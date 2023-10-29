Userba011d64_201

Introduction

I have seen this movie before. A small segment of the stock market gets red hot, and every fund manager wants a piece of the action, even if it is not their area of investment expertise. Two recent market segments are funds focused on cannabis or artificial intelligence.

Because of returns from a small number of large-cap tech stocks, that overall segment is attracting firms like T Rowe Price with their T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) and Nuveen with its Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO), which this article reviews. In its two-year existence, NUGO results warrant, at best, a Hold rating for owners; new investors have potentially better choices.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The investment seeks long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in exchange-traded equity securities of U.S. companies with market capitalizations of at least $1 billion. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in exchange-traded American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and common stocks of non-U.S. issuers, including emerging market issuers, that are listed and trade on a foreign exchange contemporaneously with fund shares. The fund is non-diversified and started in late 2021. Benchmark: Russell 1000 Growth TR USD.

NUGO has $2.5b in AUM in just over two years, showing the popularity of large-cap growth stocks. Nuveen fees come to 55bps, about average for an actively managed ETF. Yield is listed as .2%.

Nuveen describes their ETF as:

The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through a concentrated growth portfolio that primarily invests in U.S. companies with market capitalizations of at least $1 billion. The investment team looks for high-quality companies that exhibit potential for attractive earnings growth, strong relative valuation, attractive cash flows, and significant long-term returns. A traditional ETF tells the public what assets it holds each day. This ETF will not. This may create additional risks for your investment. The ETF will publish on its website each day a Proxy Portfolio (“Proxy Portfolio”) designed to help trading in shares of the ETF. While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the ETF’s holdings, it is not the ETF’s actual portfolio.

Holdings review

NUGO holds a very limited number of stocks, only 45, a third of which are in the Technology sector. The portfolio has very high ratios for Price/Book (9.4x) and Price/ Earnings (38x). Not surprising, Technology leads in sector allocations, with a weight that falls between the competing ETFs mentioned later. Data from Morningstar shows NUGO allocations with category weights for comparison purposes.

Except for Technology's above-average allocation, most of the others are close except for the under-allocation to Industrials.

Top holdings

As one would expect with only 45 positions, the Top 10 equate to 62% of the portfolio and the top half to 82% of the total weight. The smallest 10 positions only amount to 5% of the portfolio allocation. Despite the ETF being allowed to own ADRs and other non-US traded stocks, it currently owns just two ADRs (2.4% combined weight), which is also its total allocation outside of US stocks. That is important to note as most of its competitors do not venture overseas if I read their holdings correctly.

Distributions review

NUGO has adopted the policy of annual payments and with such a small payout, I will assume investors are okay with that as this ETF is not held for income generation.

Comparing NUGO versus its competitors

For this comparison, I included the other Nuveen LC, non-ESG ETF, the Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG), plus the Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO), which started about the same time as the Nuveen ETFs. Also included is the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), which invests based on the index most of the other ETFs benchmark against. I left TCAF out as it just started last summer.

Factor NUGO NDVG FGRO IWF AUM $2.5b $8m $179m $68.9b Fees 55bps 64bps 59bps 19bps Yield .2% 1.44% 0% .75% 2Y Alpha -3.49 5.3 -10.61 0 2Y Beta 1.00 .66 1.12 1.02 2Y CAGR -3.5% -1.6% -10.6% -.7% Top sector Tech: 45% Tech: 28% Tech: 52% Tech: 44% 2nd sector Cyclical: 14% Finance: 15% Comm: 19% Cyclical: 15% 3rd sector Health: 12% Industrials: 10% Health: 10% Comm: 12% Click to enlarge

Technology being the top sector in all four ETFs, only NDVG has top sectors the others do not have. What I decipher from the above is even within the same sector for ETFs benchmarking against similar indices, the managers' ability to execute their strategy still matters.

The NUGO ETF (green line) trails the IWF ETF (orange), the one ETF it needs to outperform to justify its active strategy and higher fees. The NDVG ETF (blue) placed first despite having the lowest allocation to growth stocks, but it benchmarks against the S&P 500 index, not the R1000 growth index, which helps explain the better results. Its small AUM and low volume eliminate it from consideration for me despite its superior 2-year CAGR. The FGRO ETF (red) continues to show poor results.

Portfolio strategy

The opening chart shows US large-cap stocks outperforming the US stock market since 2018, but that might not be the proper comparison, so I added the next table that shows a longer history between LCG stocks and all LC stocks.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Since 1972, LCG stocks averaged just 1bps better in returns but came with higher StdDev values. As a note, the Total US stock market had a similar return and StdDev as large-cap did. Putting aside for a moment which ETF is the best one of the above, has LCG peaked is a good question. The next chart gives a clue to that.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

I pulled some observations from the annual returns data to that question:

There were at least two periods of extended outperformance (94-99,17-20).

So far, 2023 is a rare event as LCG is outperforming after a year of large underperformance versus large-cap stocks and the total market.

The other years like 2023, with a wide performance advantage, showed positive results, though not always the best.

Good years were followed 11 times by another good year; 8 times by a poor year. The good year follow-ups were mostly in the two streaks mentioned above.

All of that is an attempt to assess the risk that this narrow market segment could be peaking. Valuation measures would indicate that should be the case but today's market is not your father's, as one commercial used to say.

Of the above four ETFs, I give the NUGO ETF a Hold rating for those who own NUGO. Investors looking at large-cap growth ETFs should consider just sticking with IWF ETF indexes as active funds have not shown good long-term positive results against passively managed ones. In hindsight, I might have been too kind to the FGRO ETF in my last review with its Hold rating. For those who do not object to ESG screening, consider the Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG), which has shown that ESG investing can provide Alpha.

Final thoughts

Most of the Large-Cap funds get regular coverage on Seeking Alpha. I recently reviewed three Large-Cap ETFs not previously reviewed on the site.

When one finds a fund invested in a narrow segment of the overall market, comparing it against other funds in the same niche should be part of their due diligence. Even within the Large-Cap Growth universe of funds, the exact strategies can vary, especially if you find an actively managed fund. Here is an expanded list that includes each ETF mentioned in this article, plus a few more. A key to remember is no single strategy will win in every market environment.

Despite some of the names, the allocation to only Large-Cap stocks is similar in all those I picked to list. The allocation to Growth stocks does show some wide variations.