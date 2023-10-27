Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Altria Group: I Was Wrong But Am Not Deterred

Oct. 27, 2023 11:01 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)28 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.37K Followers

Summary

  • Altria Group, Inc. stock has declined significantly in the past month, six months, YTD, and five years due to the decline of traditional cigarettes in the U.S.
  • As a result, the stock is trading at a low multiple and has a high yield of around 10%.
  • The company's dividend has grown significantly in the past 10 years, showing its ability to adapt and generate returns for investors.
  • At some point, core smokers will stand out and the assumed decline rate may flat line.
  • Investing in Altria Group stock here will likely recoup your original investment in 5 years.

Philip Morris Changes Name To Altria

Mario Tama

I will be the first to admit. I like Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) stock as an income investment and as a topic to write about on Seeking Alpha. It is easy to make the case for

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.37K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (28)

J-Flo profile picture
J-Flo
Today, 2:24 PM
Premium
Comments (1.34K)
I want to add more but I have quite a bit of tobacco in my portfolio.
D
Dr0Doom
Today, 1:58 PM
Comments (1.38K)
It's an income stock. Unless they cut the dividend, the price will recover and then some, when the Fed cuts the rates back down. Might take a couple of years, but it's still paying a massive dividend in the meanwhile. Hopefully, management is smart, and buying back stock hand over fist, while the price is < $40.
m
mmenchel
Today, 1:56 PM
Premium
Comments (668)
I went through this with T. Cheerleading is not analysis. The idea of "core smokers" is a concept that the author made up. GLP1 drugs may be a threat to all addictions we just don't know yet. I own a lot of MO. Basically on the earnings call the CEO talked around the results. How long can MO throw off these dividends and what if the current divvy is more than 80% of next years earnings. None of this is discussed in the analysis. Not sure what to do with this puff piece.
N
NotionalValue
Today, 1:05 PM
Premium
Comments (93)
Volume decreases, potential menthol bans and nicotine limits, are killing tobacco in my opinion the future is more of the same - a steady decline maybe faster when regulation increases.

If cigarette volume of sales keeps decreasing 11% annualized what happens to MO?
"Altria - Cigarette Volume
Q3 2023 vs. Q3 2022
No (meaningful) softening in the volume decline trend
- Volume down -11.6% reported, -10% adjusted (vs. -10.5% in H1 2023)"
twitter.com/...

Like
O
Overfished
Today, 2:38 PM
Premium
Comments (2.32K)
@NotionalValue reduced risk products
BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 12:04 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.65K)
We are now entering the capitulation phase of the market.

Now those who think they are hardened are starting to sell.

Dividends and share buybacks will become increasingly attractive.

Altria's latest twelve month buyback yield is 1.7%.

The forward dividend yield is already 9.98%.

Combines for a nice 11.68% MO $MO shareholder reward.

A wonderful fear bonus to my account.

First comes the pain and then the money.

If you want to eat well, buy MO stocks;

If you want to sleep well, buy fiat bonds.

A very deceptive good night's sleep.

I sleep better with MO stocks.
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
Today, 12:07 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.39K)
@BM Cashflow Detective Thanks for the comment. I added more today. Let's see if I too sleep better tonight :)
RetiredToad profile picture
RetiredToad
Today, 11:39 AM
Comments (97)
I don't think you ever get a core stabilization of smokers. Smokers are dying faster than new ones are being created.

MO should sell the BUD stake and do a large buyback at these prices. Significant value to shareholder + improves cashflow from lower total dividend payments.
MySemiretiredLife profile picture
MySemiretiredLife
Today, 11:30 AM
Premium
Comments (6)
Add under $40, trim if needed over $50 and collect/reinvest the dividend. That has worked well for me and reduces the risk of finding yourself underwater on share price. It just requires patience in waiting for the right entry price to initiate or add to a position.
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
Today, 11:31 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.39K)
@MySemiretiredLife And a willingness to take punishment in between :)
J
Jeff Milligan
Today, 11:44 AM
Investing Group
Comments (698)
@MySemiretiredLife, I hope I’m wrong - I have almost a thousand shares in MO - but I doubt MO will go back up to $50 a share until (a) interest rates decline considerably; and (b) cannabis is legalized in the US.
n
nyle alexla
Today, 11:22 AM
Premium
Comments (726)
Mo means must own. I love mo ❤️.
S
StevieCool
Today, 11:13 AM
Comments (1.22K)
Big Mo is just too sweeeeet!
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
Today, 11:14 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.39K)
@StevieCool bitter sweet at least?
S
StevieCool
Today, 11:17 AM
Comments (1.22K)
@Tradevestor Sweeter than sugar :-)
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
Today, 11:18 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.39K)
@StevieCool I found a more optimistic person than me on Altria :)
c
carlidrew
Today, 11:11 AM
Premium
Comments (751)
"Investing in Altria Group stock here will likely recoup your original investment in 5 years."

Who merely wants to recoup their original investment? What were u trying to say here ?
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
Today, 11:12 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.39K)
@carlidrew If worried about the very long-term, taking out your original in 5 years is not a bad trade off.
c
carlidrew
Today, 11:24 AM
Premium
Comments (751)
@Tradevestor ...you must be referencing only the stock price (you are not including dividends)?
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
Today, 11:32 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.39K)
@carlidrew I mean, at 13% (10% for initial yield and say 3% for DG and cap appreciation), you are bound to double your money between 5 and 6 years. Whether you see that as capital appreciation or dividend is your choice.
caasi notwen profile picture
caasi notwen
Today, 11:07 AM
Investing Group
Comments (64)
I stopped calculating my yield on cost on MO over a decade ago. Suffice it to say that it's likely 200+% by now. I will sell the second the dividend gets cut. Until then, I continue to enjoy the harvest.
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
Today, 11:08 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.39K)
@caasi notwen Wowie :) Looking forward to my own 100% YoC :)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.