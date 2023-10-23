QIS: An Alternative Asset For The Modern Portfolio

gorodenkoff

Introduction

In the world of alternative investing, nothing makes me more interested than opaque investments like quantitative investment strategies. Because of their competitive nature, it's in the best interests of alternative managers like hedge funds and commodities pool operators to keep their recipes secret. The only thing investors find harder than trying to understand these funds is being able to invest in the fund in the first place. Most funds that operate these kinds of strategies only allow institutional and accredited investors into their pools, which places major limits on investors like qualification and liquidity concerns. Enter Simplify, who, back in July this year, launched an ETF aimed at bringing these strategies to retail investors.

The Simplify Multi-Qis Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS) has just passed its 3-month mark on the market. QIS is intended to be a way for investors to add hedge-fund-like strategies, driven by proprietary quantitative models, to their ETF portfolios. These strategies fall under the "alternatives" umbrella and offer unique characteristics to any portfolio mainly composed of stocks and/or bonds.

Brief Overview

At a glance:

Price: $25.792

Dividend Yield: 4.33%

Beta: (0.47)

Volatility (3M): 4.26

30-Day Trading Volume: 974,034.88

AUM: $116,674,224.42

Note about the dividend yield: there is still not a clear answer on when distributions will be made, only that they will be "regular" and will not be done at the end of the year. This should become clearer by next quarter.

As per Simplify:

The Simplify Multi-Qis Alternative ETF seeks to provide positive absolute returns and income. The fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of third-party quantitative investment strategies across equities, interest rates, commodities, and currencies. Each systematic strategy is designed to capture proven market return premia. By using a multi-strategy approach, Simplify seeks to identify the optimal allocation among 10-20 strategies to achieve positive returns and mitigate asset-class and single-strategy risks.

The fund's holdings are concentrated in T-bills, which allow them to purchase total return swaps for each of the given strategies. QIS should expect to see some tailwinds from the T-bills, which now have rates up toward 5.3%.

The swaps are where it gets interesting, since they are completely opaque. While the components of each strategy aren't available to the public, we still know a fair bit about how the fund operates and what we can expect from returns.

QIS Holdings (Simplify ETFs)

Strategy Composition

As the name of the ETF suggests, QIS is "multi-strategy," meaning that there should be no preference within the fund's holdings for any given strategy and the fund will hold a breadth of assets. Simplify is aiming to hold 10-20 strategies at a time, as this will provide enough diversification to mitigate single strategy risk.

Simplify ETFs

We know a few things about all strategies in the portfolio:

They are rules-based

They are systematically traded

QIS targets 8-10% volatility

Low correlation with stocks and bonds (current beta of -0.47)

Data by YCharts

The fund diversifies its strategies first across five asset classes: Commodities, equities, interest rates, currencies, and credit.

For each asset class, the portfolio managers may select from any of four strategy types: Carry, volatility, technicals, and liquidity.

There are twenty possible strategies, but not all are active within the fund at once. The managers guarantee that QIS will invest in one strategy for each asset at all times and be diversified across all strategy types. This means a minimum of five strategies should be invested in, although the fund's stated goal is to have ten or more at any given time.

To give a quick rundown of what these strategies are:

Carry: Return from being long (or short) an asset, assuming spot prices remain unchanged. Uncorrelated from traditional investments like stocks. Refers to strategies involving being short a low-carry asset and long a high-carry asset.

Return from being long (or short) an asset, assuming spot prices remain unchanged. Uncorrelated from traditional investments like stocks. Refers to strategies involving being short a low-carry asset and long a high-carry asset. Volatility: Strategies that pay off if volatility (market's expectation of risk) rises, falls, or stays flat depending on the manager's outlook. Often involves selling options for income.

Strategies that pay off if volatility (market's expectation of risk) rises, falls, or stays flat depending on the manager's outlook. Often involves selling options for income. Technical: Quant-driven technical trading, using statistical information and forgoing fundamental analysis. This is what most folks think of when they think "hedge fund strategy."

Quant-driven technical trading, using statistical information and forgoing fundamental analysis. This is what most folks think of when they think "hedge fund strategy." Liquidity: Event-driven strategies that seek to take advantage of anticipated market liquidity, like stocks being added to the S&P, trading around common options rolling dates (3rd Friday of the month, usually), and exploiting large price spreads.

These strategies blend a bit in practice and do not employ tactics that are entirely mutually exclusive to each other. A QIS held by the fund may employ two or more strategies on the same asset class, or even a blend of these strategies built into a proprietary trading model.

Expectations

Simplify is not the first contender in the "hedge fund replication" scene, although I believe QIS is the most unique I've seen. What makes them different is their ability to invest in the strategies themselves, instead of trying to reproduce those strategies in the ETF or mutual fund wrappers.

For comparison's sake, I'm going to pick an ETF and a mutual fund that operate similar portfolios. There are no perfect comparisons because these funds are often very opaque and do not give away their secret recipes.

Below, you can see the past performance of Simplify Multi-Qis Alternative ETF (blue), the Catalyst/Millburn Hedge Strategy (MBXAX) (red), and the Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) (yellow). The dates are limited due to QIS's inception being July 10th, 2023.

8/1/23 - 10/20/23 (Portfolio Visualizer)

This is way too short of an amount of time to really judge these funds. Looking back on the other funds listed above isn't very helpful since they have different methodologies and histories, with funds like MBXAX historically having a high correlation to equities (see their March 2020 crash).

Asset Allocation & Implementation

Compared to traditional assets like stocks and bonds, QIS fills a unique role. It is intended to offer diversification benefits while also providing absolute returns. This means that we should expect QIS to be positive in most, if not all, macroeconomic environments. This, realistically, won't happen. It does help us understand the nature of returns. Instead of years of very high positive returns and then very low negative returns like equities, we should expect years of low positive returns.

Compared to the returns of US stocks and bonds, we see a negative correlation to the total stock market and no correlation with the total bond market.

Correlation Matric (Portfolio Visualizer)

In portfolio construction, I would want to allocate no less than 10% of a traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds to QIS in order to get the full effects of diversification. In portfolios of 90/10, 80/20, and 60/40, adding 10% QIS would change your allocations to:

90/10 becomes 81/9/10 80/20 becomes 72/18/10 60/40 becomes 54/36/10

Risks

Naturally, when investors are blind to the underlying strategy of a fund - like with QIS, there are higher risks involved than with funds that are more transparent. Without knowing how each individual strategy is employed and which ones, since not all the strategies available to the fund are held by the fund at all times, investors must rely on the fund managers' expertise very heavily. If those managers choose poorly, this could lead to underperformance that investors can't predict or analyze beforehand.

The opaque nature of the fund also plays a role in blinding analysts, meaning that future analysis of changes in the fund's strategy is almost impossible unless the fund managers offer commentary. Just looking at the fund's holdings doesn't help us figure out what's going on under the hood.

There is also some risk associated with subadviser strategies, the hedge funds that QIS buys swaps for, because they have their own idiosyncratic risks. These funds could shut down due to no fault of the strategy they used for QIS, which could impact QIS anyway and cause losses. This is hopefully mitigated by the diversity of subadvisers used in the fund, but is still a risk investors should be wary of.

These risks should not scare most investors away, as the opportunity to invest in this alternative class is too great to pass up, but conservative investors should keep their total allocation to this fund at 10% or below as large swings in overall volatility may cause QIS to move erratically and unpredictably.

Conclusion

With its recent launch and a three-month track record, the Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF aims to democratize access to sophisticated strategies, providing a diversified basket of real, currently operating hedge fund strategies that have traditionally been out of reach for many. While it's still early days for QIS, its unique approach and potential for diversification make it a compelling consideration for investors looking to enhance their portfolios. By integrating QIS into traditional asset allocations, investors can harness the benefits of alternative strategies, achieving a more balanced and resilient portfolio.