Michael M. Santiago

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings before the market opens tomorrow, and I am keeping a close eye on a few data points heading into earnings. Last July, soon after the company reported second-quarter earnings, I claimed that a valuation reality check could be on the cards – to the downside – as the company’s focus shifts to ad revenue after years of failed attempts to break through to profitability with its subscription business, and I rated SPOT stock a hold. Spotify stock has gained just over 5% since then, and I still believe the company’s valuation is not favorable for long-term-oriented investors at a time when a radical shift in Spotify’s business is expected to unfold in the coming months.

SPOT Stock - Volatility On The Cards

As illustrated below, Spotify stock has exhibited increased volatility following quarterly earnings in 3 of the last 4 instances, and I believe a notable move is on the cards for tomorrow.

Exhibit 1: Earnings-related SPOT price changes

TipRanks

The company is expected to report a loss of 20 cents per share for Q3 on revenue of $3.5 billion. Although revenue is projected to grow by 16%, the company is still not expected to have reached profitability in the last quarter. If Spotify breaks through to profitability in a surprise move, SPOT stock could see a massive boost in investor confidence tomorrow, but I am not betting on this outcome.

Earnings revisions, in my opinion, play a key role in determining the market momentum behind a company. For Spotify, things have been going south from this perspective in the last three months. At the beginning of this year, Spotify was expected to report a loss of $2.44 per share for Fiscal 2023. Today, the consensus estimate is for a loss of $2.98 per share. In the last three months alone, the consensus EPS estimate has been negatively revised 15 times against 1 positive revision, which gives a good indication of the deteriorating sentiment for the company among Wall Street analysts.

Exhibit 2: Consensus EPS revision trend

Seeking Alpha

Spotify has a poor track record of beating Wall Street estimates for earnings as well, which is another barrier to building any momentum in the market, in my opinion. The company has failed to beat earnings estimates in each of the last 5 quarters, and as illustrated below, the magnitude of the negative surprises has increased in recent quarters.

Exhibit 3: Earnings surprise history

Seeking Alpha

Spotify has a poor track record of beating earnings estimates, revisions have been strongly negative in the last three months, and the company is undergoing a transformation to focus on new streams of revenue. All these, in my opinion, are ingredients for heightened volatility following the upcoming earnings report.

Spotify's Q3 Earnings Report Will Shed Light On A Few Key Developments

I have remained on the sidelines, so far, because of three main reasons.

Spotify’s poor track record of converting topline growth into profits. A lack of clarity regarding the company’s ability to monetize its user base. The market valuation which seems detached from the economic reality facing the company.

Although there is nothing to do about the current valuation of the company, I believe the upcoming earnings report will shed light on a few key data points that would help me better analyze what the future holds for the company.

First, I need strong evidence of competitive advantages to feel comfortable investing in Spotify with a long-term view. Today, there is intense competition in the music streaming industry, with many companies aggressively trying to penetrate the market, including big tech giants Apple, Inc. (AAPL) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN). During the upcoming earnings call, I will look for clues from the management regarding how the company is planning to thwart the threat of competition without shooting itself in the foot.

Exhibit 4: Share of music streamers worldwide, as of Q2

Statista

The threat of competition from the likes of Apple is very real, although some investors are underplaying the significance of this. On October 20, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek acknowledged this threat in an opinion piece published on the Daily Mail website. Daniel Ek directly attacks Apple and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) and goes on to claim that Apple is a barrier to innovation with the power it has over the distribution of content on iPhone devices. He endorses the DMCC bill in the UK that promotes fair competition and condemns the actions of Apple to aggressively fight this bill. I recommend every Spotify shareholder read this opinion piece as it sheds light on how Apple and big tech companies could drive users away from Spotify and other third-party music streaming platforms. While I am a strong believer in fair competition, as an investor, I cannot ignore how Spotify’s future lies greatly in the decisions of the likes of Apple and Google who are not just distribution partners but also direct competitors of the company.

For now, I do not see the music streaming industry concentrating on a few platforms, enabling all of these platforms to earn economic profits in the long run. Fierce competition will be a feature of this market in the foreseeable future, which makes it difficult to project Spotify’s earnings growth with a reasonable degree of certainty.

Second, I am keen on understanding how the company’s strategy to focus on ad revenue is coming off. In my previous article, I claimed that this is the right strategy to grow revenue but ad revenue is unlikely to attract the same premiums as subscription revenue with Mr. Market showing a strong preference for subscription businesses that enjoy recurring revenue streams. Empirical evidence suggests the global advertising industry will recover ahead of the global economy, and such a recovery will be a blessing for Spotify at a time when the company is looking for new ways to monetize its user base. Based on the third-quarter performance, I will try to gauge a measure of ad revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. If advertising revenue grows faster than subscription revenue, taking a larger share of the total revenue pie in the long run, a permanent valuation recheck will be unavoidable as the market will add a discount to account for the increasing cyclicality of Spotify’s business.

Third, I will pay attention to the monetization of Spotify’s podcast business. The company’s venture into podcasts is commendable but this alone will not be sufficient to diversify its revenue streams meaningfully to reduce its dependence on record labels, nor to mitigate the impact of Apple and Google having control over content distribution. To grow the podcast business, Spotify will have to aggressively invest to acquire content and produce content, and I would welcome a discussion on the payback period of these investments. Although market share gains in the podcast streaming sector are encouraging, I believe growth will saturate in the foreseeable future with users of the likes of Apple Podcasts showing greater brand loyalty as they are already immersed in the respective ecosystems created by these big tech companies.

Spotify, in my opinion, is certainly not a poor business. The company’s rise to the top of the global music streaming ladder is a testament to how Spotify has penetrated this market aggressively on a global scale. As an investor, however, I am focused on what the future holds for the company – not what it has achieved so far. Today, I am struggling to find answers to the two key concerns I have about the company’s future, which forces me to remain on the sidelines.

Takeaway

Spotify faces pressures not just on the distribution side but also on the content acquisition side with the company having to pay licensing fees to acquire content from music and production studios. Unlike Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) which survived and thrived with original content, Spotify’s future will always be closely tied to its ability to acquire rights to content. With only a handful of record labels controlling the market, Spotify is unlikely to ever have pricing power when it comes to content acquisition. To make matters worse, the company is constrained by limited pricing power in the market too because of the heightened competition in the music streaming industry. At a price-to-sales multiple of just over 2, I don’t think Spotify is ridiculously valued in the market given that the company is still well and truly growing in double digits, but I am wary of jumping on board today as many things can still go wrong for the company in the foreseeable future. I don’t believe there is a sufficient margin of safety for me to invest in the company just yet, but if I feel more confident about the company’s earnings growth potential following the third-quarter earnings report, I may change my stance.