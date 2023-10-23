There Is No Need To Panic

Dilok Klaisataporn

It felt like the year-end rally was underway after the first week of October, but the attack on Israel by Hamas clearly added uncertainty to the outlook over the near term. Furthermore, the continued increase in short-term (2-year) and long-term (10-year) Treasury yields to levels not seen since 2007 has weighed on stock and bond valuations, as investors adjust to the normalization of interest rates. The rise in yields can be sourced to a combination of better-than-expected economic growth, an increase in Treasury supply to fund the federal deficit, the additional supply coming from the reduction of Treasury holdings on the Fed's balance sheet, and the rapid increase in short-term rates by the Federal Reserve intended to bring inflation back down to 2%. The stock market has held its ground up to this point in the face of rising rates, but Chairman Powell did us no favors in sending markets mixed messages about the outlook for policy last Thursday, which resulted in the 10-year yield briefly piercing 5%.

Edward Jones

He still refuses to acknowledge the progress to date on inflation exclusive of shelter costs, which are reported with a significant lag and have kept the overall rate of inflation elevated. It is well understood that inflation is already close to the Fed's target when we exclude shelter costs, which are scheduled to decline rapidly. While he indicated that the Fed would keep rates unchanged at its next meeting, he also warned that more increases were possible if there is "additional evidence of persistently above-trend growth," which could undo the progress on inflation. There are no indications we will see above-trend growth in coming quarters. Yet this was fuel for the fire that bond vigilantes have been trying to stoke for months. In other words, it was an excuse to sell bonds and drive yields higher.

Edward Jones

Powell keeps trying to talk tough because he wants expectations that inflation will return to 2% to remain anchored. Regardless of whether they are anchored or not, we are on track for the 2% target in 2024, and there are no reasons for another rate increase given the deceleration in the rate of economic growth that is coming on the heels of tighter financial conditions, which are still working their way through our economy. That suggests we are probably seeing the peak in Treasury yields right now, as the 10-year has historically topped coincident with the peak in the fed funds rate, as seen in the chart above.

Long-term yields could certainly push higher, but I think any increase would be short-lived, as concerns about an economic contraction will draw buyers to long-term bonds. Thankfully, economists have been increasing projections for the rate of economic growth over the coming two quarters, despite rising bond yields, because of the strength in consumer spending, which has caught the consensus off guard all year long.

Bloomberg

This is a positive rate of change that bodes well for the soft landing narrative. Granted, the expectation is for a sharp deceleration in growth from the quarter just ended, but we need to see below-trend growth (2%) to bring inflation down. This should help to limit any further increase in long-term interest rates. The 10-year yield has averaged approximately 4.5% over the 30-year period that preceded the pandemic. If we realize 1.5% real GDP growth next year and a 2-2.5% rate of inflation, the fair value for the 10-year Treasury yield is likely to be around 4%. If we factor in the increase in supply that is coming to market, 4.5% is probably more realistic.

Breaching the 5% level on the 10-year Treasury yield is bringing stock and bond bears out of the woodwork, calling for an imminent collapse in the economy and markets. While this development may make for flashy headlines designed to instigate panic, I think the reality is that we are in another correction very similar to the one we saw in February and March of this year, during the mini-banking crisis.

Our markets are closer to being deeply oversold with an excess of fear than they are overbought on greed. Valuations beyond the "Magnificent Seven" stocks are very reasonable, based on current rates of growth and the disinflationary trend. The economy is holding up exceptionally well in light of tighter financial conditions, and as short- and long-term rates peak, we should see growth reaccelerate and risk asset prices recover.