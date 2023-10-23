Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Great (Bear) Steepening

Oct. 23, 2023 11:05 AM ETTLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, UUP, RINF, UDN, USDU, SPTI, TBLL, OPER, USTB, FLGV, BILS, BBSA, TUA
Claus Vistesen profile picture
Claus Vistesen
541 Followers

Summary

  • Yields on the US 10-year are up nearly 150bp since April, within touching distance of 5%, and 30-year yields are now just over 5%, up from 3.7% in April. The two-year yield is up just 100bp over the same period.
  • The yield curve has bear-steepened by 50bp, and is now looking to un-invert due principally to a sell-off in long bonds, contrary to widespread expectations of bull-steepening via a rally in the front end.
  • Bond market volatility is underpriced.

The word bonds on wooden cubes with office desktop. Business finance stock exchange

cagkansayin

Everyone is talking about the sell-off in bonds these days. Yields on the US 10-year benchmark are up nearly 150bp since April, within touching distance of 5%, and 30-year yields are now just over 5%, up from 3.7% in April. With the two-year yield

This article was written by

Claus Vistesen profile picture
Claus Vistesen
541 Followers
Claus Vistesen is a Danish economist who specialises in macroeconomics. He holds a postgraduate degree in Economics. His primary research interests include demographics, macroeconomics and international finance which he practices as Chief Eurozone Economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics. His contributions at Seeking Alpha represent his views alone, and have nothing to do with his employer. He can be contacted through his e-mail (clausvistesen@gmail.com) or through his website (clausvistesen.com) where you can also find most of his writing. He enjoys the interaction with Seeking Alpha readership a lot and will try to reply to all of the comments you throw his way.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.