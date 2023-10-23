Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Merck & Co. Announced Collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo and ESMO Investor Event (Transcript)

Oct. 23, 2023 11:32 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.86K Followers

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) October 22, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Dannenbaum - VP, IR

Dr. Dean Li - President, Merck Research Labs

Eliav Barr - CMO & Head of Global Clinical Development, Merck Research Laboratories

Marjorie Green - Senior VP & Head of Late-Stage Oncology, Global Clinical Development

Jannie Oosthuizen - President, Human Health U.S.

Conference Call Participants

Umer Raffat - Evercore

Luisa Hector - Berenberg

Trung Huynh - UBS

Conor MacKay - BMO Capital Markets

Louise Chen - Cantor

Chris Schott - J.P. Morgan

Steve Scala - TD Cowen

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Cerena Chen - Wells Fargo

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Merck & Co. Incorporated ESMO Virtual Investor Event. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Peter Dannenbaum, Vice President, Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Peter Dannenbaum

Thank you, Jill. Good morning, afternoon and evening, everyone. Welcome to Merck's investor event coinciding with the European Society of Medical Oncology Annual Meeting. Thanks to all of you who are tuning in on a Sunday. This is a virtual call with Merck participants calling from both Madrid, Spain; and here in Rahway, New Jersey. We're excited to have this opportunity to speak to you about the substantial data Merck and our collaborators presented this weekend at ESMO and to also highlight the excitement we have around our newly announced collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo. During today's call, a slide presentation will accompany our speakers' prepared remarks, and it has been posted to the Investor Relations section of Merck's website.

Before we get started, we would like to remind you that some of the statements that we make during today's

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MRK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.