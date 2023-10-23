Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wyndham's Bold Move: Rejecting Choice Hotels' $9.8B Bid

IncomeBent Investments profile picture
IncomeBent Investments
1.17K Followers

Summary

  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts rejected a $9.8 billion takeover offer from Choice Hotels International, citing concerns over business risks and undervaluation.
  • Wyndham has shown strong growth since becoming a public entity, with a portfolio of 24 global brands and a global development pipeline of over 228,000 rooms.
  • The company's financial performance, including a surge in adjusted EBITDA and improved franchise margin, highlights its operational excellence and resilience during the pandemic.
A family on summer holidays stands by the swimming pool and enjoys the beautiful sunset

SHansche

In an intriguing twist to the M&A landscape, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH), a name synonymous with luxury and hospitality, recently spurned a $9.8 billion takeover offer from the equally eminent Choice Hotels International (CHH). Here's a

This article was written by

IncomeBent Investments profile picture
IncomeBent Investments
1.17K Followers
I provide easy-to-digest insights on stocks and bonds. I am obsessed with growth stocks and cyclical plays, but I also provide analysis on Value opportunities where appropriate. I employ industry and fundamental analysis to give a clear picture of the opportunity over a reasonable timeframe. - MBA and over a decade as an investor and investment author. - My content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. It is not to be taken as investment advice, or influence investor decision making. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WH

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.