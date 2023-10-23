Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chevron: Surprising But Delightful Deal For Hess Announcement

Oct. 23, 2023 9:00 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX), HESXOM7 Comments
Summary

  • Chevron Corporation surprises investors with a $53 billion all-stock acquisition of Hess Corporation, strengthening its position in the fossil fuel market.
  • The deal includes access to Guyana's oil resources and bolsters Chevron's position in the U.S. shale sector.
  • Chevron's acquisition of Hess is expected to generate synergies, increased cash flow, and a shareholder-focused financial strategy.
  • Going into earnings on October 27th, I feel very comfortable recommending Chevron stock at 12x P/E as a Buy.

Chevron Posts Near Record Profits, Exceeding Market Expectations

Mario Tama

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) surprised investors and markets with a landmark announcement, sharing a press release with details on a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) in an

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
6.44K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Comments (7)

o
oilisgoingupsoon
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (445)
Great deal for cvx. Pxd was great deal for xom. Xom was short permian acreage, cvx was short international deepwater…. Both deals fill out empty spaces in respective portfolio. Ps cvx was offered a chance to join xom in guyana in 2014, but they said no ( too risky… too busy with gorgon overruns)
H
Hoppy57
Today, 9:21 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (256)
Oh gees... I was hoping XOM would buy them!! Guyana would be the prize!!
S
SUE2
Today, 9:10 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.67K)
I see it as slight of hand accounting. CVX has issued more stock diluting the value of existing shares. It is down pre-market. Stock holders did not have a vote on it. I often wonder about how these things happen. Over a drink? I have a good idea let's go buy HESS. What to offer? Who besides us will/can buy it?
b
billf3
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (918)
@SUE2 , stockholders rarely get to vote on any acquisition. They will likely put treasury shares back to work and then buy those shares back as they have been doing. Due to ESG BS, getting loans is no longer easy, plus they are expensive. Before anyone comments on ESG, I will remind them that the now defunct, collapsed, scandalous, and likely criminal FTX had a better governance score than XOM, proving that ESG scores are nothing but a political pile of crap.
g
gret
Today, 9:01 AM
Premium
Comments (3.79K)
What does this mean for HESM ??
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
Today, 9:08 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (464)
@gret will continue to trade independently. The shares owned by HES will now be owned by CVX though
b
bill.ott
Today, 9:46 AM
Investing Group
Comments (280)
@gret I suspect HESM will be rolled up at some point to simplify the Chevron organizational structure. HESM shareholders could get shortchanged. There will be a fairness committee that will be loaded with Chevron/Hess employees that will rubber stamp the deal leaving limited options if the HESM shareholders feel slighted.
