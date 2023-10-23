Sundry Photography

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET), a leading entity in data-driven networking solutions, is scheduled to announce the financial results for Q3 2023 on October 30, 2023. The company showcased impressive financial results for the company for Q2 2023. Under the guidance of CEO Jayshree Ullal, Arista's client base has grown substantially, representing a significant number of cloud networking ports. This article examines Arista Networks' financial health and delves into a technical analysis of its stock price to predict future price trajectories and pinpoint long-term investment potentials. While the price consistently follows the long-term trend, it faces formidable resistance.

Arista's Profitable Surge in Q2 2023 Financial Report

Arista Networks's figures for Q2 2023 indicate a strong growth trajectory for the firm. Jayshree Ullal, the company's President and CEO, emphasized Arista's record-breaking revenue and profitability for Q2 2023 and pointed out that the client base now represents more than 75 million cumulative cloud networking ports.

A closer look at the figures reveals that Arista's Q2 2023 revenue reached $1.459 billion, a growth of 8.0% from Q1 2023 and a striking increase of 38.7% compared to Q2 2022. Despite facing challenges, the company has displayed impressive profitability. The GAAP gross margin came in at 60.6%, a slight decrease from Q2 2022's 61.2% but an improvement from Q1 2023's 59.5%. The non-GAAP gross margin rose to 61.3% from 60.3% in the previous quarter, although a slight drop from 61.9% in Q2 2022.

Moreover, Arista showcased significant growth in net income. Q2's GAAP net income stood at $491.88 million or $1.55 per diluted share, a marked increase from Q2 2022's $299.1 million or $0.94 per share. Non-GAAP net income reached $501.2 million, equivalent to $1.58 per share, a substantial rise from $342.7 million or $1.08 per share in Q2 of the previous year. The chart below depicts the net income of Arista Network, consistently demonstrating strong positive figures and indicating robust profitability for the company.

Data by YCharts

Arista’s CFO, Ita Brennan, offered an optimistic view on these financial outcomes. She highlighted the company's resilience and adaptability, noting that despite industry challenges, Arista remains on course and foresees growth exceeding 30% year-over-year.

Arista Networks also achieved a significant milestone in shipping, having successfully delivered more than 75 million cloud network ports. Furthermore, the company ventured into the healthcare sector by introducing a Network as a Service. This innovative approach integrates Arista's flagship EOS®, CloudVision®, and Arista CUE™ platforms to bolster healthcare network infrastructures. The emphasis is placed on ensuring security, reliability, and the enhancement of patient care quality.

Arista continued to push the boundaries of technology by unveiling AI-driven network identity solutions based on their renowned CloudVision® system. The initiative of Arista Guardian for Network Identity (CV AGNI™) underlines Arista's dedication to advancing zero-trust enterprise security. Their commitment to innovation didn't go unnoticed, as Arista was heralded as a leader in The Forrester Wave™ for Network Analysis and Visibility for Q2 2023, particularly commended for its adaptable deployment capabilities. Additionally, the Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC) launch on July 19, 2023, represented a monumental advancement in AI networking. As a union of influential AI and HPC network stakeholders, Arista Networks takes pride in being a foundational member of this esteemed consortium.

The company is set to announce the Q3 2023 results on 30 October 2023. For the third quarter of 2023, expectations include revenue ranging from $1.450 billion to $1.500 billion, a non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 62%, and a non-GAAP operating margin of around 41%. Since the Q2 2023 performance was robust, it is anticipated that any positive numbers surpassing expectations for Q3 2023 will provide a favorable impetus to Arista Network. This could likely lead to an upward trajectory in the stock price.

Decoding Technical Resistance and Price Momentum

The monthly chart for Arista Networks depicts a pronounced bullish momentum for the company, showcased by the ascending channel. For the past three years, the stock price has consistently stayed within this channel, currently testing the strong resistance at its upper level. The ongoing consolidation at this level suggests potential further stabilization or a minor decline before another substantial surge.

The monthly chart reveals that Arista's stock price was strong in 2020 and 2021. This was primarily driven by the rising demand for cloud networking solutions. As the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated remote work and online operations, businesses and data centers intensified their infrastructure development. Arista's tactical alliances, product advancements, and forays into new market niches reinforced its foothold in the networking domain. This resulted in favorable investor perceptions and a steady climb in its stock price during these years.

ANET Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Nevertheless, it's worth mentioning that this rising trend witnessed fluctuations, with significant price shifts both upwards and downwards before reaching new highs. Highlighting the peak at $198.70 indicates a potential price recalibration towards the next strong support mark, roughly $148. This support mark is characterized by its horizontal alignment and the trend line of the ascending channel.

For a deeper dive into the monthly chart's bullish context, the weekly chart below elucidates the stock's robust price evolution. This growth is evident from the rounding bottom pattern, colored in blue, witnessed during the 2018 and 2019 phases. This pattern was breached at the blue trend line, which acted as the pattern's neckline. The subsequent pullback to this line at $89.11 gave investors a compelling buying opportunity.

This firm foundation spurred another uptrend, culminating in an inverted head and shoulders pattern, with the head at $89.11 and shoulders at $108.23 and $98.20. These patterns also experienced upward breaks, with a price pullback to approximately $130, signaling another potent buying cue. The weekly candles for the past two weeks suggest a peak formation, corroborated by the monthly overview, implying a probable stabilization or dip. Yet, the appearance of historic rounding bottom and inverted head and shoulder patterns signal foundational points. Any price retracements to the $130 support could present a prime buying chance.

ANET Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Moreover, the daily chart for the short term also points to a potential double top if the $175 threshold is breached and the price continues to drop below this threshold. Furthermore, there's a discernible price congestion in the short-term outlook, with heightened price variations in the first quarter of 2023 followed by reduced fluctuations in subsequent quarters, suggesting an upcoming market price adjustment.

ANET Daily Chart (stockcharts.com)

Market Risk

Arista has been on a robust growth path, as demonstrated by its impressive Q2 2023 figures. However, any decline in growth for Q3 2023 or inability to meet soaring expectations could lead to a decline in investor sentiment and a drop in stock prices. While the company shows significant resilience, unpredictable challenges in the networking industry or increased competition could impede Arista's ambitious growth plans.

Branching into the healthcare sector with their Network as a Service proposition offers promising opportunities, but it also exposes the company to sector-specific risks, such as stringent regulations and heightened competition. Arista's reputation and stock value are intrinsically linked to its capacity for continuous innovation. Delays, issues with product launches, or potential failures in their AI-driven solutions could have significant implications. Despite a bullish momentum, ANET’s stock has shown considerable price fluctuations, making it susceptible to short-term corrections. Current stock analysis indicates testing of a significant resistance level, and if unbroken, could signal a trend reversal or short-term decline. Observations from the daily chart suggest breaching the $175 mark might point to a short-term correction, which could benefit long-term investors. Conversely, any price drop to the $130 mark, while potentially offering a buying chance, also showcases susceptibility to further downward trends.

Bottom Line

Arista Networks has showcased remarkable growth and resilience in its Q2 2023 financial results, marking a significant upswing in revenue and profitability. Under the leadership of CEO Jayshree Ullal, the company's client base has expanded exponentially, boasting over 75 million cloud networking ports. Their strategic moves into the healthcare sector and the introduction of Network as a Service reflect their innovative approach to meeting market demands. Furthermore, the company's dedication to advancing AI-driven network identity solutions has cemented its position as a leader in the tech sector.

While Arista's technical analysis indicates a strong bullish momentum for the stock, there have been periods of volatility and potential short-term corrections. The chart points to resistance levels that, if unbroken, could signal a decline, although previous patterns suggest foundational strength. Investors and industry watchers are keenly awaiting Q3 2023 results, further shaping perceptions of the company's prospects. A price adjustment to $130 presents a promising long-term purchase opportunity while surpassing $198.70 signals additional upward potential.