valuation

Seeking Alpha quant grades give LAZ a valuation score of B-, a grade which I tend to agree with. LAZ's forward PE ratio of ~8.5x is significantly lower than the S&P 500 forward PE ratio of ~17.9x. LAZ is cheaper than the S&P 500 but is cheaper for a reason. LAZ has struggled to grow earnings over the past few years and it is unclear how the company plans to grow earnings in the future given the competitive nature of the business it operates in. Comparably, the S&P 500 is expected to grow earnings by 12% per year over the next few years as the index benefits from the growth of tech companies which account for a significant part of the index.

On the bright side, LAZ does seem fairly cheap relative to independent financial advisory peers such as PJT, MC, and EVR. However, those companies have generally performed better in terms of growth over the past year while LAZ has struggled to grow. Another positive is LAZ appears cheap relative to its own historic norms. Currently LAZ trades at an EV to Revenue of just 1.18x compared to a historical average of 1.82x. LAZ trades at 5.29x free cash flow compared to a historic average of 7.71x

LAZ trades at something of a discount relative to smaller asset managers such as JHG as well as MS, which is more focused on wealth and asset management.

Potential Catalyst

While LAZ is currently a cheap stock, I believe it is lacking a catalyst. LAZ's cheap valuation and high dividend yield are offset by the company's inability to generate growth over the past few years and highly competitive industry. That said, I think there are a number of events that could serve as an important catalyst should they occur in the future.

One potential catalyst that I believe could generate substantial value for shareholders would be if LAZ announced it was open to a sale process. In June 2023, the FT reported that LAZ held talks with Abu Dhabi about a potential deal for the wealth fund to acquire LAZ. In addition to sovereign wealth funds, I believe the LAZ franchise could be highly attractive to a number of large international banks looking to expand their financial advisory and asset management businesses. Furthermore, LAZ would be a highly valuable acquisition to U.S. regional banks such as Citizens (CFG) which has recently pushed further into investment banking via acquisitions and recently launched a private banking business.

Another potential catalyst that would make me more bullish on LAZ is if management announced it was exploring potential strategic alternatives for the asset management business. While LAZ currently has a strong asset management business, competitive pressures threaten to erode that business and LAZ currently lacks the scale to compete with larger players such as BlackRock or T Row Price. I think a strategic buyer could be willing to pay as much as 15x earnings for the asset management business given the potential synergies that a larger buyer such as AllianceBernstein, Franklin Resources, or Invesco would be able to achieve.

Finally, another potential catalyst that would make me more bullish on LAZ is if the company is able to make changes under new CEO Peter Orszag which result in a stronger growth outlook. Orszag was named CEO in May, 2023 and just assumed the CEO post October 1, 2023.

Q3 Earnings Preview

LAZ is set to report Q3 earnings on October 26, 2023. Consensus estimates call for the company to report earnings of $0.19 per share which represents a year-over-year decline of 81.9%. Revenues are expected to be $592.6 million, an 18.1% drop on a year-over-year basis. I think market participants will be very focused on forward guidance and how 2023 is shaping up. Moreover, market participants will be focused on any significant changes announced under the new CEO Peter Orszag.

Conclusion

LAZ is currently a cheap stock and trades at just 8.5x 2024 expected earnings. However, the stock is cheap for a reason as the company operates in a two highly competitive businesses that make it hard to build a wide moat. LAZ has been able to generate steady financial performance over the past few years but has been unable to achieve significant growth. LAZ has continued to generate strong cash flows and has focused on returning cash to shareholders. The stock currently yields 7% and the dividend appears to be safe for now. For this reason I currently rate LAZ a hold and would consider upgrading the stock if a catalyst emerges.

One potential catalyst would be if LAZ announced it was exploring a sale. LAZ has recently received takeover interest from the Abu Dhabi wealth fund but talks have since ended. I believe the LAZ franchise would have substantial value to a lot of strategic buyers. Another potential catalyst which would make be more bullish would be if the company announced plans to divest its asset management business as I believe other companies would be able to pay a premium due to potential benefits of scale. Finally, I would also consider getting more bullish on the stock if the company were to return to growth under its new CEO Peter Orszag.