Baidu: A Strong Buy Considering Its Exposure To Promising Tech Trends

Oct. 23, 2023 11:03 AM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU)2 Comments
Wiebe De Ruyck profile picture
Wiebe De Ruyck
3 Followers

Summary

  • Baidu offers a cyclical sentiment opportunity.
  • China's macro recovery could result in margin expansion of the core business.
  • Monetization of the company's other ventures could unlock value and attract speculative investment in the stock.
  • I believe you get Baidu's core business at intrinsic value, while also getting exposure to hot tech trends for free.

Baidu Core, the main business.

Yongyuan Dai

I'm Wiebe, a dedicated investment enthusiast with a strong focus on value investing. I firmly believe in conducting thorough research, pinpointing undervalued assets, and constructing portfolios with a long-term perspective. Over the years, I've honed my analytical skills and financial acumen, allowing me to provide valuable perspectives to the investment community. I'm committed to delivering well-researched, insightful articles that cater to the interests of Seeking Alpha's discerning readers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

T
TheRagingBulll
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (2.77K)
Is BIDU cheap yes. Do I hold it also a yes. Is it a buy? Probably not because it’s Chinese. That simple
w
wilsontsui03
Today, 11:31 AM
Investing Group
Comments (368)
Strong buy only if the Chinese government embraces the universal value of the mankind. You won’t wish to invest in a stock which government behind supports Hamas, ISIS, Taliban, Iran and North Korea
