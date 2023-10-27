Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Airbnb: Pros Still Outweigh The Cons

Oct. 27, 2023 10:55 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)3 Comments
OA Research profile picture
OA Research
166 Followers

Summary

  • Despite concerns about regulations and high fees, Airbnb is still seen as an exceptional business with growing revenues and distinctive offerings.
  • Airbnb has disrupted the travel industry and has potential for further growth in underpenetrated markets, particularly in Asia.
  • The company's management team, led by co-founders Brian Chesky and Nathan Blecharczyk, has a track record of success and a focus on long-term growth.

A family packing the car to leave for summer vacation. A happy african american father and his two cute little sons preparing the luggage in his vehicle to go on a road trip, ready for travel time

pixdeluxe/E+ via Getty Images

Once one of the hottest IPOs of 2020, Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) has since fallen from grace as all you seem to hear today is concerns about the New York regulations, high fees such as

I'm a financial consultant and lifelong investor. I like to focus on long-term and am particularly fond of founder-led businesses with growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABNB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

bluescorpion0 profile picture
bluescorpion0
Today, 12:56 PM
Comments (20.5K)
The problem is almost all fascist states are restricting Airbnb. Airbnb represents freedom that an Owner of Private Property can rent it out. Without that, I am not sure anything is investable at all.
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 11:37 AM
Comments (11.99K)
“Is the Airbnb Dream Dead?”
www.bloomberg.com/...
Who Dat? profile picture
Who Dat?
Today, 11:17 AM
Investing Group
Comments (12.28K)
Flight tickets are coming down. I think this is a sign of slower travel during the holidays which will impact the entire hospitality industries. ABNB will feel it.
