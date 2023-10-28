Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Fed Meeting, Earnings From Apple And AMD In Focus

Oct. 28, 2023 10:00 AM ET
Investors have a busy week ahead, with the Federal Reserve set to meet on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to leave the target federal funds rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5%. SA analyst Damir Tokic said current economic data doesn't support the case for maintaining rates, adding the S&P 500 index could negatively respond to the pause if 10Y yields spike above 5%. Meanwhile, Investing Group Leader Shareholders Unite detailed why the thesis of immaculate disinflation holds, but flagged the risks of the Fed over-tightening and surging bond yields. Markets will also closely watch the employment numbers due next week - the ADP jobs update, the JOLTS report, non-farm payrolls data, and the Challenger job cuts report - for further clues on how the economy is progressing. And as the earnings season revs up, next week will see quarterly results from industry heavyweights including Apple (AAPL), Qualcomm (QCOM), McDonald's (MCD), Pfizer (PFE), First Solar (FSLR), and Duke Energy (DUK).

Earnings spotlight: Monday, October 30 - McDonald's (MCD), Pinterest (PINS), Transocean (RIG), and SoFi Technologies (SOFI).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, October 31 - Amgen (AMGN), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Caterpillar (CAT), First Solar (FSLR), Pfizer (PFE), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, November 1 - CVS Health (CVS), DuPont (DD), Estée Lauder (EL), Humana (HUM), Qualcomm (QCOM), Yum! Brands (

