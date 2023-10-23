Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Caterpillar Stock: Company Likely To Beat Q3 Earnings Estimates, Focus On 2024

Oct. 23, 2023 11:22 AM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)DE, TEX, VLVLY, VOLAF, VOLVF
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.57K Followers

Summary

  • Caterpillar's upcoming quarterly report may provide insight into the company's future amid a global economic slowdown.
  • The company has been benefiting from macro trends such as infrastructure spending and the transition to clean energy.
  • However, factors such as rising rates and geopolitical instability may impact Caterpillar's overall results in the coming quarters.

Front of a Caterpillar (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/CAT' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/CAT' title='Caterpillar Inc.'>CAT</a>) D6T LGP bulldozer

Jarretera

Introduction

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) will report 3Q earnings at the end of the month. Though quarterly reports can create a lot of unnecessary noise, I believe this report, together with the next one, might be a turning point to understand where the

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.57K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CAT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CAT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.