sturti

Investment Thesis

It is a rare event that high quality companies go on sale. Companies with an established track record of continuing to grow earnings can often maintain their lofty valuations, even during broader market sell-offs. As such, when these kinds of companies do finally experience a significant drop in share price, investors should strongly consider either starting a position or adding to an existing position.

As a result of an ever-evolving business model, effective operational execution, shareholder-friendly management, a dominant position in a highly concentrated market with robust barriers to entry, and a historically attractive valuation, ENPH’s common equity offers a very compelling risk-reward profile.

Company Overview

ENPH’s main product and major source of revenue is easy to identify: the solar inverter. This is the component in a solar energy system that switches over the DC produced by solar panels into AC which is used when electricity consumers plug into the grid. However, the type of solar inverter that ENPH produces gives it a significant competitive advantage.

A traditional solar inverter (aka a “string” inverter) has all of the solar panels in the system plugged into it. This is not ideal, because if there is a problem with the inverter then the entire panel system may be unable to produce power. Furthermore, it is difficult to identify issues with individual solar panels. A good way to think about this problem is like putting Christmas tree lights up. If one individual bulb goes out, the entire string of lights will not light up.

ENPH Investor Presentation, July 2023

ENPH Investor Presentation, July 2023

ENPH sets itself apart by offering a solar microinverter. The difference here is that a microinverter is mounted on the back of each individual solar panel. While this does add some cost for the solar user, there are several advantages. Microinverters on the back of each panel make it so that the performance of one individual panel does not impact how the other panels perform. If there are issues with individual panels (shading, malfunction, connection, etc.), they are easy to identify. In its early years, ENPH specialized in microinverters and now as a result they are on their 8th installment of their microinverter (IQ8), capable of converting up to 384W of power per panel.

However, ENPH is far from just a solar inverter producer. The second half of 2020 brought a major announcement in business strategy. As CEO Badri Kothandaraman said in his 2020 Letter To Shareholders, “Enphase is rapidly evolving from being the world’s leading supplier of microinverters to becoming the world’s leading home energy management systems provider.” Since this announcement, ENPH has added new products which complement their solar inverters in the form of storage (IQ Battery series), EV charging capability, and home energy management software and hardware. All of these new product developments have created new revenue streams, cost synergies for installers, and high switching costs as a barrier for competitors.

ENPH Investor Presentation, July 2023

ENPH Investor Presentation, July 2023

The most recent pivot in business strategy has come in ENPH’s expansion into European markets. The increase in home energy prices in Europe resulting from the Russia invasion of Ukraine has made for very effective timing on management’s part. ENPH now sells their microinverters in Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Poland. Additionally, IQ batteries are now being shipped to Germany, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Austria and Switzerland. While the majority of net revenues still originate domestically (58.723, to 41.27%, based on the 2023 Q2 Supplemental), the expansion into European markets has been a resounding success. Per the 2023 Q2 Earnings Call, European revenues grew 25% sequentially and almost tripled year-on-year. This has been a very effective strategy, as this growth in revenues has kept earnings afloat during a time when US sales have stagnated.

ENPH Q2 2023 Supplemental

ENPH Q2 2023 Supplemental

The evolution of the business model, product differentiation, and geographic expansion have combined to make ENPH a dominant force in the renewable energy space.

Business Analysis

Investors should be choosing businesses that operate in less competitive markets. Less competitive markets have a fewer number of businesses operating in them (i.e. fewer competitors), robust barriers to entry, high switching costs, and stable market conditions for the businesses already operating in those markets. This should result in low business turnover and steady market shares. With even mildly effective business execution, these conditions should result in consistent and strong profit generation over several years.

All of these characteristics are clearly observable in the solar inverter market in the United States. ENPH and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) operate in one of the best examples of a duopoly that exists. Together, these two businesses take up 95% of the total market share for solar inverters in the United States. With significant secular and regulatory tailwinds, the market for solar inverters and other solar energy-related products has a long runway of earnings growth ahead of it.

Essentially, both companies produce solar energy solutions and systems. Both company’s core product is a solar inverter, where ENPH makes microinverters and SEDG makes string inverters. While both companies are each other’s closest rival and peer, the most significant difference between the two companies is the markets they serve. ENPH has more of a residential focus, while SEDG has a greater presence in the commercial market.

As was previously mentioned, both ENPH and SEDG are the nearest peer companies for comparison, but that does not mean they operate in identical markets. ENPH has more of a residential focus, while SEDG has more of a commercial focus (60% of MW shipped to commercial to 40% residential in Q2). In terms of a total addressable market (TAM), it’s almost certain that the residential solar market offers more total dollars to be had. With an estimated 14% CAGR, the residential solar market simply offers more opportunities to grow earnings than the commercial market. In the coming years, ENPH will be able to capture more of a very concentrated and fast-growing market.

While each business is promising in its own right, the objective of this research is to illustrate how ENPH is the more effectively run business. To achieve this objective, a range of financial ratios will be used to compare the two companies. Some of these financial ratios will be rear-facing in the form of trailing twelve months (TTM). However, other more pertinent ratios will require considerations from the most recent earnings reports (i.e. Q2 2023). The obvious limitation here is that one quarter’s results are not necessarily an indicator of a more well-run business. Furthermore, ENPH’s third quarter results are due to be released on October 27, while SEDG’s will be released on November 6, 2023. As a result, some of these ratios are subject to change.

Liquidity is the ability of companies to meet their current liabilities (forms of debt due within one year) with current assets (designed to be used in less than a year). In increasing order of strictness, the typical measures used for liquidity are:

Current ratio: This measures how many times a company could pay off all of its short-term debt liabilities with short-term assets, where the higher the value means a more liquid business. Per Finviz, here’s how the companies measure up:

ENPH: 3.44

SEDG: 3.84

2. Quick ratio: This is a slightly more strict measurement, as it removes inventory from consideration. This may be useful, as inventory may not always be completely convertible into revenues or cash. Both companies actually mentioned inventory build-ups recently in the Q2 earnings calls. As a result, this might be the most important liquidity ratio on this list.

ENPH: 3.22

SEDG: 2.75

3. Cash ratio = This is the strictest measure of liquidity, in that only cash or marketable securities that can be quickly converted into cash are considered. This less frequently used ratio is typically not available on financial research websites, so it must be derived from the most recent financial statements.

ENPH: 2.42

SEDG: 1.46

It’s clear that each of these companies do a great job of managing their short-term finances. ENPH comes out on top as the slightly more liquid business. While generally a more liquid business is an indicator of management effectiveness, it is possible for a business to be too liquid. This would mean that the management team is passing up opportunities to create value for shareholders.

An analysis of liquidity is relevant to the investment thesis, as the ENPH management team recently announced what they plan to do with their excess liquidity. One of the most significant pieces of news from ENPH lately was the announcement of a whopping $1 billion share repurchase program. This was announced on July 27, when shares closed at the day at $166.8.

Enphase Energy Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Enphase Energy Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript, Seeking Alpha

The phrase “the value we see in our stock” is key here. Immediately following the Q2 earnings release, shares continued to decline and have traded in a channel between $130 and $115 since mid-August. If management saw value in shares at a price at or greater than $166.80, that value increased even more as the share price has dropped further. If we assume that even half of the $1 billion has been used since the Q2 earnings call at an average price of $150 (both are conservative assumptions), then the management team could have made at least 3,333,333 shares outstanding disappear. That would be almost 2.5% of the 136,689,000 of the current shares outstanding. As share repurchases boost EPS by making the denominator of the equation smaller, ENPH shareholders will soon be owning a larger piece of the earnings pie. Hopefully, the upcoming ENPH earnings report for Q3 provides some additional information on how much of the share repurchase program has been used since the Q2 announcement, and at what average price.

This is likely, as the Q2 earnings call did contain information on a prior share repurchase program that was previously announced.

ENPH Q2 Earnings Call 2023

CFO Mandy Yang, ENPH Q2 Earnings Call 2023, Seeking Alpha

With two share repurchase programs announced and either completed or in process, and multiple insider purchases by both Thurman Rodgers on the Board of Directors and CFO Mandi Yang recently, these are about as bullish signals as an investor could get that a management team thinks their common equity is undervalued.

Equity investors should not just be choosing businesses who are in sound financial health. Highly profitable businesses who have the capacity to continue to grow earnings should be prioritized.

ENPH has a clear competitive advantage when it comes to profit margins:

Gross margin : 45.5%, per the Q2 earnings release Net profit margin: 20.48%, per Seeking Alpha

Compare these to SEDG’s profitability margins:

Gross margin: 32%, per the Q2 earnings release Net profit margin: 8.29%, per Seeking Alpha

One of the best indicators of how well a business model is functioning is the asset turnover ratio. It measures how well a company’s assets generate revenue. A higher value indicates a business that is more efficient at generating sales from the assets of the business. Per Seeking Alpha,

Return on Capital: Both companies operate in a capital-intensive industry, where research and development and effective product development are crucial. As a result, Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) might be the most important financial ratio on this list. This ratio measures how effectively the management team is allocating the capital generated from the issuance of equity and debt. A higher value for ROIC indicates that the management team is more effective at taking financial capital and allocating towards profit-generating business activities.

In a less competitive market that essentially functions as a duopoly, a higher ROIC signals that one business has a competitive advantage over the other. At 16.28% per Guru Focus, SEDG has an impressive ROIC in its own right. However, ENPH’s cash flow generated from investments in the business dwarfs SEDG at a staggering 51.12%.

A substantially higher ROIC value for ENPH is not only important when considering the capital-intensive nature of this industry, but perhaps more importantly it is a strong predictor of future earnings growth.

Cash Flow Accrual Ratio: While it is important to measure the total quantity of earnings to judge past performance, the earnings quality of a company needs to be considered as another method for evaluating the potential for future earnings growth. A ratio that is useful for judging earnings quality is the cash flow accrual ratio, calculated by (net income - free cash flow) / average operating assets. This ratio is an effective measure of earnings quality, as it assesses the extent to which free cash flows contribute to the profits of the company. With most financial ratios related to profitability, the way to interpret the values generated by the ratio is “the higher the better” rule of thumb. However, as the accrual ratio subtracts free cash flow (which investors want a lot of) from net income, it’s actually preferable to see a low accrual ratio. In fact, a negative accrual ratio is a strong indicator of very quality earnings, as that must mean free cash flows are greater than net income. The cash flow accrual ratio is usually not made available on most financial research websites, and must be derived from the financial statements of companies.

Operating assets are those assets which are useful in the core business of the company (i.e. making solar energy products). Operating assets include items such as property, plant, and equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and various intangible assets. Here’s how the math works out for each company:

ENPH (Q2 2023 financial results): For this reporting period, ENPH had $157.19 million in net income, and $225.2 million in free cash flow. Using the above framework, ENPH had $1,356.5 million in operating assets. Therefore, ENPH’s accrual ratio = (157.19 - 225.2) / 1,356.5 = -.05.

SEDG (Q2 2023 financial results): For this reporting period, SEDG had $15.1 million in net income. The cash flow accrual ratio requires the analyst to subtract free cash flow. However, SEDG actually had negative cash flow of $170,304,000 during Q2 of 2023. This renders the calculation a bit of a moot point here, as the intent of the accrual ratio is to determine how well free cash flow contributes to net income.

SEDG Q2 2023 Earnings Supplemental

SEDG Q2 2023 Earnings Supplemental

Negative operating cash flows are a potential sign of a threat to the business model, and should be interpreted by investors as something to avoid in a new acquisition. With a negative cash flow accrual rate, ENPH has the massive advantage here in the quality of their earnings.

These ratios clearly indicate that ENPH is the higher margin business, with earnings compounding more quickly, and a more efficient asset structure. All of these attributes become more significant when a company effectively has only one other competitor.

Valuation

At the time of this writing, ENPH’s shares trade at $101.59. The last time ENPH shares hit these prices was October of 2020. For FY 2020, EPS was $1.07. Currently, EPS is $3.98. Safe to say, ENPH has grown rapidly since the last time its shares were this at this price.

ENPH currently trades at 28.56x earnings. Per Fidelity, the 5Y historical average P/E for ENPH stands at a sky-high 114.57. During the time that ENPH has been a GAAP profitable business, the only other time that ENPH’s shares have had a lower P/E ratio was during the March 2020 pandemic crash. The P/E bottomed out at just under 19x earnings before increasing by over 12 times this amount in 2021.

Macrotrends ENPH Historical P/E Ratio

Macrotrends ENPH Historical P/E Ratio

The obvious limitation of the P/E measurement is that it is not forward-looking, as it does not consider the future earnings growth of the company. Forecasted EPS growth for ENPH is robust at 27.60% over the next five years. For this reason, the PEG ratio is the more effective measurement here. The PEG ratio is calculated by TTM PE / diluted YoY EPS growth. While valuations by PEG vary by sector and even industry, the smaller the number indicates cheaper earnings and stronger growth potential. A value of less than 1 is used as a benchmark for identifying growth at a reasonable price. Per Seeking Alpha, ENPH’s PEG currently stands at a paltry .17.

Readers may note that an intrinsic valuation has not yet been attempted for ENPH. Relative valuations based on share price multiples can be useful for identifying attractive entry points or for comparing competitors, but the best attempts at valuation contain both a multiple valuation and an intrinsic value calculation. I hope to overcome the limitation of this analysis in a future article.

Risks

Despite ticking all of the boxes for “growth at a reasonable price”, ENPH’s common equity shares do come with notable risks. The most current risk to the business is the elevated borrowing costs, which were mentioned in the Q2 earnings call. CEO Badri Kothandaraman reported:

ENPH Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

ENPH Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript, Seeking Alpha

As ENPH offers residential solar systems where the total price is often high enough for most customers to require loan financing, ENPH’s products have effectively experienced an increase in price as the federal funds rate has increased. With the recent messaging from The Federal Reserve Board of Governors being “higher for longer”, it’s reasonable to expect that the above problem will likely persist through 2023.

ENPH has also experienced some analyst downgrades recently. These have been followed by further share price declines, and could continue if early indications prove accurate.

Even though there are significant barriers to entry to the solar energy solutions market, that does not mean that these barriers are impenetrable. Both ENPH and SEDG have been earning impressive profits, and the duopoly is unlikely to last. Notably, Tesla (TSLA) has entered the residential solar energy market in recent years.

Finally, ENPH’s beta now stands at 1.51. With a share price that is 1.5x the volatility of the S&P 500, ENPH’s common equity has lost approximately 65% of its value from the all-time high in late November of 2022. Between geopolitical risks and the possibility of further interest rate hikes, a decrease in the S&P 500 would very likely coincide with a proportionately larger decrease in ENPH’s short-term share price. Potential new ENPH investors should have a long holding period, and be psychologically prepared for violent sell-offs. With Q3 on the horizon, potential investors seeking an entry point may want to wait until the results of the Q3 earnings call, which will undoubtedly contain significant new information.

Yet, none of the above risks are any indication of a threat to the underlying business model. A temporary decline in earnings may be in process already, but investors who buy and hold for the long-term will be purchasing a fast-growing company at a very reasonable price.

Conclusion

ENPH shows excellent operational performance on some of the most important financial ratios, has a sizable share repurchase program underway, and possesses the dominant market position in a duopoly. At historically low valuations, ENPH’s shares offer substantial upside with minimal risk to the business.