I Wouldn't Touch Oxford Lane Capital With A 10-Foot Pole

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Oxford Lane Capital operates as a fund that allocates capital to riskier prospects, primarily collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).
  • The company has a high yield of 19.5% but has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the past ten years.
  • Distributions have exceeded net investment income and realized gains, leading to the need for capital inflows from stock issuances to sustain the payouts.
Economic collapse concept, businessman with falling financial graph chart due to global recession. Stock market crash, inflation, financial crisis, Falling income in GDP, capital reduction, loss of

Shutthiphong Chandaeng/iStock via Getty Images

Although I am not the kind of investor that prioritizes distributions, it is always nice to have the cash flow in if you do own shares of a company that does pay out a distribution. A company

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
28.94K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

S
SilverBandit
Today, 11:46 AM
Premium
Comments (3.51K)
@Daniel Jones I concur. I don't want ECC either.
Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
Today, 11:43 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.6K)
"But it's not the kind of prospect that I would touch with a 10-foot pole."
I guess the author wouldn't touch JP Morgan, Bank of America or Citigroup with 10-foot poles either. CLOs, whether you want to invest in them or not, are nothing but "virtual banks." If you buy the equity, whether it's equity in a CLO or a bank, you are buying stock in an entity that is leveraged at about 9 or 10 to 1.

Both CLOs and banks hold loans as their assets, although CLOs are probably more conservative in that regard since ALL their loans are senior, secured floating rate loans to large corporations, highly transparent and fully rated, etc., whereas a typical bank's balance sheet contains a lot of far less transparent, often less secured or unsecured loans to individuals, smaller firms, etc., as well as equity investments and other assets that are less liquid.

On the liability side, CLOs are much less vulnerable, since unlike banks whose liabilities are mostly demand deposits that can walk out the door at a hint of trouble (like Silicon Valley Bank and others recently), CLO liabilities are generally long term loans with fixed future maturities, so there is no "run on the bank" risk.

So overall, CLOs, while they may not be every investor's cup of tea, carry fewer risks than your average bank stock.
Bob-in-DE profile picture
Bob-in-DE
Today, 11:42 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.77K)
I agree with you 100%, but, boy, are you going to get a lot of blow back from the CLO-loving crowd here.
BloodSport57 profile picture
BloodSport57
Today, 11:38 AM
Premium
Comments (27)
You wish you had a 10 foot pole!
thebellsareringing profile picture
thebellsareringing
Today, 11:30 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.94K)
I buy. OXLC with a bucket when it's on sale now. I live on income and that's more important. I hope it keeps going down.. Every month it gives chunks of money. I am 81 year old retiree.
O
Opt4living
Today, 11:27 AM
Premium
Comments (4.04K)
Hopefully this article can get OXLC down to my buy range. I’ve been bottom fishing with Cornerstone and ECC , which I believe offered more value this morning. So far the market agrees.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

