Tesla: A Negative-Sum Game Underlies Its FSD Investment Thesis

Summary

  • The Tesla, Inc. and CEO Elon Musk full self-driving story has yet to play out as promised, with adoption appearing to be decelerating, as demonstrated by Tesla's moderating service revenues and declining gross margins.
  • Sentiments have been worsened by the automaker's impacted automotive revenues and gross margins as well, given the sustained price cuts.
  • Despite this, Tesla continues to report elevated inventory levels, thanks to issues with EV demand, with it similarly delaying the construction of its Mexico plant.
  • While Mr. Market continues to view Tesla stock favorably, as demonstrated by its elevated P/E of 65.91x against the sector median of 13.65x, the premium is no longer compelling here.
  • We may be looking at a negative sum game here, with Tesla unlikely to recover its hyper-pandemic profit margins, thanks to the uncertain macroeconomic outlook and the intensifying EV/ADAS competition.

Bear trap

gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

We previously covered Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in July 2023, discussing the stock's premium valuations and optimistic recovery since the January 2023 bottom.

It appeared that Mr. Market had been convinced about CEO Elon Musk's Full Self-Driving [FSD] as

This article was written by

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

L
Long-short clownface
Today, 10:56 AM
Comments (3)
People should google Dan Odowd and the dawnproject for the real scoop on tesla FSD

Alarming
A
Arviarya1
Today, 10:55 AM
Premium
Comments (3)
Certainly, FSD is not worth of 12k. As a Tesla investor, I planned to try it using monthly subscription. For me, experience was not justifying to pay this huge money for FSD.

My experience:
- Car is running in too defensive mode and some time way lower than speed limit on roads
- you feel more frustrated when you need to do shadow driving with a tap on streeming wheel every minute (roughly)
- I had to take over FSD mode multiple times to avoid accident. May be car would have taken decision on reaching to accident point, but that is a huge life risk.
- Keep missing correct turn as it is not able to take decision in time and has to re-route and consuming.
- on reaching destination, car just halts with a hard message on screen to take control. This can potential cause accidents, can not park at the end of journey.
- No more smooth ride. Sudden acceleration and stopping. Taking time for decision on turns and stop signs (it is good to take good decision but it is adding more time to my overall route)
- Turning tires more than necessary multiple times. You may need to have type replacement faster with FSD.

I did not used more than 1 week of my one month subscription. It may be different experience for different persons based on local and personal driving conditions. Overall, I feel, it is not worth for money as of now.
georgefelix75 profile picture
georgefelix75
Today, 10:48 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.59K)
Expect car volumes to be challenged with FSD revenue to be dramatically lower in a cost sensitive market. For one it’s not needed and it’s way too expensive for what it is.
s
sr1952
Today, 10:42 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.6K)
The babbling about logarithms and asymptotes is classic Musk. He always tries to sound technical and comes off as lost in space. What Elon means to say is that the first 90% of FSD is pretty easy and the last 10% is almost impossible. Of course everyone else in the world knew this and didn't promise it "100% guaranteed" for 7 years. And there is only one company selling it and one under investigation for false claims.
c
christou
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (24)
I'm a Tesla bear but after watching many unedited Youtube videos of Tesla's FSD, it blows BlueCruise and other driver assist out of the water. There is no comparison. Tesla is closest to ungeofenced FSD but closing that final gap will be a huge challenge. That's the uncertainty. If they close the gap and offer true level 5, every car maker could license the tech but until that time, if it ever happens, Tesla's impressive advantage will likely fail to be reflected on the bottom line.
c
cbx6cylinder
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (3K)
Don;t forget about the lawsuits down the road if Tesla doesn't deliver true FSD soon and/or if the law finds they have been misleading customers. It will involve all the income they have already booked for the level 2 portions as well as the value of the vehicles/FSD past and future
