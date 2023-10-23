Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
STK: Market Pressures Bring Down Premium For This Hot Tech Fund

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has been performing well, rebounding from the tech-driven sell-off in 2022.
  • The fund's options writing strategy allows for flexibility in being defensive or offensive based on market volatility.
  • STK's distribution policy is stable and sustainable, providing a current annualized NAV distribution rate of 6.92%.
Investment, corporate or business man with tablet for invest strategy, finance growth or financial review. Hand, screen or analytics on technology for planning, data analysis or economy web research

shapecharge

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) has been having a solid year of performance in rebounding after it faced the 2022 tech-driven sell-off. The fund's share price started to get

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
12.54K Followers

Nick Ackerman is a former financial advisor using his experience to provide coverage on closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. Nick has previously held Series 7 and Series 66 licenses and has been investing personally for over 14 years.

He contributes to the investing group

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BST, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

W
Whiterabbit66
Today, 11:13 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.03K)
Owed STK a long time, added a little more last week. STK is the best managed CEF in this space IMHO.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 11:18 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.92K)
@Whiterabbit66 thank you for sharing your input!
mrmedusa profile picture
mrmedusa
Today, 11:07 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.49K)
Always looking to add more when the time is right. Thanks for the article, Nick.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 11:08 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.92K)
@mrmedusa I'm glad you enjoyed. Thank you for reading!
mrmedusa profile picture
mrmedusa
Today, 11:35 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.49K)
@Nick Ackerman You are welcome- thanks for writing!
