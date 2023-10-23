Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) slumped after the asset manager presented its quarterly achievements for Q3 2023, and the company missed its first earnings expectations in a year.

Though Blackstone revealed lower quarterly earnings to due slumping deal activity, the company remains one of the largest, diversified asset managers in the world with very decent dividend coverage. Blackstone has survived multiple recessions and managed to live through wild fluctuations in deal activity before.

The business is continuing to see asset inflows, and the stock is now trading at a 10% lower distributable earnings multiple than before Q3 2023 earnings.

Furthermore, the dividend is covered with distributable earnings and BX should continue to pay a 4% yield.

My Rating History

My rating before the earnings miss was buy due to Blackstone's diversified fee streams and growing assets under management.

Blackstone's dividend remained covered in the last year, and BX makes a compelling value proposition after Q3 2023 earnings. Volatility in deal activity is to be expected, particularly in a high-rate environment, and Blackstone continues to see asset inflows across its businesses.

First Profit Miss In A Year

On Thursday, the stock of Blackstone dropped ~8% after the company missed earnings expectations for Q3 2023. The asset manager's quarterly earnings were $0.94 per share, which missed the consensus by $0.08 per share.

I think investors are too iffy about Blackstone's results, and I think that the company is a well-diversified globally-oriented asset manager with multiple revenue streams that can ride out the downturn in the deal-making business.

Earnings Calls (Blackstone)

Blackstone's Q3 2023: Not That Bad

Blackstone's quarterly earnings were down 12% YoY in the third quarter, primarily because of softening deal activity in a high-rate environment that makes debt financings (which make up the majority of deals) less attractive.

With that being said, though, investors should not make the mistake and think that Blackstone is only a marginally profitable asset manager as a result of slumping deal activity.

The company earned a whopping $1.2 billion in distributable earnings in the third quarter. The largest decline, YoY, was booked in the fee-related performance business which suffered a 26% drop in quarterly segment earnings, compared to the year-ago period.

This softness, however, was counterbalanced by 3% growth in management and advisory fees, a business that produced 6x higher fee-related earnings.

Segment Earnings (Blackstone)

Healthy Asset Inflows

In the third quarter, Blackstone continued to see a healthy inflow of investment capital, a total of $25.3 billion. The asset manager invested about half of this capital (49%) in the third quarter across its strategies.

The majority of asset inflows happened in the Credit & Insurance business, a trend that is in line with the rest of 2023. Opportunistic real estate attracted $3.2 billion in new asset inflows, the most of all strategies.

Inflows (Blackstone)

I think that Blackstone has a potentially lucrative opportunity to invest in commercial real estate, particularly the office market, which is experiencing stress due to high interest costs and limited refinancing options for borrowers.

Commercial real estate transaction volumes are falling, vacancies are rising, and office valuations in particular have plunged in 2023. Should the commercial real estate market drift into a phase of expanding distress with corporate bankruptcies, I would think that Blackstone would be an opportunistic investor in this segment.

Consternation Factors (Federal Reserve Bank of New York)

Dividend Coverage

The slump in deal activity should not negatively affect Blackstone's dividend coverage, which is sufficient, in my view, to keep paying a healthy dividend.

Blackstone earned $0.94 per share in distributable earnings in the third quarter, while it paid out $0.80 per share in dividends (dividend coverage ratio of 118%). In the last twelve months, Blackstone earned $3.91 per share in distributable earnings and distributed $3.32 per share in dividends. This translates into an LTM dividend coverage ratio of 118% as well. In total, Blackstone earned $0.59 per share more than it paid out in the last year.

Distributable Earnings Per Common Share (Blackstone)

Blackstone Is Trading At A Much More Competitive Earnings Multiple

Blackstone's earnings release for the third quarter has led to a selloff that drove Blackstone's stock price down by approximately 10%, which also means that investors get a 10% discount on the valuation multiple compared to before the earnings release.

I plan with $5.20-5.30 per share in distributable earnings (DE) for 2023 which equates to a DE multiple of 17.7x. I lowered the estimate from $5.53-5.58 per share due to the decline in deal activity.

To make a comparison, PE and alternative investment company KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is selling for a similar DE multiple of 17.1x (based on an estimated $3.20-3.25 per share in distributable earnings, my estimate).

Why Blackstone Could See A Lower/Higher Valuation

Blackstone is still seeing healthy asset inflows, so I don't see anything fundamentally wrong with the company's business position. Deal activity, by its very definition, is cyclical, volatile, and impossible to predict, which is something investors investing into a company like Blackstone should be very well aware of.

A decline in transactions, particularly in a rising-rate environment, might lead to an ongoing contraction of BX's distributable earnings.

Since the dividend is covered, passive income investors should be able to collect a solidly covered 4% dividend yield here.

My Conclusion

In my view, Blackstone has become more attractive as a passive income investment after it missed third quarter earnings expectations.

Blackstone is still one of the largest asset managers in the world with a diversified portfolio of income-generating assets, and the investment company continued to see very healthy asset inflows in the third quarter.

The miss on earnings is not a big deal for me because deal volumes are highly volatile and investors must expect fluctuations in deal-related fees as a consequence.

I think the 10% drop in price since the profit miss is a good opportunity for passive income investors to gobble up the company's stock at a lower price.