Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enterprise Products Partners: Stability At A Fair Price

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners is a North American company that offers midstream energy services for natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals.
  • EPD reported a substantial decrease in net income due to lower energy prices and hedging losses. But EPD's DCF for 2Q23 still covered distributions quite comfortably.
  • The company completed several major growth projects and has a strong position in the natural gas and NGL value chain.
  • However, EPD stock cannot be called undervalued in terms of FCF yield compared to its closest peers.
  • I rate the stock a "Hold" this time, but I'd consider an upgrade if I saw the stock a bit more undervalued relative to other companies in the industry.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

The Company

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is a North American company that offers midstream energy services for natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. They have an extensive infrastructure with over 50,000 miles of pipelines, 260 million barrels of storage

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
6.77K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 11:37 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.2K)
Overweight and adding.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 11:21 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.79K)
Fair enough, Danil. I am apparently far more constructive on the prospects for EPD, as it is by far the single largest investment in our family's portfolio of 28 stocks. I also own MPLX and ET in a personal account.
elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
Today, 11:15 AM
Premium
Comments (7.11K)
I always have a negative reaction to any article which refers to partnership equities as stock and to partnership distributions as dividends, ignoring the very substantial tax differences between the equities and yields of partnerships and C Corporations.
I have a significant position in EPD and have had a holding in its units since Dan Duncan was alive and since Teppco was an independent company, so I take articles about EPD seriously.
I wonder why there is an analysis of 2Q propounded here, when next week the 3Q results will be out.
I also wonder why there was no reference to EPD's significant operations in export, and especially to its expanding business in the petrochemical derivatives that are essential to a modern economy, or to its leading role in the export of LPG, or to the SPOT project, or to the superb management at all levels of its operations, or to the positions in EPD units of both the Duncan family and the operations staff.
Elliot Miller
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EPD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EPD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.