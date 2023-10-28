Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
XBIL: Why I Own $500,000 Worth Of This 5.6% Yielding ETF

Oct. 28, 2023 7:40 AM ETUS Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL)
Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • My family's medical crises continue, hitting what we expect to be $30,000 per year in total monthly expenses next year.
  • My family's inflation rate is 500%, but fortunately, we have a good portfolio and high income.
  • In the event of another $600,000 surgery, we are stockpiling cash and currently have almost $500,000 invested in XBIL.
  • There are three main reasons why this is my favorite form of risk-free cash, including the best inflation-adjusted yield you can find on Wall Street.
  • Never forget that cash, bonds, managed futures, dividend stocks, and growth stocks are all different asset classes with pros and cons. No asset is truly a substitute for another. If you treat a stock as a cash or bond alternative (for example), you are tempting fate and putting your financial future at risk.
My family's charity hedge fund looks nothing like what I would build if I were starting from scratch today.

Nor is it the simplest way to earn maximum safe yield with

Dividend Sensei
108.77K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XBIL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

