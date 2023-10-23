Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Q3 2023: Margins Are Down But The Company Looks Good In The Long Run

Oct. 23, 2023 10:51 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)9 Comments
Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. Q3 2023 results were weaker than expected, causing a 9% drop in stock price.
  • Total revenues increased by 9% YoY, but decreased by 6% compared to Q2-2023.
  • Despite declining margins, there is potential for further stock growth with higher production volumes and the potential success of the Cybertruck and Full Self-Driving licensing.

A few days ago, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) released its Q3 2023 earnings with investors who were not satisfied with results and operational figures to the point that the stock lost 9% in trading

Comments (9)

Longbow Archer profile picture
Longbow Archer
Today, 11:43 AM
Comments (4.85K)
In the long term it looks like a car company with side hustles.

Ford has a banking/financing side hustle.

GM sells chevy hats as a side hustle.

TSLA is a car company and trees don't grow to the sky. Cars are HUGE purchases that don't turn over fast enough and the competition and brand fatigue is just a part of this industry.
s
sr1952
Today, 11:23 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.58K)
Sure the results are bad but let's hang our hopes on FSD, promised for 7 years in a row and never delivered. Always coming "next year". And the Cybertruck which was "revealed" 4 years ago and was going into production 2 years ago and now won't add to profits for "12 to 18 months" which is Elon for "I have no idea". Meanwhile, the stock is priced in the stratosphere. Sounds like a great buy.
BondiBaz profile picture
BondiBaz
Today, 11:23 AM
Comments (379)
Sounds like Musk has adopted the late Steve Jobs way of talking new tech and future revenue/profits. Under promise and over deliver.
SimOne Trading profile picture
SimOne Trading
Today, 11:35 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (91)
@BondiBaz I don't see it that way
Y
YO long-short
Today, 11:10 AM
Premium
Comments (2.98K)
Musk said Cybertruck will not add profits
BondiBaz profile picture
BondiBaz
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (379)
@YO long-short musk said cybertruck will not add to profits for another 12-18 months. That is a pretty obvious expectation with such a complex new vehicle and technologies. Cybertruck will add substantially to profits once it has reached mass production. Reasonable expectations with any new product this complex. Cybertruck is a game changer. Game won’t change overnight.
SimOne Trading profile picture
SimOne Trading
Today, 11:35 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (91)
@YO long-short Not in the short term
s
sr1952
Today, 11:43 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.58K)
@BondiBaz If it's so "obvious" then why didn't Tesla tell people up front? In fact, Tesla got blindsided by this and they still don't know what to do. If solutions were known for the problems they have then they would announce a volume production date. But there are no present solutions and you don't even know what the problems are. When Elon says "We dug our own grave" and that he needs 10um tolerances on parts you know that things are not going well. And thenyou say "Cybertruck will add substantially to profits" without knowing anything about the cost or price or even the final specs. You are just hoping. Hope is not a good investment strategy.
M
Mikhaele
Today, 11:07 AM
Comments (197)
*Looks phenomenal in the long term.
