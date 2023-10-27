Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of America: Why So Serious? The Meltdown Is Undeserved

Oct. 27, 2023 4:00 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)C, JPM, WFC4 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.39K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of America has been oversold indeed, with it suffering a similar ailment to C, where both stocks are notably trading below their book values.
  • This is despite the sustained expansion in its NIY and RoTCE, implying the bank has been able to generate alpha despite the Fed's sustained rate hike thus far.
  • For now, it appears that Mr. Market is increasingly concerned about BAC's unrealized losses, which we believe to be unwarranted since most of them belong to HTM debt securities.
  • Then again, based on Powell's pessimistic commentaries, it appears that many have adopted a sell first and think later attitude, especially since the US Treasuries Yields continue to climb.
  • As a result of the potential volatility, investors may want to monitor market sentiments for a little longer and only add if the critical support levels of $25s hold through in the near term.

Gold dollar inflation currency 3d symbol isolated white melt down financial background of crisis economy money finance investment business recession exchange loss market decrease economic low price.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in July 2023, discussing its excellent performance in the FQ2'23 quarter, with stable deposits, robust liquidity sources, and growing profitability.

We continued to rate the stock as a

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.39K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

c
cons123
Today, 4:33 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.67K)
Management, efficiency ratio, HTM, potential credit quality issues and Basel III requirements are overhangs for the price of major banks. These parameters affect major banks differently but are reflected in current market price. I am long BAC and might add at a price below $25. JPM is a buy at $130 and GS at tangible book value. I am long JPM and GS. Thanks for the article.
B
Bacola88
Today, 4:14 PM
Premium
Comments (25)
I made peace and I'm ready to wait a couple of years till it gets above my average of 32. In the meantime I'll drip and buy a little weekly to also bring the average down. It is what it is, but BAC ain't going away.
Tigerkz3434 profile picture
Tigerkz3434
Today, 4:09 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.79K)
I’m guessing BOA has a lot of unrealized debt on their books when and if this economy takes a dump…
C
Clark158f1
Today, 4:07 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.45K)
Banks as a group are severely oversold.

Having said that I'd rather have the best of the best than BAC. Bought a bit of JPM today.

Nothing wrong with BAC but simply a personal preference.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BAC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.