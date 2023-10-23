Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enphase Energy Outshines The Competition

Oct. 23, 2023 11:21 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)SEDG6 Comments
Steven Bushong
Steven Bushong
56 Followers

Summary

  • The solar inverter market in the United States is a duopoly, with Enphase Energy and SolarEdge Technologies taking up almost all of the market share.
  • Recent changes in business strategy have helped Enphase Energy emerge as a dominant force in the renewable energy space.
  • Enphase Energy shows excellent performance over a range of financial ratios, indicating a high-quality investment.

domestic solar panel installation

sturti

Investment Thesis

It is a rare event that high quality companies go on sale. Companies with an established track record of continuing to grow earnings can often maintain their lofty valuations, even during broader market sell-offs. As such, when these kinds of

This article was written by

Steven Bushong profile picture
Steven Bushong
56 Followers
I am a current CFA candidate with a background in secondary education. As a retail investor primarily focused on US equity research, I value dividend growers and earnings compounders showing growth at a reasonable price. With a specific focus on valuation models, I aim to bring an intrinsic value calculation to every article.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

brettze
brettze
Today, 11:45 AM
Comments (8.47K)
Enphase may be profitable but they dont help with climate change.. Solar panels matter .. microinverters dont. Batteries dont.
Mbrot
Mbrot
Today, 11:49 AM
Comments (2.14K)
@brettze The microinverter is more efficient because it handles panel shading from clouds, leaves or dirt better. The electic loads don't line up with the supplies, so batteries also improve efficiency.
damonhill
damonhill
Today, 11:44 AM
Investing Group
Comments (3.85K)
Under $100 is a buy and hold.
Turre
Turre
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (1.81K)
Be greedy when others are fearful. And I would add to importance of cost averaging down. Enphase today rolled out their services to Greece as well. When (not if) the high interest rates and recession eases this stock will explode (again). My prediction, north of $200 in 2024 or 2025.
Mbrot
Mbrot
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (2.14K)
@Turre Cost averaging down is something Peter Lynch made big $ with. Are you buying now or waiting for earnings? I am on the fence today.
123Alpha
123Alpha
Today, 11:35 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (57)
Very good article. And as a writer you recognize that not everyone knows all the financial acroynms such as TAM and indicate what it is before using it again.

Will follow your writings.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

