Wall Street Breakfast: Opening The Books

Opening the books

There's a lot on the plate for investors this week as they continue to work their way through earnings season. Headlines are now shifting from the big banks to mega-cap tech, with Tesla (TSLA) already kicking things off last week for the "Magnificent 7." The major tech players have already witnessed big gains in 2023 from the artificial intelligence frenzy and their quarterly results could spark outsized impacts on the broader market.



Putting it in perspective: The five biggest companies in the S&P 500 - Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA) - represent about a quarter of the benchmark index's market cap (three of them will report this week). Many hope that bumper results and a significant jump in year-over-year numbers will put their hefty weightings to work, helping make up for other industries that might be going through an earnings slump. In fact, one of the only reasons that earnings expectations for the S&P 500 are forecast to be flat this quarter is because of the Big 5. Without the mega-cap tech group, earnings on average for S&P 500 companies would be down 5%.



Meta Platforms (META) will also report this week, while Apple (AAPL) is waiting until the beginning of November, followed by Nvidia (NVDA). Trading individual earnings can be difficult to predict, with perhaps some of the numbers already baked-in or resulting in sell-the-news events, so it's more important to pay attention to the overall sector. This year's returns of the tech majors have also been a big surprise based on the sentiment going into 2023, but the heavyweights have held their ground and then some.



What to watch: Will Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) see accelerated growth in Search and YouTube, as well as progress in the commercialization of Gen AI products? What about the user base and new offerings at Meta (META)? Will Personal Computing weigh on Microsoft (MSFT) and can Amazon (AMZN) reassure investors that AWS is still the cloud computing leader? Artificial intelligence will also be a buzzword on all of the earnings calls, but pay attention to margins given all the AI investment, R&D and IT spending. Take the WSB survey.

Merger Monday

Merger Monday rang in with two major multibillion-dollar deals. Chevron (CVX) will acquire Hess Corp. (HES) in a $53B all-stock deal to expand its DJ and Permian Basin operations. The news comes less than two weeks after Exxon Mobil (XOM) announced its $60B acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). The deal pushed Chevron's stock 3% lower, while Hess rose over 2%. Separately, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) will buy Telavant Holdings from Roivant Sciences (ROIV) and Pfizer (PFE) for $7.1B upfront. The deal includes the development and commercialization rights in the U.S. and Japan for RVT-3101, the new therapy that is being tested to treat inflammatory bowel disease. The news sent Roivant soaring 15% before the bell. (32 comments)

To the polls

The ruling Peronist coalition in Argentina led the general election on Sunday, smashing expectations and setting the stage for a polarized run-off vote next month. Argentinian traders are bracing for a stock market selloff on Monday, as Economy Minister Sergio Massa's lead in the election dashed hopes for a win by a more market-friendly candidate - libertarian radical Javier Milei. Note that Argentina is headed for its sixth recession in a decade in the backdrop of triple-digit inflation and a currency (ARS:USD) that's lost around 90% of its value in the past five years. SA analyst Calafia Beach Pundit said Milei's plans to ditch the peso "is the only sensible thing to do, though it might prove tricky to implement." (3 comments)

Negotiations resume

SAG-AFTRA, the labor union representing Hollywood actors, and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) will resume negotiations on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after talks broke down over actors' demand for a cut of streaming services' revenue. "As we mark the 100th day of our strike, company executives have asked us to return to the table," SAG-AFTRA said. Hollywood actors have been on strike since July over demands for higher pay, better working conditions, and guardrails for AI use, among others. Writers in the industry had also been on strike, but it ended last month after the negotiating parties reached a deal. (7 comments)