Citigroup Doesn't Want To Pay 10% On Its Preferred Shares

Oct. 28, 2023 11:40 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C), C.PR.J, C.PR.K5 Comments
The Investment Doctor
Summary

  • Citigroup's preferred shares may be called due to the use of the SOFR benchmark rate, making some of the preferred equity expensive.
  • Citigroup's Q3 results show stable net interest income and increased non-interest revenue, leading to a net profit of $3.55B.
  • The bank's CET1 ratio has improved to 13.5%, exceeding regulatory requirements by $14B, and its tangible book value has increased.
Citibank company headquarters office building

Robert Way

Introduction

Although the preferred shares issued by banks and financial institutions are traditionally non-cumulative in nature (which means that in case the bank skips a preferred dividend payment, it does not have to make up for it in the future), the perception of

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

b
bostonbuster
Today, 12:14 PM
Investing Group
Comments (309)
As are most bank preferred issues these may be non cumulative and they may choose not to pay their dividends.
I don’t buy bank preferred stocks because of this after the First Republic f problems.
Your living in a fantasy world if you think banks are a safe investment.
j
jlabriola1
Today, 12:13 PM
Comments (3)
Regarding the probability of skipping or suspending a non-cumulative preferred dividend, I agree it's a highly unlikely initiative that would be taken by a profitable banking institution like Citigroup. Moreover, most preferred bank and insurance issues have dividend stopper and/or pusher language. This means to skip the preferred dividend on one issue, requires the dividends to be skipped on all the preferred and common shares, as well as preclude stock buybacks. If dividends are declared and paid on any preferred or common shares, the dividends are then pushed or paid on all other shares.
Technology Equity Strategies profile picture
Technology Equity Strategies
Today, 12:11 PM
Investing Group
Comments (4.32K)
Great article. Very clear and informative. And I agree. I think I will buy some C next week. I have owned in size in the past but got out when it went over 60.
Still own a tiny amount.

One nit. You have a typo in the second paragraph under “Additional Clarity”. You say 171m of common equity as a cushion. I think you mean 171B.
Technology Equity Strategies profile picture
Technology Equity Strategies
Today, 12:17 PM
Investing Group
Comments (4.32K)
@Technology Equity Strategies Also, this is one Mike Mayo’s two top pics. He is the number 1 rated Institutional Investor analyst yet again. That doesn’t mean he is right, but he has dug deep into the numbers and thinks they are clean, no funny stuff, etc.

This stock has always traded at a big discount to Tangible book value and it always will and should. It doesn’t have the growth or market power of JPM or leadership the investments banking business. It also doesn’t have the profitability based on ROTCE.

But the relative discount is simply far too great. Too great a discount to its book value, too great a discount to the valuation metrics of its big bank peers. This one is a good bet, even if we do have a moderate recession next year.
r
rockjcp
Today, 11:51 AM
Investing Group
Comments (8.01K)
Solid analysis! I also think a call of Preferred shares may be done! Hoping JF seizes this dip to buyback shares!
