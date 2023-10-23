Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nouveau Monde Rallies On China's Graphite Export Curbs

Kevin George profile picture
Kevin George
3.25K Followers

Summary

  • China strengthens control over graphite exports, a key mineral in electric vehicle production, as part of its ongoing trade war with the US.
  • Nouveau Monde Graphite, a North American miner, experiences a stock rally on the news.
  • The move by China could lead to strategic agreements and investments in Nouveau Monde, positioning the company to benefit from the growing demand for graphite in the EV sector.

Workers talking by machinery in quarry

Martin Barraud

China continues its tit-for-tat protectionist war with the United States by strengthening its control over graphite exports, one of the key minerals in electric vehicle production. Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) (TSXV:NOU:CA) is a North American

This article was written by

Kevin George profile picture
Kevin George
3.25K Followers
Author of "The Stock Market is Easy - How to Avoid the Pitfalls of the Average Investor".I am an active trader in stocks, FX and commodities with over 15 years' market experience. I hold a master's degree in finance and have developed a strong skill base in technical analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NOU:CA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

pftthree profile picture
pftthree
Today, 10:08 AM
Premium
Comments (1.27K)
thanks for the read
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NMG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NMG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NMG
--
NOU:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.