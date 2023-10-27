Mario Tama

I will be the first to admit. I like Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) stock as an income investment and as a topic to write about on Seeking Alpha. It is easy to make the case for the former given the stock's dividend growth history of 50+ years. For the latter, the proof is in the pudding. I mean, look at my history. And my buy recommendations that don't look so good now.

My Altria Coverage (Seekingalpha.com)

Given my recommendations in the past and the stock's price action for quite a while, a few adages come to mind:

"Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results"

"Pride comes before a fall"

or more specifically to the stock market, "Cut your losses and let your profits run."

What has gone so wrong with this company for the stock to be down

7% in the last month

16% in the last 6 months

14% YTD

15% in the last 12 months

38% in the last 5 years?

That's quite easy to answer at a high level. Traditional cigarette is in terminal decline in the U.S. and has been for a while. Pricing power has time and again saved the stock, and I had predicted that it'd once again save the company in the just-reported Q3 as well. But based on the Q3 numbers and the price action (down 8%), that didn't seem like the case. But were things so bad for the stock to close at its lowest since November 2020? I don't intend to present this article as an earnings review but let's quickly look at some positives (the trees) from the report before looking at the forest.

The narrowed guidance range that made the headlines still represents significant value when you look at the stock price. At $39, the stock is trading at a multiple less than 8 even when you use the lower end of the guidance, $4.91. As a result of yesterday's shellacking, the stock is yielding an astonishing ~10%.

You may recall that the dividend was just raised in August for an annualized rate of $3.92 and the payout ratio using the low end of the guidance ($4.91) works out to about 80%. Long-term Altria investors may recall that for many decades, the company had a target of paying 80% of its earnings to shareholders as dividends. After all the hue and cry, Altria is still sticking to its promise to investors despite clearly suffering when it comes to volume.

The company purchased nearly 6 million shares in Q3, which saves them nearly $24 million annually, based on its annual dividend of $3.92/share.

Corporate expenses fell nearly 20% YoY to $63 million in Q3 2023.

Overall, while Q3 revenue fell 4% YoY, on YTD basis, we are down a lesser and more on the expected lines 2.5% YoY. However, with the company's operating discipline, EPS still has grown 3.3% YTD on a YoY basis. A 3% growth for a company whose stock yields 10% while trading at a multiple of less than 8 seems alright for me.

Altria Q3 (investor.altria.com)

Okay, I've said quite a lot about Q3 after saying that is not my focus here. Let's see what the high-yield has meant for me personally over the years and what it may mean in the long term for investors who can bear the unbearable pain here.

A Lesson From My Own Past

I've been buying Altria stock for many years. How many years? Hard to say in the sense the purchases were not spread out evenly over the years, and it won't be fair to say these returns are over 10 years. But I did buy my first position in Altria just about 10 yrs ago. The bulk of the purchases have been in the 2nd half of those 10 years as my means grew. My brokerages don't allow an easy way to look for detailed activity records that far back. But I do maintain my own spreadsheet, and it shows my average price per share is $49 (outright purchases). Ouch me!

That means, I should have a paper loss of $10/share since the stock is now at $39. However, my record shows I am still positive overall. This is due to the stock's high-yield and the fact that I've reinvested my dividends. Obviously, being positive is relative and this position has underperformed the market by a wide margin. But more importantly, I believe I've set my position in Altria up for success because I now have 1/3rd more shares than what I purchased outright.

Before we move onto the next section, bear in mind that I was able to accumulate 33% more shares even though the 5-year average yield was "only" 7%, and many times in the mid 2010s (like 2016/2017 that I recall), the yield was as low as 4%.

What It May Mean For Future?

For now, I plan to stick with my dividend reinvestment with Altria stock. The exercise below projects the expected returns for someone planning to stick with Altria for the next 10 years under certain circumstances.

The table assumes/uses the following:

Current annual dividend of $3.92/share, for a yield of 10%

A dividend growth rate of 3%, slightly below the company's target of mid-single digits. When Altria targets something, they usually achieve it. When Altria says something to investors, they've got an enviable track record of delivering on it. So, I don't have a problem yet taking this target at face value.

Altria Expected Returns (Author)

The powerful combination of compounding, a starting high-yield, and moderate dividend growth is likely to return your original investment in 5 short years, if not earlier. What makes be believe Altria will not continue disappointing like in the future past? What if revenue continues declining faster than expected? What if the 4% decline in Q3 (or worse) 2023 is the norm? I am giving three reasons below, all of which are backward looking but have enough merit to assume with reasonable merit to continue into the future as well. Although the pace may vary.

I will be lying if I don't acknowledge that volume has been declining for a while and will likely keep declining over time. I can count just 12 quarters below where there was a QoQ growth dating back to 2010 but more importantly, none since Q3 2020. But when you see the big picture, it has taken 13 full years for the volume to fall from 32 billion sticks to 20 billion in 2023. In other words, about a 3% YoY decline. In the same time 13-year period where volume declined a cumulative 37%, price went up from about $6 in 2010 to $9 in 2023, a 50% increase.

Altria Cigarette Volume (invariant.substack.com)

Going further back, we see the reasonable inelastic nature of tobacco products. Despite price going up in a much steeper curve, demand has taken a much gentler downward trajectory. One bad quarter (I can argue it wasn't bad, but let's play along) or the market's over-reaction does not change this 100+ year story and basic nature of addictive products.

Volume Decline vs Pricing (ncbi.nlm.nih.gov)

Despite the volume pressure mentioned above, Altria's dividend has grown from 44 cents/quarter in 2013 to 98 cents/quarter in 2023. In other words, a 122% dividend growth in 10 years is not bad for a company that has been predicted to die about 10 times (more lives than a cat in my opinion).

Altria DG History (Seekingalpha.com)

Conclusion

Look, I have never smoked in my life. I cannot stand the smell and especially hate it when I see children being exposed to the smell or the habit due to their surroundings. But you do you, I do me. I've always seen Altria stock as an excellent investment vehicle and, so far, the company has not disappointed on that front. What good is the 10% dividend when the stock has fallen much more, you may ask. Fair question. The answer lies in the fact that at some point, the core smokers will stand out and continue smoking and the expected decline in volume may not continue the current trajectory forever. Meanwhile, the numbers make too much sense to pass on the stock. I look forward to adding more under $40.

I acknowledge the risks with Altria as a company and as an investment. Operating in a terminally declining industry is no fun and as the recent past has shown, the challenge is getting harder by the day. However, two things that are basic but of paramount importance to future returns are basic math and general trust in the company. Both factors are in favor of Altria, with the stock yielding 10% and trading at a forward multiple of 8.

Although I quoted three powerful adages at the beginning of the article, I will conclude the article with the one I believe applies more to the situation at hand. "It's always darkest before the dawn."