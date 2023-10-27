fmajor

Investment Rundown

If you are looking for an incredibly diverse energy play with a solid dividend that is also increasing each year the KMI looks very good right now. The share price has had a couple of bumpy last few months, but the long-term still looks positive as natural gas prices begin to appreciate once again.

The long-term looks bullish for commodities like both oil and natural gas as the percentage of energy generated from them is still very large. Even if investments increase each year into renewables I think KMI can deliver a significant ROI for investors still. Despite trading at a premium to the sector based on earnings, I find the premium worthwhile to pay given the quality of the dividend and the asset base KMI has. This of course results in me rating KMI a buy currently.

Company Segments

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) stands as a prominent energy infrastructure giant within North America, holding the distinction of being the largest energy infrastructure company in the S&P 500 index. The company operates within the midstream energy sector, boasting a substantial network of approximately 82,000 miles of pipelines, 140 terminals, and a significant storage capacity of 700 billion cubic feet for working natural gas. This extensive infrastructure plays a pivotal role in the energy supply chain, facilitating the efficient transport and storage of crucial resources.

The company has managed to gather a massive amount of pipelines which has made them a leader and almost market mover in the natural gas space. KMI's vast pipeline network transports a diverse range of essential products, including natural gas, refined petroleum products, renewable fuels, crude oil condensate, CO2, and various other valuable commodities. Furthermore, the company's versatile terminals play a crucial role in storing and managing a wide spectrum of goods, encompassing gasoline, diesel fuel, renewable fuel feedstocks, chemicals, ethanol, metals, and petroleum coke.

This diverse set of exposure is perhaps where some investors are discouraged but some are also encouraged. What I mean by this is that KMI may not see the same immediate and rapid impact of rising commodity prices as a more pure-play natural gas company may. On the other hand, though, KMI is more protected against downside risk in my opinion as the diversified nature of the business lends itself to some price hedging.

One of the key features of KMI is its setup with reliable cash flows. The company has an FCF margin of 8.87% right now which is right around where the 5-year average has been as well. As seen in the picture above, KMI has managed to establish a predictable set of cash flows as 61% of it is made of take-or-pay.

The dividend for KMI continues to be a highlight in my opinion. The company has an FWD yield of 6.62% and that is sufficient to yield a strong ROI for investors, especially when combined with general share appreciation from growing the EPS of the business. The natural gas prices have come down quite a lot as we know, but I think the trend forward is upwards. The rise of Mexico's imports of natural gas is adding momentum to the price I think. Even though KMI has a very high payout ratio the company still managed to improve its financial position. Back in 2016, the company had a net debt position of $38 billion, but this has since decreased to $31 billion instead.

Markets They Are In

The world population is continuously increasing and this is putting pressure on the energy outputs as well. Natural gas and oil remain to be very viable sources of it. In the coming couple of decades, I think that they will remain in a dominant position in energy generation. The capital necessary to switch them out to renewables is incredibly high and the material costs and amount of work are too high to make possible in a short period. This means the market is still appealing to invest in as demand will be persistent.

Looking at hydrocarbons in applications like cement, steel, and fertilizer they are irreplaceable. Seeing as these are materials and commodities widely used in our societies they will likely remain in high demand. A rising population is also bringing a higher need for housing. That should bring up demand for commodities like cement and steel, which in turn raises demand for hydrocarbons, ultimately benefiting companies like KMI.

Risks

Some investors may perceive a challenge with KMI due to its diversified business portfolio. This diversification means that KMI may not be able to concentrate its efforts on a specific sector or region for focused expansion. For those seeking a more specialized or pure-play investment, KMI might not be the most suitable option.

Significant risks for KMI include the potential impact of low commodity prices, which can lead to reduced oil and gas drilling activity. Moreover, persistently high-interest rates can increase the cost of undertaking new projects, impacting KMI's operations. Additionally, competition from foreign markets for LNG and refined exports poses another risk factor for the company's profitability. I think however that as we are heading into the colder months of the year, the prices of these commodities will rise as they often due. In terms of natural gas prices, I think it's unlikely we see a rapid return to where they were in 2022. The war in Ukraine made the gas market incredibly vulnerable and there were a lot of uncertainties which resulted in the price shooting up the way it did.

Final Words

I think this article has made it quite clear that I like KMI and the value that can be extracted right now. The share price is trading at a 47% premium based on earnings. On a p/b basis though, KMI has a discount of 25% right now. I find the dividend possible to be maintained and the long-term fundamental demand for natural gas should drive higher earnings for KMI.

The share price is down on a 12-month basis and I think investors compounding a position in KMI right now will do very well over the long term, possibly yielding a return far higher than the rest of the markets. If it's not clear, I am rating KMI a buy right now and look positively on the next several decades of operations for it