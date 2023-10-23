zhengzaishuru

The Company

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is a North American company that offers midstream energy services for natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. They have an extensive infrastructure with over 50,000 miles of pipelines, 260 million barrels of storage for NGLs, refined products, and crude oil, and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

In early August Enterprise Products Partners reported adjusted 2Q23 net income of $1.283 billion, a decrease from the previous year, with EPS missing estimates.

This decline was due to lower prices for various energy products and hedging losses, despite increased natural gas and NGL volumes. Net revenue fell by 34%, and adjusted EBITDA decreased by 10%, both below consensus estimates.

But on the other hand, the company's operating costs were significantly reduced due to cost-reduction initiatives. The gross operating margin fell by only 8% compared to the same quarter last year, which in my opinion is not too bad given the dynamics of the top and bottom lines. EPD's distributable cash flow (DCF) for 2Q23 was down by 14% YoY but still covered distributions comfortably (EPD retained $639 million of distributable cash flow in the quarter and $1.5 billion year-to-date):

In February 2022, Enterprise Products Partners acquired Navitas Midstream Partners for $3.25 billion in cash, a move seen positively as it provided EPD with a foothold in the productive Midland basin, offering natural gas gathering, treatment, and processing services along with substantial processing capacity.

According to the management's words, in Q2 EPD completed several major growth projects:

Expansion of the Haynesville Extension: A 400 million cubic foot a day expansion of the Haynesville Extension of the Acadian natural gas pipeline system. Poseidon Cryogenic Natural Gas Processing Plant: EPD completed its sixth processing plant in the Midland Basin, which is sold out. 19th NGL Fractionator: The 19th NGL fractionator was completed and sold out, indicating strong demand for this product. PDH 2 Plant: The PDH 2 plant in Chambers County was completed and is currently ramping up, operating at between 65% and 70% capacity.

Currently, EPD holds a leading position in the natural gas and NGL value chain within some of the largest-producing basins in the United States. They have ~$4.0 billion worth of growth projects in the pipeline, expected to come into operation in the coming years, while also continuing to invest in the development of shale plays.

The increased production of hydrocarbons from shale basins and unconventional drilling has created structural cost advantages for petrochemical production in the U.S. This, in turn, has driven greater demand for NGLs from the petrochemical industry. I think this favorable market dynamic should enhance earnings visibility for EPD and support growth in their distributions, which have been growing for the past 25 years.

In his August report from a proprietary source, Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky highlighted that EPD continues to maintain the most robust DCF coverage ratio among the MLPs covered by Argus.

However, using another MLP coverage list (from BofA), I cannot say that EPD has an outstanding dividend yield:

The same cannot be said about the FCF yield - 7.61% looks solid in absolute terms, of course, but it is not an outstanding result compared to other MLPs:

On the other hand, EPD is qualitatively different from other companies in terms of its credit risk - the company's debt ratio is far below the industry average:

EPD's leverage profile looks exceptionally strong, with 97% of debt being fixed-rate, consolidated liquidity of approximately $4 billion, and a net leverage ratio within their target range of 2.75x to 3.25x.

Overall, I like EPD. Thanks to its healthy balance sheet, with a debt-to-equity ratio below the industry average, the company will most likely continue to perform well in any market environment and continue to pay good (if not the best in the industry) distributions. Argus analysts expect EPD to benefit from the continued recovery in gathering and processing (G&P) volumes, new growth projects, and the recent acquisition of Navitas Midstream Partners, and I agree with them here.

But what about EPD's valuation?

The Valuation

As you have already seen above, EPD stock cannot be called undervalued in terms of FCF yield compared to its closest peers: Despite the rather high absolute value of this ratio, it is not outstanding. According to another valuation multiple - the forward EV/EBITDA - EPD looks even looks overvalued:

But perhaps EPD will have higher EBITDA growth next year to justify such a high comparative multiple. Let's take a look:

Analysts' consensus expects EPD's EBITDA to be 8.9% above the current TTM next year - just 0.75% above the sample average. At the same time, EPD's FWD EV/EBITDA figure is 4.9% above the peer group average.

What conclusion can be drawn from this?

Valuation is a subjective thing. Sometimes it's completely incomprehensible why a stock continues to outgrow most others while its valuation has a comparative premium.

In the case of EPD, however, it seems to me that the premium is primarily explained by a) a more stable leverage profile and b) a fairly reliable history of rising DCF figures, which is what all income seekers want.

So, to me personally, EPD looks like a high-quality, fairly valued income stock that should feel comfortable in an investor's portfolio in any weather. However, Argus' Bill Seleski believes EPD is actually somewhat undervalued compared to its major peers, as its P/E ratio is still quite low given its 5-year earnings per share growth:

The Bottom Line

Of course, investing in EPD stock at its current price level presents a range of risks that should be carefully considered. First of all, the company's fortunes are closely tied to the volatile energy market, subject to fluctuations in oil and gas prices that can impact revenues. Regulatory and environmental risks, including evolving regulations and unforeseen environmental incidents, pose potential challenges. Also, EPD's distributable cash flow, the basis for its distributions to investors, can be sensitive to market variables (even if it wasn't the case in the past), while competition, geopolitical events, technological shifts, and changing investor preferences for sustainable investments further underscore the complexity and uncertainties involved in investing in the energy sector.

However, despite all these risks, to which is added the risk of slight overvaluation according to some valuation metrics, it seems to me that EPD is now trading fairly, distributing quite a bit of money to its shareholders. The complex energy landscape and wars in various regions of the world play into the hands of EPD and its peers, making their high yields even more desirable in the modern age of uncertainty. That's why I rate the stock a "Hold" this time, which I would consider a "Buy" if I saw it undervalued relative to other companies in the industry.

Thanks for reading!