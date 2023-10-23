Imagesines /iStock via Getty Images

Semiconductor equipment companies with the greatest share price performance year to date are companies heavily involved in Silicon Carbide (“SiC”). Table 1 shows that Axcelis (NASDAQ:ACLS) is one of the top performing semiconductor equipment company with a 171.89% growth over the past year.

Chart 1 illustrates the share price performance of ACLS and the ramp in share price growth since January 2023.

I had previously discussed the SiC market in several Seeking Alpha articles, and discussed another company with strong growth in the past year based on SiC demand in a July 13, 2023 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Aehr Test Systems Growth Strongly Correlates With Silicon Carbide Market.” I refer readers to my analysis of the SiC market as a backdrop to this article and the performance of ACLS.

Axcelis Business Profile

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS), a supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry. In March 2021, the first Purion H200 SiC implant model was introduced. It is the first and only single wafer high current implanter designed to cover all high dose implant applications from energies as low as 5keV to a maximum of 200keV, and is especially suited to foundry and power device manufacturers' needs.

Chart 2 shows that Axcelis expects its Power Device (SiC chips) segment to account for greater than 55% of 2023 shipped system revenue, up from 39% in 2021.

According to my report on semiconductor equipment at The Information Network, Chart 3 shows that the Axcelis’ share of the implant market (the combined revenue of ACLS and AMAT increased from just 5.7% in 2012 following the acquisition to 30.3% in 2022.

Trendlines show that while the combined revenue of ACLS and AMAT grew over this period (orange dotted line), the trendline (blue dotted line) showing ACLS’s share increased at a greater rate than the growth of the implant sector.

In addition to implant, Axcelis offers high-temperature annealing systems that are used in the post-implantation annealing of SiC wafers. Annealing is a thermal process that helps activate the implanted dopants and repair any lattice damage caused during ion implantation. Axcelis' annealing systems provide precise temperature control to optimize the electrical characteristics of SiC devices.

Axcelis also provides plasma cleaning systems that are used for surface cleaning and preparation of SiC wafers. Plasma cleaning removes contaminants and residues from the wafer surface, ensuring high-quality interfaces for subsequent process steps.

SiC Market

Silicon Carbide (SiC) is experiencing a notable shift from being a niche technology to a mainstream application, particularly in high-power applications. The trend suggests that SiC is gaining market share and acceptance in the power electronics industry. Projections indicate that SiC is expected to be incorporated into approximately 20% of all power electronics by the year 2026, highlighting its increasing significance and adoption in various applications requiring high-power efficiency and performance.

In terms of QoQ revenue change in the Silicon Carbide market, X-FAB (OTCPK:XFABF) has demonstrated a performance that is on par with leading companies like ON Semiconductor (ON), Rohm (OTCPK:ROHCF), STMicroelectronics (STM), Wolfspeed (WOLF), and Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), as indicated in Chart 4, as reported by my report on the SiC market at The Information Network. Remarkably, X-Fab not only held its ground but also gained market share in each of the past two quarters, suggesting a competitive edge in this segment of the semiconductor industry.

Investor Takeaway

Axcelis is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on November 1, 2023. In light of the downturn in quarterly revenues of SiC customers, guidance given following Q2 earnings raises the question as to whether this trend can continue in the near term and impact Q3 financials.

For Q2 2023, the company reported:

Revenue of $274.0 million, beating by $17.32M, compared to $254.0 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Operating profit for the quarter was $63.7 million, compared to $51.4 million for the first quarter.

Net income for the quarter was $61.6 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, beating by $0.40, compared to $47.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share in the first quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter was 43.7%, compared to 40.9% in the first quarter.

Second quarter ended with systems backlog of $1.23 billion on quarterly bookings of $193 million.

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, Axcelis expects:

Revenues of approximately $280 million.

Third quarter operating profit is forecast to be approximately $64 million with earnings per diluted share of approximately $1.72.

Gross margin in the third quarter is expected to be approximately 44%.

Chart 5 shows Rankings for Axcelis and strongest competitor Applied Materials, who leads the implant market, as illustrated above in Chart 3. Seeking Alpha’s Quant rating gives ACLS a Strong Buy and a Hold for AMAT.

Chart 6 shows the Seeking Alpha Quant Factor Grades. I address Valuation and Growth because of the differences in Factor grades between the two companies.

Chart 7 compares share price performance for the two companies for the past 1-year period, with ACLS growing 144.6% versus AMAT growing 134.1%. ACLS share price has dropped significantly compared to AMAT since July 31 when ACLS reached $200.5 compared to $151.6 for AMAT.

Chart 8 shows PE for the trailing twelve months. ACLS and AMAT are good value based on PE Ratios of 23.3x and 17.7x, respectively compared to US Semiconductor industry average of 24.1x.

Chart 9 shows Revenue % change for the past 12 months, showing better performance for ACLS at 11.2% versus just 2.9% for AMAT.

ACLS sells one type of semiconductor processing equipment, ion implant systems, while AMAT leads in that sector and also sells equipment in numerous deposition, etch, and metrology sectors.

As a background, AMAT had sold implant systems in the past but stopped selling them in 2008 because it couldn’t compete with ACLS and Varian Semiconductor (“VSEA”). In 2011, AMAT acquired VSEA and along with the implant systems came upper management, including current AMAT CEO Dickerson.

I showed in Chart 3 above that ACLS has been increasing its share in the ion implant sector, growing from a 5.7% share in 2012 to a 30.3% share in 2022. This is a significant erosion in AMAT’s share since it acquired VSEA and its management.

While the SIC market took a breather in Q2 by customers, my data show that the SiC market will exhibit a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 42.5% between 2021 and 2026. The large growth of electric vehicles is a driving force for the SiC market as these vehicles demand the wide bandwidth capabilities of SiC.

I rate ACLS a Buy.

