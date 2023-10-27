Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Texas Instruments: The Time To Buy Is Now (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated's Q3 results clearly show the company isn’t out of the woods anytime soon and will continue to face weak demand for at least another couple of quarters.
  • Capex almost doubled YoY and on a TTM basis was up 57% YoY, continuing the uptrend in Capex growth, even as revenue falls.
  • Fundamentally, the business remains in excellent shape, and management is committed to its long-term growth targets.
  • Despite short-term weakness, Texas Instruments is expected to return to single-digit growth by the end of the first half of FY24, making it a good long-term investment.
  • I am comfortable once again increasing my position in Texas Instruments stock from these incredibly favorable levels and considering the limited downside.

Investment thesis

I moved my rating on Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) from Hold to Buy following the company's Q3 results, which came in below my expectations as the company is impacted by a prolonged downturn in

Daan Rijnberk is an independent investor and author who focuses on finding businesses with a strong moat, healthy financials, and a promising growth outlook to deliver investors stable and above-average long-term profits. This includes a combination of both value and growth opportunities across industries to help readers build well-diversified portfolios. The articles aim not to make quick gains but to achieve long-term sustainable growth by identifying the most promising opportunities in the markets at a fair price. The leading strategy is to buy and hold for as long as the investment thesis is intact. Therefore, an update on most of the covered equities will be provided every 3-6 (In some cases 12) months to keep the rating and thesis up-to-date. Built upon professional experience and personal interests, Daan has specific expertise in semiconductors and fintech. Articles and analyses are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TXN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

Mr. Gumbo profile picture
Mr. Gumbo
Today, 12:52 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.32K)
totally agree, if anyone was waiting for an opportunity to buy, it just happened
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
Today, 1:18 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (299)
@Mr. Gumbo, Thanks for stopping by. Good luck!
bluescorpion0 profile picture
bluescorpion0
Today, 12:22 PM
Comments (20.5K)
How does the capex cycle work in this analog semi business? is it a cyclical business? How did they grow capex 11% cagr? Is it volatile or consistent?
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
Today, 1:15 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (299)
@bluescorpion0 The company mostly tries to keep Capex growth positive as it is crucial in maintaining its edge over the competition. However, we have seen quite some years in the past in which Capex decreased YoY so I would not call it either volatile or consistent but somewhere in between.

We are now entering a period of extremely high capex investments as the US Chips Act allows TXN to invest at a discount, which it is determined to benefit from. To highlight this: between 2018-2020 capex sat at single digits as a percentage of revenue but in 2021 and 2022 this was closer to 14%. We should expect it to remain high. Management is taking the cash flow pain today in order to drive long-term growth.

Thanks for stopping by! I hope this answers your question. Otherwise, let me know!
John McCoy profile picture
John McCoy
Today, 12:17 PM
Comments (1.7K)
Excellent article, thank you. I've been averaging in to TXN over the last few days, as well as LVMUY and TSCO.
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
Today, 1:16 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (299)
@John McCoy I have also happily been buying pieces of LVMH. Another great company trading at a discount. These are all long-term winners.

Thanks for stopping by!
Bradley Guichard profile picture
Bradley Guichard
Today, 10:50 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.81K)
Nice article. The dividend yield is also far outside the bounds of historical averages, to the point it is now an outlier(even against prior down cycles). Investors with a medium to long-term timeline have a great opportunity. I have been adding at intervals.
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
Today, 1:18 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (299)
@Bradley Guichard Thanks, Bradley, appreciate the comment!

Indeed, today presents an excellent opportunity for those with a long-term investment horizon. I have no doubts this company will prove to be a successful investment for another 20 years.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

