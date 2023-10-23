selimaksan/iStock via Getty Images

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has soared recently as the company has benefited from the growing demand for GPUs. Nvidia's stock price has more than tripled in the past year, and the company is now valued at over $1 trillion.

In this article, we will take a closer look at Nvidia's business, valuation, and future prospects. We will also discuss the risks associated with investing in Nvidia stock.

For those who have not been following the exciting world of semiconductors closely, we include a brief explanation of Nvidia and how it became a one trillion market cap company.

Nvidia 101

Nvidia is the market leader in Graphic Processing Units (GPUs). These are often confused with the Central Processing Unit (CPUs), as both are usually in personal computers and servers and perform complex calculations. CPUs perform various tasks, and GPUs are built to perform specific functions. Compared to means of transportation, CPUs are more like 4x4 vehicles, and GPUs would be bullet trains.

So, which specific tasks are so important that they require their processing unit? Nvidia focuses on almost anything that uses AI, rendition of graphics like gaming(hence the name), and specific applications in science that require similar math to that used to render graphics. In this category, it could be included cryptocurrency mining.

Nvidia does not like its products to be used for Cryptocurrency mining and has taken some steps towards limiting this. However, it is still very popular, and 5 out of 6 of the most recommended GPUs to mine Bitcoin are still made by Nvidia.

As GPUs perform specialized tasks, they become much more helpful if the user and the designer of the GPUs work together, and Nvidia excels at this. It has partnered with several companies like Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), and Oracle (ORCL), among others, and that serves to improve its performance and increase its moat.

Careful with China

Earlier this month, the U.S. updated its semiconductor restrictions for China. For the year's results, there should be minimal to no impact as the regulation takes effect on November 17th. However, in the medium term, it may impact the prospects of Nvidia.

China demand was within the historical range of 20% to 25% of our Data Center revenue, including compute and networking solutions. Colette Kress - EVP & CFO NVDIA Q2 Earnings call.

Two of the most critical measurements of processors are the production node and half pitch. The production node is associated with Moore's law, as it measures the size of the transistor, while the half pitch measures the distance between them.

To continue with our train analogy, the production node is the size of each train seat, while the half pitch is the distance between seats. For example, the Nvidia H100 has a production node (Seat) of 4nm and a half pitch (Aile) of 2nm.

An oversimplification is that the standing rule did not allow products with production nodes of less than 14 nm (Nanometers) or half pitches of 10 nm or less. Nvidia made the A800 and H800 to comply with the regulation, but the new regulation was created to address this issue, so Nvidia will not be allowed to export the A800 and H800 series to China.

While this will not significantly impact Q3 results (expected November 21st), it may heavily affect the company's growth prospects, reflecting the valuation.

Valuation

Nvidia's gross margin is improving with scale and its new mix of products. However, the valuation considers a stabilization of the gross margin in 2025.

The low, medium, and high ranges are relatively tight. The stock is susceptible to future growth; these minor variations impact heavily on the long-term growth of the stock. While the profit margin would decrease after 20204, it is maintained throughout the model above historical results, even for the Low scenario.

My Charts

On the top line front, it is foreseeable that the stock will face enormous revenue growth even with the restrictions. But on the cash flow side, the story becomes more nuanced.

My Charts

Nvidia has a long cash cycle, which becomes a heavy cash burden as Supply Chain issues from the pandemic are still present. While its explosive growth is a plus, it also means that it will require enormous amounts of cash to operate. Unless the cash cycle can be reduced, it will become burdensome for the company, which will be reflected in the valuation.

While the sunny side of the valuation considers that Nvidia will be able to lower the cash cycle, a more level-headed approach suggests the cash cycle will worsen before it improves.

My Charts

I am taking a free cash flow to equity valuation. The current stock ranges could present from a 58% drawdown to a 70% upside potential. However, the most likely scenario shows a fair value of about 38% below the current market price.

My Charts

With this valuation, including Nvidia in the portfolio is a matter of risk tolerance and objectives.

The Turtle and the Cat

As I explained in the past article, I would like to provide a better context on how stocks should or should not be included in the portfolio based on the time horizon, risk tolerance, and biases of the beneficiary. I intend to create dummy portfolios to explain this further.

However, generalizations of dummy portfolios like "portfolio for retiree" could prompt someone to assume the portfolio matches its needs when it may not.

To solve this problem, I will build upon the market's preference for zoomorphism by adding to the many animalistic terms such as bulls, bears, and pigs, among others, portfolios for specific creatures. In this case, a tortoise and a cat.

Giant Tortoise: With a lifespan of 150-175 years and secure housing, its objectives are long-term. It has many children, all with safe housing, so there is no urgency or dependency on income. The portfolio would prioritize ESG investments, although there is a more remarkable ability to take risk because of the modest objectives, the species motto of "slow and steady wins the race" puts as priority minimizing drawdowns.

At this time, the portfolio would exclude Nvidia. While the upside potential could still be substantial, the potential drawdown is beyond the portfolio's risk. The portfolio would seek to replace AI exposure with other players, perhaps upstream from manufacturing.

Cat: With the species' natural ability to have nine lives, it is not afraid of risk. It prefers to manage the portfolio actively, chase momentum, and pounce in and out of position at the right moment. With a life span of 12-18 years, it aims to take as much risk as possible in its early years to secure as much retirement as possible, confident that a frugal retirement is possible if unsuccessful.

The valuation is not encouraging, but it may not be time to pounce. The China worries could be overblown, and the new lineup and demand could show breakout earnings or at least an encouraging guidance for next year. It may consider an option collar, relatively tight on the put side to protect downside risk and loose on the call side to increase upside. Protecting the downside and leaving room for upside.

Option Collar (MAD Photos)

Conclusions

In my previous article, I explained how Nvidia fits in my portfolio and how its position is adjusted with the valuation presented here. It is still part of my portfolio, but in a more modest position, as I believe Nvidia Corporation's true long-term prospects are unpredictable.

Nothing in life is as important as you think it is, while you are thinking about it. -Daniel Kahneman. Book: Thinking Fast And Slow.

I love the quote above, and it explains long-term unpredictability. Nvidia is valued on its future, evident from its P.E of about 100, because we assume the GPU market will grow with AI, and Nvidia is the only possible leader.

If 30 years ago, someone had said that the mobile phone would define the first decade of the XXI century, we would have rushed to buy Nokia shares. In the same line, no one could have imagined phones would cost over $1000, and the TAM of the smartphone business would be over half a Trillion dollars.

We might be overly conservative about AI's role in our lives and the demand for GPUs, but also excessively optimistic about Nvidia's role.

Housekeeping: I will be working on a way to show more graphically the risk associated with the stock. Let me know if you like including video information, whether you consider the animalistic portfolio Schick or Kitsch, or any other suggestion.