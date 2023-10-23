Peter Vahlersvik/iStock via Getty Images

I previously marked a Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) a strong buy based on its business model that includes charters, cargo for Amazon (AMZN) and scheduled services. While I did put a buy rating on the stock, I did put some notes on the risks of prioritizing certain lines of business over others. In this report, I will discuss how that has added pressure to the business.

Is Business Prioritization Biting Back Sun Country Airlines?

In June 2022, I put some question marks behind the decision of Sun Country Airlines to prioritize its scheduled services over growing its charter services and the reason was quite simple. From a top line perspective, charter services insulate an airline from swings in air fares while from a cost perspective fuel costs are pass through. In recent months, we have seen airline stocks losing double digits on the back of rising costs including higher fuel prices.

Year-over-year, the base fare per passenger has dropped 10% (figures from Q2 2023 and Q2 2022), but this was offset by strong growth in ancillary revenues leading to a 2.7% growth in fare per passenger and 10% higher revenue per available seat-mile, and I wouldn’t say that management made the wrong decision here necessarily because the charter revenue per block hour decline by 6.3%. However, these numbers are for Q2 2023 and we don’t know yet whether the prioritization of schedules services will actually be a positive for Q3 and beyond as air fares are under pressure and oil prices are rising. The charter and cargo services have the benefit that higher fuel prices can be passed through, but with management’s decision to focus on growing the scheduled service that huge benefit that Sun Country Airlines has in its business model is not adequately leveraged and we could see that eventually hurt the business and its overall insulation against volatility on oil prices as well as air fares.

Sun Country Airlines Guidance For Q3 2023

Q3 2023 H/(L) vs Q3 2022 Total revenue - millions $240 to $250 8% to 13% Economic fuel cost per gallon $2.90 (26%) Operating income margin - percentage 6% to 11% (1pp) to 4pp Effective tax rate 23% Total system block hours – thousands 34.5 to 35.5 13% to 16% Click to enlarge

For the third quarter, the diversified airline has guided for 8 to 13 percent higher revenues on 13 to 16 percent higher block hour execution while fuel costs per gallon are expected to be $2.90. It will be highly interesting to see what the company reports on both fronts. Weaker than anticipated revenues could provide evidence that the focus on scheduled services was not the best path forward while the same can be said in case the economic gallon prices are not realized.

Analysts have a consensus estimate of $245.6 million with earnings per share of $0.13. While the estimate for revenues has held relatively well declining 5.1% over the past three months, the EPS guidance has come down 70%.

What will be more interesting is management comment on Q4. Fuel prices are heading even higher, air fares seemingly are under pressure according to Q2 data and that pressure only seems to be mounting even more and I would like to hear any comment on whether the company will move forward with its prioritization of scheduled revenues. The company currently is undersized for the market, so during the peaks it cannot serve to full potential. The company uses its business model to size for the scheduled service peaks while in off-peak moments it will be using the capacity to add to charter services revenues. Perhaps with a more challenging fare and cost environment, we could be seeing a rethink on that.

Is Sun Country Airlines Stock Still A Buy?

Sun Country Airlines stock price target (The Aerospace Forum)

With the business moving more towards a non-insulated environment and that environment weakening, it is interesting to look whether the stock is still a buy. Even more so, since I am using a more advanced projection model to determine the potential for stocks in the aerospace and airline industry.

With the current projections for profitability, the stock remains a buy. However, what should be noted the move away from the insulated segments or at least a lesser focus provides increased risk. Beyond that, it does seem that the company will compounding debt for the coming years rather than actually paying debt down. That is not a major surprise as the company is looking to grow its fleet to better amortize costs.

I think that the stock remains a buy with a $19.54 price target providing 39% upside and note that this is based on an industry median valuation which is lower than the typical median that the stock normally trades at.

Conclusion: Sun Country Airlines, Still A Buy But Higher Risk

I would still mark the stock a buy, but a lot is going to depend on how the company plans to navigate the tougher revenue environment as well as the higher oil price environment. The company has an appreciable business model, but it is currently a bit too small to serve all segments efficiently.

I would definitely wait for the upcoming quarterly earnings and analyze management comments regarding their cost and business prioritization before making an investment decision.