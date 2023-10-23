Mario Tama

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) surprised investors and markets with a landmark announcement, sharing a press release with details on a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion. The transaction announcement comes only a few weeks after competitor Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) disclosed the takeover of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), underscoring a trend towards consolidation in the fossil fuel industry.

In my opinion, there are quite a few aspects to like about the Chevron/ Hess deal, most notably Chevron's willingness to strengthen its footprint in the fossil fuel market. Oil investors vs. ESG believers have long debated whether a strategy that focuses on fossil fuels or alternative energies is more value accretive on equity. In the past few years, on the backdrop of a surge in energy prices, I think this debate may be preliminarily settled by taking a look at how U.S. versus European energy companies have performed.

Over the past 5 years, both Exxon and Chevron have outperformed European Shell (SHEL), BP (BP), and TotalEnergies (TTE, TTFNF), who are broadly considered champions for the ESG transition.

Seeking Alpha

That said, on a less "bullish" energy transition strategy, Chevron shares are valued at a higher earnings multiple than peers. This is somewhat perplexing, as the implied fundamental headwind from fossil fuels being phased out would, in theory, suggest a lower P/E multiple (on negative growth).

Seeking Alpha

As I see it, Chevron's acquisition of Hess is set to significantly fortify Chevron's asset base with fossil fuels, capturing production expansion opportunities in Guyana. In more detail, Chevron is poised to benefit from Hess's 30% ownership stake in more than 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil equivalent resources in the region. In addition, Hess's Bakken assets, comprising 465,000 net acres of high-quality, long-term inventory, strengthen Chevron's position in the U.S. shale sector. The complementary assets in the Gulf of Mexico and the steady free cash flow generated from the Southeast Asia natural gas business further augment Chevron's strategic fit.

On CAPEX, the combined entity is expected to maintain a capital expenditures budget ranging from $19 to $22 billion, indicating an efficient allocation of resources. Furthermore, with a strengthened portfolio post-closure, Chevron anticipates an increase in asset sales, generating an estimated $10 to $15 billion in before-tax proceeds through 2028. On OPEX, the transaction is anticipated to achieve run-rate cost synergies of approximately $1 billion before taxes within a year of closing.

Chevron investors will certainly like that the Hess deal is paid for by "all-shares" and is thus not binding valuable cash that may be up for shareholder distributions. According to the press release, Chevron will pay over 1.025 shares of its own stock in exchange for each of their Hess shares.

Against the backdrop of the transaction, Chevron's leadership is confident in its ability to enhance free cash flow growth through 2028. And to underscore the confidence, Chevron has shared intentions to share more of its financial success with shareholders. This commitment includes plans to recommend an 8% increase in the first-quarter dividend per share. Furthermore, Chevron plans to augment share repurchases by $2.5 billion, bringing it to the upper limit of its guidance range of $20 billion per year, especially in scenarios where oil prices outperform expectations.

Overall, the Hess transaction does look like a transaction that focuses on the bottom line, aiming to capture a larger chunk of the value in oil on high energy prices. Accordingly, if investors believe that oil prices will remain higher for longer, then it is hard to dismiss the merits of the deal.

In that context, investors should consider that throughout 2023, the global economy has exhibited notable resilience, far exceeding initial forecasts of an impending recession. As a result, there continues to be an unexpectedly heightened appetite for oil, while the OPEC alliance has chosen to curtail oil production. In late Q2, the alliance declared the extension of their self-imposed oil supply reductions, collectively amounting to approximately 1.3 million barrels per day. And needless to say, the recently surfaced tensions in the Middle East will only further strengthen the price of oil, as evidenced by Brent's surge during the past few weeks.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Chevron's move to acquire Hess in a $53 billion all-stock transaction surprises, but also delights as a lever for shareholder value creation. While the energy transition debate continues, Chevron's strengthening of its fossil fuel asset base with this acquisition could be seen as a strategic bet on the longevity of fossil fuels. By gaining access to Guyana's abundant oil resources and bolstering its U.S. shale position through Hess's Bakken assets, Chevron aims to capture valuable production expansion opportunities. Moreover, the synergies, increased cash flow, and shareholder-focused financial strategy make this deal promising for Chevron's future growth and profitability. Considering the resilient global economy and ongoing supply constraints, the oil sector's prospects continue to shine favorable, aligning with Chevron's decision to acquire Hess.

Chevron is set to report earnings for Q3 2023 on October 27th. Consensus expects that Chevron's earnings may be $3.66/share, suggesting $14.6/share profits on an annualized basis. However, reflecting on the most recent rebound in oil prices, there may be an upside in Chevron's earnings power. And the synergies from the Hess deal may also add some cents to the bottom line down the line. I will update my valuation framework for Chevron stock post Q3 reporting and after having received more insights on the synergy road. For now, however, and going into earnings, I feel very comfortable recommending Chevron stock at 12x P/E as a Buy.