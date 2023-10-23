andresr

The Q3 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL) is just around the corner and one of the first companies to report its preliminary results was Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL). Unfortunately, the company saw a significant dip in production year-over-year, with silver production down marginally to ~3.53 million ounces of silver (despite acquiring a new producing asset), and gold production down 12% to ~39,300 ounces. And while this was largely out of the company's control because of a temporary suspension at its Lucky Friday Mine and the decision to take underground operations offline earlier at Casa Berardi, this has severely affected annual production which was guided to grow materially year-over-year. Let's take a closer look below and see whether the stock is worthy of investment following the recent correction:

Keno Hill Silver District - Company Website

Q3 Production

Hecla Mining released its Q3 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~3.53 million ounces of silver and ~39,300 ounces of gold, translating to flat silver production and a double-digit decline in gold production year-over-year. Beginning with gold production, higher gold grades at the Greens Creek Mine more than offset the lower throughput (~2,489 tons per day vs. ~2,500 tons per day), but Casa Berardi's production was down ~27% due to lower grades and throughput, with the latter related to a planned shutdown to replace cycles in the grinding circuit. And as for silver production, Keno Hill's ramp-up has continued with production increasing ~286% to ~710,000 ounces. However, this was offset by lower silver production at Greens Creek (lower grades) and Lucky Friday (limited production in August following a fire reported in the #2 Shaft.

Hecla - Quarterly Gold & Silver Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Digging into the operations a little closer, Greens Creek has continued to be the breadwinner with production of ~2.34 million ounces of silver (Q3 2022: ~2.47 million ounces), and throughput has remained near record levels (current record of 2,591 tons per day in Q1 2023), with the company confident that it can push rates to 2,600 tons per day by year-end. And while the mine saw less by-product credits because of depressed zinc and lead prices in Q2, we have seen a slight improvement in pricing in Q3, though this momentum has not continued into Q4 thus far. Hence, with silver prices remaining volatile and given the limited help from base metals prices, I wouldn't expect to see much improvement in all-in sustaining costs at this asset in Q3, which came in 40% higher on a sequential basis in the most recent quarter.

Hecla - Quarterly Silver Production by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart

As for Lucky Friday, the temporary disruption to operations while the company works to develop a new secondary egress to bypass the damaged portion of Shaft #2 is quite disappointing, given that the mine had just come off its best quarter in over twenty years (Q2 2023: 1.29 million ounces of silver). And while Hecla doesn't expect a material hit to FY2024 production with the mine set to come back online once the new secondary egress is complete, this has severely dented 2023 output, with gold production guidance already cut (less contribution from Casa Underground and forest fires). The result is that Hecla will not enjoy any growth this year despite adding Keno Hill, with gold production expected to come in at ~150,000 ounces at the mid-point (165,000 ounces previously guided), and silver production set to come in at ~15.0 million ounces (~16.7 million ounce guidance mid-point previously).

Hecla Mining - Annual Gold & Silver Production & FY2023 Guidance Midpoint - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Finally, at Casa Berardi, it's likely to be another high-cost quarter following quarterly AISC of $2,392/oz and $2,286/oz in Q1 and Q2, respectively, with relatively low production, higher fuel costs given the rise in diesel prices, and higher labor costs with Casa Berardi being affected more than its other mines from a labor standpoint. For those unfamiliar, the lower production at the mine (~24,300 ounces) is partially related to Hecla deciding that it no longer made sense to continue mining at the East Mine with it closing in July, given that underground mining costs had risen considerably, and this was already its highest-cost mine heading into 2023 (FY2022 AISC: $1,825/oz).

"The effects of inflation and labor costs are more pronounced at Casa Berardi."

- Q1 2023 Conference Call, Hecla Mining

"As we've indicated for the last year and a half, Casa has been impacted more than our other sites by inflation causing underground mining costs per ton to double, underground grades have declined as we expected, and tailings construction costs are higher because it requires more buttressing."

- Q2 2023 Conference Call, Hecla Mining

This has meant lower production near term as a greater proportion of tons come from the lower-grade 160 Pit (which will be used for tailings deposition), and while there was a hope that Hecla could plug a gap in the mine plan previously, this no longer looks to be the case, with a gap expected into 2028 to 2030 and lower production starting in H2 2024 with ~1.3 million fewer tonnes set to be extracted from the underground vs. the 2022 TR at ~5.0 grams per tonne of gold, or ~185,000 fewer ounces of gold than initially expected in the period, with no underground production expected post-2025. So, while this Hecla previously had a path to nearly 550,000 gold-equivalent ounces in 2024/2025, this guidance will likely need to be corrected, with a further drop off in production at Casa Berardi on an annualized basis starting in Q3 2024 (following closure of West Mine).

Casa Berardi 2022 TR & Impact To UG Production - Company Filings, Author's Notes Hecla Initial 2023 Guidance - Company Website

To summarize, while the setback at Lucky Friday is minor and will be mostly covered by insurance and Keno Hill is doing a solid job of ramping up, which will provide a tailwind to silver production (full year of production at 400+ tons per day), the lower production outlook for Casa Berardi is certainly disappointing from a growth standpoint. And while the company might deserve a premium multiple for being a Tier-1 jurisdiction producer with long reserve lives and a significant portion of its revenue coming from silver, it's hard to call Hecla a growth story (which is typically a required and key ingredient of names that trade at large premiums to the peer group) in the small-cap/mid-cap space.

Valuation

Digging into Hecla's valuation, the stock may have seen a reset from when it was priced for near perfection above $6.00 per share earlier this year, but the stock is still not cheap. This is because it's sitting at a market cap of ~$2.66 billion and an enterprise value of ~$3.12 billion, after selling ~4.25 million shares year-to-date under its At-The-Market equity program earlier this year. Based on this valuation, Hecla trades at over 1.6x P/NAV vs. an estimated net asset value of ~$1.88 billion. And even if we were to be generous and value the stock at 1.5x P/NAV and ~14.0x P/OCF (FY2024 estimates) using a 65/35 weighting (P/NAV vs. P/OCF), I see a fair value for the stock of ~$5.10.

Hecla - Annual Costs & Corporate G&A - Annual Report

Although this points to a 19% upside from current levels which might excite some investors, I am looking for a minimum 35% discount for mid-cap Tier-1 producers to ensure a margin of safety. And if we apply this discount to Hecla's estimated fair value, its ideal buy zone comes in at $3.32 or lower. Hence, while the stock may be down substantially from its highs and out of favor following the Lucky Friday hiccup, it's hard to argue that there's any meaningful margin of safety here. Obviously, this doesn't mean that HL can't head higher and a rising silver price will lift all boats, but I prefer to buy with a significant margin of safety for cyclical names or pass entirely, and I don't see that here with HL sitting at over 11.0x FY2024 operating cash flow estimates, [for comparison, Agnico Eagle (AEM) trades at ~8.0x currently].

Summary

Hecla Mining has rallied over 20% off its lows following a near 50% correction and declines of this magnitude have typically led to durable bottoms in the stock. However, with some gold producers trading at their most attractive valuations since March 2020, I continue to see far more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector from a relative value standpoint. So, if I were looking to put capital to work elsewhere in the market today, I think names like Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) at less than 0.30x NPV (8%) are more attractive reward/risk setups, with Marathon now trading at the steepest discount I've seen in years for a gold developer, outside of G Mining (OTC:GMINF) last summer and Sabina last fall, with both names more than doubling in less than 12 months.