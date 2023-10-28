HeliRy

With energy prices continuing to rise, and major displacement causing much longer ton miles, shipping vessel rates have remained far above 2021 rates, which has benefited fleets which focus on the spot market. One such vessel company is TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD).

TORM is present in all large vessel classes in the product tanker market, with specific focus on the LR2- Long Range 2, LR1 - Long Range 1, and MR - Medium Range vessel classes as these three segments offer the greatest synergies.

This rise in spot rates has enabled TRMD to begin paying very generous dividends.

Company Profile:

TORM plc engages in the business of transporting petroleum products, with 87 vessels as of 6/30/23. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London.

During January 2023, TORM acquired seven 2011-2013 built LR1 vessels. In March 2023 additionally three MR vessels were acquired in a partly cash-based and partly share based transaction.

TRMD shares are listed on the Nasdaq in New York and Copenhagen. Oaktree owns 65% of the shares, vs. 20% for retail shareholders:

Industry Tailwinds:

Product tanker fleet utilization has reached a level where small changes in utilization lead to large changes in freight rates.

There has been strong growth in Europe's middle distillate imports from the Middle East/Asia/US as a result of the EU sanctions against Russia which came into effect in February 2023. Changes in refinery landscape with closures in importing regions (e.g. Australia, New Zealand) and capacity additions in exporting regions (Middle East, China), also have supported higher rates.

In addition, world fleet growth remains low, with a low volume order book with the earliest delivery date at renowned yards in 2026, which means that fleet growth in 2023-2025 remains limited. leading to higher utilization.

Earnings:

2022: This was a record year for TRMD, with three-digit topline growth and four-digit earnings and cash flow growth, as rates soared above those of 2021, rising ~3X vs. 2021.

Q2 '23: Management reported "the strongest second quarter in our history, a quarter that continues the performance from the first quarter of this year. We realized a TCE of $308 million in the second quarter and an EBITDA result of $237 million. Adjusted for unrealized gains on FFA contracts of $37 million, our EBITDA result increased 23% to $199 million while profit before tax increased 72% to $184 million compared to the same period last year." (Q2 '23 earnings call)

Q1-2 '23: TRMD continued its major growth, with revenue up 41%, and 3-digit gains in net income, EPS, operating cash flow, and adjusted EBITDA.

Looking forward, management sees Q3 '23 TCE rates down ~20%, to ~$30.5K/day, vs. ~436K/day in Q2 '23. Also, 74% of the fleet is covered at that rate. However, looking forward to Q4 '23 and 2024, TCE rates are expected to strengthen to ~$41K/day, which bodes well for continued high dividend payments over the near term.

Dividends:

At its 10/20/23 closing price of $28.71, TRMD has a forward dividend yield of nearly 21%, based upon its most recent quarterly payout of $1.50/share in August.

At 20% lower TCE rates in Q3 '23, the dividend may decrease to ~$1.20/share, which is still a nearly 17% yield. If they drop by 30%, there may be a $1.05/share dividend, which would equal a nearly 15% yield. Countering the lower TCE rates are TRMD's higher fleet days due to its vessels acquired in 2023.

TRMD should declare the next quarterly dividend on ~11/10/23, with an ~11/22/23 ex-dividend date, and a ~12/8/23 pay date.

TRMD's current dividend run began in Q1 '22, at $.58, and going as high as $2.59 for Q4 '22, and to $1.50 for Q2 '23. Dividend coverage was a healthy 1.43X, and has averaged 1.33X over the past four quarters.

That EPS figure even includes non-cash depreciation and amortization, of which there was ~$.83/share in Q1-2 '23, which is quite a cushion.

Taxes:

TORM is based in the UK, which has a reciprocal tax treaty with the US.

Profitability and Leverage:

Not surprisingly, TRMD's gross profit, margins, ROE, ROC, and ROA are all impressively much higher than marine shipping averages. It has earned high ratings for these metrics, ranging from B+ to A+, from Seeking Alpha's sector relative grading system.

TRMD's Interest coverage factor is very strong, at 14.98X, and gets a solid grade of B from SA's dividend safety grading system. In addition, it has much lower debt leverage than its sector, with net long-term debt/EBITDA leverage of just 59.18%, which is 32% lower than its sector's 87.31% average leverage:

Debt and Liquidity:

In Q2, TORM completed the refinancing of bank and leasing agreements for USD $480M and further secured a USD $73M facility that can be used for additional secondhand vessel financing.

Since the announcement in March 2023, TORM has utilized USD $50M of the USD $123M that was originally committed for secondhand financing. As a result of the transaction, debt maturities have been extended to 2028-2029.

Performance:

TRMD has outperformed its industry and the S&P 500 by a wide margin over the past quarter and year. While it has lagged price wise so far in 2023, its total return is ~9.15%, while its one-year total return is more than 48%, due to its very high dividends and price gains, vs 17.08% for the S&P 500.

TRMD's total return so far in 2023 is 26.86%, vs. 11.83% for the S&P 500:

Wall Street Analyst Price Targets:

At its 10/20/23 closing price of $28.71, TRMD, is 14.5% below analysts' lowest price target of $33.60, and 28.87% below the average price target of $37.00.

Valuations:

TRMD looks very undervalued vs. its sector on a trailing and forward P/E basis, receiving A and A+ grades from Seeking Alpha's grading system. Its trailing P/E, both GAAP and non-GAAP, are over 60% cheaper than the sector median valuations, as is its Forward non-GAAP P/E.

Its trailing EV/EBITDA is also 39% lower, while its forward EV/EBITDA is 31.7% lower, with both metrics getting B+ ratings from the Seeking Alpha grading system. TRMD's Price/Book of 1.53X is ~10% cheaper than the 1.69X sector median.

There appear to be varying valuations of TRMD's equity - TRMD's balance sheet shows it as $1,562M, a book value/share of $18.04, which results in a P/book of 1.55X.

However, TRMD's vessels are also rated/valued by brokers each quarter, according to their age, condition, and earnings. Much higher rates have caused these vessel valuations to jump by ~43% in Q2 '23 vs. Q2 '22, which has led to TRMD's net asset value/share jumping from $18.50 to $29.80.

Risks:

The shipping industry is traditionally volatile due to changing economic conditions, which can affect shipping rates. Since TRMD concentrates on spot rates, a prolonged economic downturn would most likely affect the level of its dividends. Countering this would be the ageing of the world tanker fleet, leading to more scrapping of vessels, and long delivery times for new vessels.

Parting Thoughts:

At $28.71, TRMD presents a compelling value - its trailing and forward P/E valuations are much lower than its industry's averages, and its dividend yield dwarfs that of its industry. Given the opportunity for continued attractive dividends in 2023 - 2024, we rate TRMD a buy up to $32.

You can see more detail on TRMD's operations in its July 2023 Investor Presentation, and its Interim Q1-2 2023 Report.

