Downgrading Google To Hold, Buy Microsoft For More Upside

Justin Sullivan

Background

It’s time to revisit Google (GOOG). The company continues to authorize new share buybacks which have had a positive impact on share prices. In our last article, we anticipated a 23% upside. The stock is now up by 105% since our last coverage driven by both share buybacks and steady revenue growth. Meanwhile, the stock's P/E ratio is back at near 30.

Seeking Alpha, HedgeMix

Since its latest buyback announcement in April 2023, the stock has rallied far above any possible impact of pure share buybacks, most likely driven by market conception around Google's fundamentals and future growth prospects and a relatively low P/E ratio compared to industry peers.

However, the search engine market is and will continue to be the main revenue source for Google and we are afraid that it holds for a limited growth opportunity in the coming years. Microsoft (MSFT) is better positioned to capture on upcoming growth prospects. Furthermore, Google is lagging behind Microsoft in artificial intelligence while we believe AI to play a key role in future growth for the tech industry. Also, Microsoft has a much better diversification of revenues than Google to mitigate risk. As such, we downgrade Google to a HOLD and suggest you BUY Microsoft.

Our take on Google’s share buybacks

Google announced another share repurchase program in April this year, authorizing share buybacks of up to $70 billion. This represents a continuation of last year’s pace, and tends to increase the share price as it raises the fraction of ownership per share and further increases key management performance ratios like ROA and ROE.

Yahoo Finance & YCharts, constructed by HedgeMix

The share buyback program would theoretically increase the stock price by a mere 5.8 percentage points from $104.61 per share to $110.43 per share, holding all else equal. However, shares are now up by roughly 40% over the last twelve months.

Our take on Google Cloud Revenues

One might think Google’s recent surge in its share price may be due to its thriving cloud business. Fact is, Cloud is playing an increasingly important role as a contributor to Google’s total revenues and has experienced strong growth.

Statista, HedgeMix

As illustrated in the chart, Cloud revenues have grown from $2.78 billion in Q1 2020 to $8.03 billion in Q2 2023. That constitutes a massive 189% growth over the period. The annualized growth rate for the period being is 35.4%. This can be compared to the last quarterly (Q2 2023) YoY growth rate of 27.9%. Please notice that Cloud growth has been fading out over the period, reaching a peak of 53.8% YoY in Q2 2021 and an all period low in Q2 2023 of 27.9%.

Although Google’s Cloud segment still shows major growth (I mean 27.9% YoY is a lot), it still only represents a fraction of total revenues. Q2 2023 total revenues for Google came out at $74.6 billion with Cloud revenues representing a modest 10.7% of the cake. Taking that into account, Cloud contributed roughly 3% to total revenue YoY. It’s a different story for Microsoft where Cloud represents nearly 40% of total revenues.

Google vs. Microsoft

The main issue with Google is that it’s stuck with its ads-based revenue streams. Microsoft has superior revenue diversification and is, according to us, better positioned than Google to generate future revenue growth.

Microsoft Annual Report 2022

With a stunning 18% YoY total revenue growth in FY2022, revenue streams for Microsoft are evenly distributed across its three main segments and with all three segments showing double-digit growth. The three main segments can be further broken down into the following fields:

Apps and Infrastructure,

Data and AI,

Digital and App Innovation,

Business Applications,

Search advertising and news,

Gaming.

Here's a glimpse on what Microsoft is currently working on:

Data and AI / Business Applications: Microsoft has an outstanding track record of enterprise customers integrating Dynamics 365 and AI into their processes to make huge savings and improve efficiencies.

Search, Advertising and New: Netflix (NFLX) is partnering up with Microsoft to deliver the first ads-based subscriptions plan to its users.

Gaming: Microsoft sold more Xbox Series S and Series X consoles life-to-date than any previous generation of Xbox, and with Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft is bringing games to entirely new endpoints. Furthermore, U.S. video games grew by 10% in September YoY driven by game content and with strong performance from Microsoft-owned games Starfield and Candy Crush Saga.

Google, in comparison, gets a majority of its revenues from its search engine business, with Google Ads representing roughly 70% of revenues and YouTube ads another 10%. We simply don’t see how Google will manage to beat Microsoft in revenue and EPS growth in the coming years.

We would be more optimistic if Google showed signs of improving their search engine market share in China. But as of September 2023, their market share is below 2% while Microsoft’s Bing holds a robust 13% market share.

Valuation & Growth

Yahoo Finance

For the most recent quarter, Microsoft beat Google on both revenue growth and earnings growth YoY. Meanwhile, Microsoft is valued only slightly higher than Google with a trailing P/E ratio of 34 compared to a trailing P/E ratio of 29 for Google.

Google revenue growth forecast

Seeking Alpha

Microsoft revenue growth forecast

Seeking Alpha

Also, analyst consensus predicts significantly higher revenue growth for Microsoft in all of the next three fiscal years, beating Google with 3.9 percentage points in Fiscal Year 2025/2026.

Quant Rating

What's even more interesting is that Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating early this month turned from buy to strong buy for Microsoft with a Quant Score of 4.92 and A+ rating on profitability. This can be compared to a modest hold and a Quant Score of 3.49 for Google.

Seeking Alpha

Takeaway Message

For Microsoft you pay slightly more, but you get a well-diversified portfolio of revenue streams, with strong growth forecasts and a major stake in AI. Microsoft also has a decent stake in China’s search engine market with Bing.

Seeking Alpha

We believe Microsoft to be the better choice for tech-savvy investors right now. The shares show a similar return path for the past months and are both up by roughly 40% over the last twelve months, but we expect Microsoft to outperform Google in 2024.