AbbVie Q3 Earnings Preview: Tough Comparison For Humira Shouldn't Derail Growth Plans

Oct. 23, 2023 9:10 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)4 Comments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AbbVie's Q3 earnings will be announced on October 27th. This blue chip pharma offers a strong >4% dividend yield.
  • Despite the challenges presented by Humira's patent expiration, I consider AbbVie a de-risked investment opportunity with a generous dividend yield.
  • The revenue figures of Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq will be crucial in determining ABBV's stock performance post-earnings.
  • The market is demanding better short-term performance - AbbVie is guiding for superior, high-single-digit longer-term revenue growth.
  • Humira could face a tricky year-on-year comparison now there are 8 generics/biosimilars on the market, but management's plans to offset losses with thriving growth in immunology, neuroscience, and oncology look reasonably solid.

Abbvie

vzphotos

Investment Overview

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces its third quarter earnings for 2023 this Friday, 27th October. From a share price perspective, The Illinois based Pharma has had a difficult year, for a number of reasons, although the primary one will be well known to

10.09K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Comments (4)

M
Money 29
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (5.57K)
Shareholder friendly ABBV, well managed with a fair valuation and a nice yield, down 10%, YTD.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:01 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.78K)
I respect you greatly for your knowledge of pharma stocks, and your thorough analysis of the prospects for ABBV did not disappoint in this regard. I will be waiting for October 27 to further assess those prospects, but my thesis has for months been more negative than most analysts. You clearly are aware of the risks when you say there could be what you describe as "a mini-selloff" following the earnings report. You clearly and openly acknowledge the risks when you state:

"My suspicion is that a tough year-on-year comparison for Humira - likely its worst yet, now that generics have had 9 months to establish market share, and the market's more demanding growth expectation for Skyrizi and Rinvoq could see a mini-selloff of AbbVie stock."

While sales of Humira did not demonstrate much of a decline in the last report, I believe that over time insurance companies and Medicare will force patients to use the cheaper generic and bio-similar versions of Humira despite the natural inertia of patients to continue to use what's been working for them. If we start to see more of that sales erosion in the most recent quarter, or management guides in that direction, I think we will see more of a pullback than you envision.

My own previously publicly announced BUY IN PRICE FOR ABBV IS $130. CFRA has a 12-month price target of only $152, which reflects the relative lack of appreciation potential that you readily acknowledge. On the other hand, Morningstar has set a Fair Value of only $126. If ABBV were to trade down to $130, the dividend yield would then be over 4.5%. Then I would gladly buy ABBV, with the potential for appreciation potential of 20% that I don't envision as possible at its current price.
charged profile picture
charged
Today, 9:30 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.49K)
Great mgmt…contrary to most mgmt you can generally believe. That said the generics are just getting started.

Amgen (AMGN) launched February Organon's (OGN) July,
Cyltexo July
Coherus BioSciences' (CHRS) July
Yusimry July
Viatris' (VTRS) July,
Novartis' (NVS) September
Pfizer's (PFE) November
Cuban at 85% discount…coming soon
M
Move on
Today, 9:19 AM
Investing Group
Comments (168)
If I see one more article with anything to do with Humira I am going to throw up, GET OVER HUMIRA already!! It is OLD OLD OLD OLD news. Totally priced in for 2-3 years now!!!! ABBV is growing its pipeline and is nothing but a solid long term buy. Price will hit 200 by the end of 2024. End of story.
