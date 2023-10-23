William_Potter

Investment Thesis

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) is the largest semiconductor-based fund with $9.45 Billion Assets under management (AUM). It is a market cap-weighted fund, meaning that the largest companies in the semiconductor index have the biggest impact on its performance. This has led to SMH outperforming Peer ETFs like SOXX, XSD, and more because of its weightings. SMH is up roughly 43% YTD while the next closest semiconductor-focused fund is up 36%.

SMH YTD performance (Seeking Alpha)

SMH's outperformance has been due to its overweight holding in NVIDIA (NVDA), which now sits above 19%. For reference, the SPDR® S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) has an NVDA weighting of 2.74%, and iShares own iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has a 7.37% weighting.

Besides holdings and allocation these three funds are actually very similar. Same expense ratio, concentrated holding amounts, similar beta, low dividend yield, but all rated at least a buy by Morningstar.

Semiconductor Comparison (Seeking Alpha & Morningstar)

What stands out to me after looking at the ins and outs of these three ETFs is that XSD is the most diverse with 40 holdings, has no holding weighted over 4%, the lowest yield, and has the highest Beta of the 3 with the lowest returns. At that point they should just copy one of the other two strategies.

NVDA is up over 190% year-to-date, which is a major reason why SMH and the semiconductor industry as a whole have done so well. NVDA has the lion's share of the GPU market, with estimates of over 80% market share. It is the dominant player in chips and the future of AI.

That said, I love and hold NVDA, expecting future growth.

Now, what should investors do with SMH? The question I tell investors to ask is: why hold the fund?

There are usually 2 reasons:

1. To try and create alpha or outperformance for a diversified portfolio.

2. Or you believe in the sector catalyst and have some exposure to the "Chip" Market, but you are not a stock picker and are risk-averse.

Regardless of the reason, I still believe that there is a better option than holding SMH.

If investors want alpha or exposure to the semiconductor industry, I believe they should consider buying NVDA and one or two other chip stocks that they believe in, or that they have been told about by a financial advisor or registered website. This will allow them to build their own small semiconductor basket to generate outperformance.

There is obviously greater risk when doing so, but investors invest in this industry, usually at an overweight rating, to participate in a booming industry's growth. Although SMH may limit downside risk it also hinders the upside potential. That is why I prefer to take on a tad more risk in order to truly receive the benefits of the vastly growing semiconductor industry.

SMH has a beta of 1.53x, which is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. SMH has also doubled the returns of the overall market this year. However, if you are an investor who is willing to take on more risk for outperformance, why not hold NVDA instead? It has a slightly higher beta of 1.68x, but it has returned 190% year-to-date.

SMH .vs. NVDA YTD (Seeking Alpha)

My point is if you want to take on more risk, you should see better returns. SMH may provide some, but only to an extent. Performance and returns will be capped because of the ETF strategy.

Take a look at the table below. I have attached the weighting and approximate YTD return of each holding. Out of the 26 holdings 5 Holdings have returned less than 10% and 1 is down YTD. NVDA is an easy outlier and because investors who have chosen this broad basket have missed out on some more remarkable returns.

SMH Holding Breakdown (Koyfin)

Like I said, I prefer to build my own basket in the industry picking 2-3 of the best stocks that will lead the pack. Any growth investor should hold NVDA long-term. The other 2 can be other growth opportunities or less volatile safer picks to lower risk. These stocks can move together at times which adds risk, but direct exposure opens up opportunities for generational wealth.

Currently, my favorites that I hold are NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). I believe holding both of those offers potential outperformance, balance, exposure, and an overall replication of the industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), Broadcom (AVGO), and GlobalFoundries (GFS) are the other three I continuously watch and have on deck.

A brief reasoning:

TSM - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated contract chip manufacturer with multiple Fortune 500 customers. They own over 50% market share, and they are looking to diversify chip factors outside Taiwan potentially lowering their risk.

AVGO - Broadcom is one of the best high-value chipmakers with unmatched chip designs, high switching costs, and lots of AI exposure given their products and capabilities.

GFS - Global Foundries the world's 4th largest dedicated contract chip manufacturer. They make integrated circuits and sell them to customers in all sorts of industries: automobiles, gadget makers, and other chip designers. They have improving margins and growth led by the Internet of Things (IoT) movement.

I believe having direct ownership of these individual names instead of the ETF allows investors to have semiconductor exposure while potentially generating alpha, without taking on too much risk. It is key to manage the size of the positions and try not to let a single holding get over 5-7% of your portfolio… Depending on each investor's preference.

With this strategy rebalancing will be key. When a position gets too big, it makes investors more vulnerable to risk and market downturns. If your NVDA weighing has risen from 4% to 6%, you may want to sell 1/3 of it to bring the weight back down to a 4%. Then use your earnings to buy back into the losers or other 2 to stay balanced and disciplined.

Just look at these 5-year performance reviews compared to one another. I understand SMH may be convenient and provide decent returns for risk-averse investors, but a smart investor would weigh all options. Just make sure when picking your semi stocks to manage the size of each position to measure risk.

5-Year Performance Review (Seeking Alpha)

Risk

The main risk to know when investing in SMH or any stock in the semiconductor industry is that it is a very cyclical business and sector. Demand will be high and growing never seeming like the money will stop coming in until the story changes. The economy starts to turn down, growth slows, businesses become more stringent on spending and semiconductor stocks take a downturn.

The best indicator to look for a slow-down is inventory levels, are they rising or falling? Firms may be double booking/ordering and demand for chips can fall lowering sales and earnings estimates for semiconductor stocks.

AI has boosted and elongated the cycle for demand, which is also a big reason the semiconductor industry is still outperforming YTD. Something needs to power all the new technology and AI systems, and companies want the best, most powerful, and most efficient chips to run their programs. This is the reason for the move higher in 2023.

This has led to some semiconductor stocks very deservingly moving higher like NVDA and AVGO due to the boost they have seen and will continue to see from the AI frenzy and hype.

The industry as a whole will continue to grow at a high pace due to society's growing reliance on technology in almost everything. I will continue to like and invest in the industry, but prefer to pick individual holdings to generate substantial growth. The industry may have some "Boom or Bust" time periods over time, but overall semiconductors will continue to be needed.

Conclusion

The new way to look at the semiconductor industry is as if these are the new oil or utility stocks. Everyone is going to need and use chips every day. That is why I love the industry as a high growth play.

SMH allows investors to get some outperformance, take some risk, and have semiconductor exposure.

Although SMH is my favorite and is the best semiconductor-focused ETF I still prefer to get my exposure elsewhere. SMH hinders the capabilities of returns because of its broad basket of stocks. It may help limit downside risk, but you have exposure to the industry for growth. Let NVDA and some of these other names make you money.

I prefer to pick the industry leaders. I take on a tad more risk, to ultimately hope and see triple-digit type returns long term.

I suggest holding three of your favorite highest conviction semiconductor stocks, one being NVDA, and creating your own basket. 3% in 3 different stocks will generate better returns and similar risk to just holding 10% of your money in SMH.

Always evaluate and weigh your positions carefully. SMH may seem simple and add value, but I don't think it's the best choice for portfolios.