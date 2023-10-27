Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cibus: A Pioneer In Gene Editing, The Future Of Agriculture

Oct. 27, 2023
Eugene Linden
Summary

  • Gene editing, a non-GMO technology, has the potential to revolutionize agriculture by increasing crop yields, making plants more resilient, and meeting the challenges of climate change.
  • Cibus, a company specializing in gene editing, partners with agricultural giants to develop crops with desirable traits.
  • The company's gene editing technology is protected by roughly 400 issued patents, giving it a significant advantage over competitors.
  • The company has already bred several traits into major crops and delivered these plants back to its partners.

Disclaimer: I served on the company's board for 21 years, from its inception until it went public in June. I hold a position in its stock. I am no longer an insider, and I wrote the following note using publicly available information.

Eugene Linden
Im primarily a writer -- see eugenelinden.com -- but I also have had a separate career in finance. I served for fifteen years as Chef Investment Strategist for Bennett Management, a family of distress hedge funds, and I have also served as a director of several private and public companies. Over the years my writings have ventured into finance. I wrote early articles about distress investing for TIME and Fortune, as well as essays for TIME on market volatility and game theory. I co-wrote with Leon Levy, his book, The Mind of Wall Street.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CBUS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I served on CIbus' board for 21 years, from the company's inception until it went public in June. I am no longer and insider and have no business relationship with the company.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Today, 2:28 PM
Sounds interesting, but I guess they need 150-200m cash until cf break even. If the tech is worth billions in royalties (8 years out), what the author is suggesting...then why didn't any seeding giant take them out for pocket money ?
I doubt the whole concept, though I'm not able to identify the flaw. Even if the story is valid...enough time, to watch, how they fill their cash needs.
bluescorpion0
Today, 12:18 PM
The company makes no money and is looking to raise money. If it doesn't go bankrupt , perhaps after it hits $1 a share someone might buy it up. Don't confuse technology and investment performance.
Eugene Linden
Today, 12:34 PM
@bluescorpion0 Most biotechs go public before they have revenues, e.g. Genentech which, I think, went public 2 years before it's first product got FDA approval. In this case, revenues from traits delivered are close to being called in the bag. IP alone is probably worth north of $2 billion.
bluescorpion0
Today, 2:13 PM
@Eugene Linden I think Corteva just bought some division of these gene edited seeds. You can look at their presentations. i think the purchase price was around 1 billion. While I agree gene-editing stocks have potential, the higher value is in human health. Seeds are to the wind so to speak so I think they will be important but lower value deals.
Pineapple_Paul
Today, 11:49 AM
Great article. Lots of small caps are facing headwinds in the current environment. That means if you pick a winner it can really run.
