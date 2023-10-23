JHVEPhoto

One of the largest publicly traded energy companies on the planet today is TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE), a firm with a market capitalization of $189.3 billion. The company operates as a diverse and integrated energy player that is based out of France. Due to a decline in energy prices, this year has been a bit tough for the company compared to what it experienced last year. But there is always some chance that the picture could improve. And the best opportunity for such a change would be when the company announces financial results in the coming days. On October 26th, management is expected to announce financial results for the third quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year. Personally, I don't think the picture will deviate all that much from what analysts are forecasting. But that's okay. When you focus on the long haul for the company, the picture still looks positive and investors have every reason to be bullish.

TotalEnergies Q3 earnings preview - Expect another down quarter

When I last wrote about TotalEnergies in January of this year, I ended up rating the company a ‘buy’. That rating was based on financial performance that, over the prior years, had been quite positive for the firm. At that time, it was nearing the announcement of its 2022 financial results. And that was slated to be rather positive for shareholders. I did caution investors about volatility because of how extreme fluctuations in the energy markets can be. But because of how shares were priced and the long-term path the company was on, I felt generally bullish. Since then, things have gone alright, but not great. When I rate a company a ‘buy’ it is my statement that shares should likely outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. Since the publication of that article, the stock has generated upside of 9%. While that's far from bad, it does fall slightly short of the 9.6% seen by the S&P 500.

This slight underperformance can likely be attributed to the results that, so far this year, have been a bit weak compared to what the company saw during 2022. Revenue during the first half of the year, for instance, came in at $109.77 billion. That's 18.3% lower than the $134.40 billion generated one year earlier. Although there are fluctuations in production and other activities, the big driver behind this drop seems to be a decline in energy prices. As an example, we need only look at data covering the most recent quarter. During the second quarter of the year, Brent crude prices for the company averaged $78.10 per barrel. That's 31.4% lower than the $113.90 reported one year earlier. During the same window of time, LNG prices plunged 29.5%. Given these types of movements, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a drop in revenue. If anything, it would be surprising not to see it.

On the bottom line, the picture has been challenged as well, but it hasn't been quite as bad. Net income, for instance, fell from $10.64 billion last year to $9.65 billion this year. From the first half of 2022 to the same time this year, operating cash flow dropped from $23.90 billion to $15.03 billion. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the situation is a bit worse, with the metric falling from $26.33 billion to $16.33 billion. And finally, EBITDA at the firm fell from $36.16 billion to $25.27 billion.

When it comes to the third quarter of this year, analysts expect pain to continue. Their current forecast is for revenue of $49.21 billion. This would represent a meaningful decline over the $64.96 billion generated one year earlier. Obviously, it's impossible to tell what will happen. Some decline does seem likely, however, because of a drop in energy prices. During the third quarter, for instance, Brent crude prices averaged $86.66 per barrel. That's down from the $100.71 reported the same time last year. It is worth noting, however, that the prices rapidly approached one another during this window of time. In September, for instance, Brent crude averaged $93.72 per barrel. That's actually up from the $89.76 reported one year earlier.

On the bottom line, analysts are forecasting profits per share of $2.49. This would be only a small decline compared to the $2.56, which corresponded to $6.63 billion, during the third quarter of 2023. This could be slightly deceiving though. I say this because management does have a history of buying back a lot of stock. So it's possible that overall net profits could drop more than profits per share. For instance, during the third quarter alone, management set out to repurchase $2 billion worth of shares. There are other profitability metrics that investors should pay attention to. Operating cash flow is one of these. In the third quarter of last year, it came in at $17.85 billion. On an adjusted basis, it was quite a bit lower at $10.44 billion. And finally, we have EBITDA. In the third quarter of 2022, it came in at $19.42 billion.

Focus on the long haul

While the near-term outlook for TotalEnergies might not seem the most bullish, investors should remain optimistic because of the long term picture. Management has significant plans for the future. As an example, between 2024 and 2028, the company plans to allocate between $16 billion and $18 billion each year toward capital expenditures. Around 30% of this spending each year will be allocated on new projects for oil, LNG, and natural gas. And 33% of spending will be focused on low carbon energies under the Integrated Power operations of the company. For those worried about the firm's ability to continue paying out dividends and engaging in share buybacks, I would say that any concern is unwarranted. Even though cash flows declined this year compared to last year, management is still planning to spend between $16 billion and $17 billion on capital expenditures while also spending about $8 billion on dividends and $9 billion on share buybacks.

The company's growth initiatives will put it on the path toward not only increasing exposure to things like LNG and its Integrated Power operations. It will also put the company on the path toward higher cash flow. Operating cash flow in 2028 is expected to be at least $10 billion higher annually than what the company generated back in 2021. And from 2023 through 2028, operating cash flow is expected to grow by at least $6 billion. Of course, this does come with a caveat. This assumes, amongst other things, that Brent crude averages $80 per barrel. If oil prices happen to be $10 per barrel higher, for instance, this would translate to an extra $3 billion this year in operating cash flow alone. So you can get some understanding of just how volatile prices might be under certain circumstances.

Obviously, changes in expectations can also occur based on even recent developments. For instance, on October 17th of this year, management started up its largest offshore wind farm in history. At full capacity, the farm is capable of 1,075MW of output. And with TotalEnergies owning a 51% stake in it, it is a truly large undertaking that was just completed. It took about three years and $4 billion in capital expenditures to bring it to life. Even earlier this month, management announced some other milestones that are noteworthy. On October 6th, the company said that it finally reached 1,000 high power chargers dedicated toward EVs in France alone. These are split between 180 different service stations. And by 2026, management hopes to increase this to at least 500 stations.

While most of the company’s initiatives are focused on growth, it is not afraid to sell off assets that no longer make sense to it. As an example, on October 4th, management closed on the sale of its 50% ownership interest in the Surmont oil sands projects, as well as associated midstream commitments. The buyer was ConocoPhillips (COP). This particular sale brought in $2.75 billion of cash at closing. The rest of the $3 billion purchase price, plus another $330 million in possible contingencies, will be paid over time.

Takeaway

The fact of the matter is that TotalEnergies is a very interesting prospect. Yes, this year is looking to be worse than last year was. But so long as energy prices don't plummet materially from here, the company does look to be a growth machine. Management is doing a fine job and the firm's transition from a traditional oil and gas company to something more diverse should be looked upon favorably by those focused on the long haul. Given all of these factors, I have no problem keeping the company rated a ‘buy’ for now.