Background

Against all odds, the U.S. consumer did it yet again - today it was reported that the economy grew by a blockbuster 4.9% in the third quarter, largely driven by continued strong spending from the indefatigable consumer, a full 220 basis points higher than Q3 of 2022.

U.S. GDP Growth Rate, Quarterly (Koyfin)

This blowout figure flies in the face of economist's expectations. Interest rates, after all, have been ratcheted higher at a dizzying pace in the last two years, driving up the cost of virtually everything from auto loans to credit cards. These hikes didn't happen in a vacuum, either, as they were precipitated by spiking inflation, which itself erodes the spending power of consumers.

It appears that nobody told the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) (SPX) that things were supposed to be bad, however.

SPY Performance, 3-Year (Koyfin)

Over the last three years, the index has returned 25% on a total return basis, and many of the index's largest constituent companies (such as Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META)) posted strong third quarters as well.

All of this has to leave investors feeling pretty good about a soft landing of the economy overall, and the prospects for SPY in general.

We are not so sure.

In this article, we'll explore the headwinds we think the economy will face in the coming months, and exactly how we believe those headwinds will impact this broad market index.

Let's dive in.

The Almighty Consumer

It's no secret: Economists have a lot of collective egg on their faces when discussing the ability of the average American household to keep on spending. While it might be easy to play Monday morning quarterback, however, it's difficult to see how things keep getting bought when the hard data is reviewed.

For example, the Bureau of Labor Statistics published its report on consumer expenditures for 2022 last month. Some of the high points included housing expenditures rising by 7.4%, food by 12.7%, and transportation expenditures by 12.2%. While inflation has abated a bit in 2023, it hasn't done so by much, and interest rates remain high.

The data from 2023 paints a similarly difficult picture.

U.S. Personal Savings Rate (FRED)

Personal savings rates have begun to dwindle of late after spiking at the start of the pandemic in 2020, coming close to tagging the lows seen just before the Great Recession.

The chart above, however, doesn't do justice to illustrate the magnitude of savings outflows when subjected to the eye test. Economists at the San Francisco Federal Reserve recently published a study of American personal savings accumulations and drawdowns since the pandemic.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

Since the start of the pandemic, the authors calculate that Americans amassed $2.1 trillion in excess savings, and since the back half of 2021 has drawn down a collective $1.9 trillion on that.

This suggests that a roughly $200 billion runway exists between the cash that was injected into the economy and what has been spent down thus far, which might sound like a lot but is a drop in the bucket compared to total economic spending.

Further confirming this, the Bureau of Economic Analysis's release on the Q3 GDP numbers reveals that disposable personal income and personal savings are contracting - compared to the second quarter of 2023, disposable income growth fell 4.2%, while personal savings growth shrunk by 1.4%.

The biggest cliff ahead, however, is likely to be student loan payments, which resumed in October.

To frame the problem, consider the total amount of outstanding non-housing debt in the U.S., courtesy of the New York Fed:

FRBNY

Of the roughly $4.75 trillion of outstanding non-housing debt, $1.57 trillion is in student loans. On this balance, the Education Data Initiative estimates the average payment to be $503 monthly.

The St. Louis Fed estimates that the average disposable capital income is $16,758 as of August 2023. With this in mind, the rough math indicates that the resumption of student loan payments is set to dent this figure by about 40% annually for a large swath of Americans.

That's a lot, especially when you add into consideration the rising costs of credit.

The consumer, however, despite dominating the headlines, isn't the only spender in the economy. Business investments make up a sizable portion of GDP as well, and there are signs that this important segment of the economy is under pressure.

Senior Loan Officer Survey (FRED)

Published by the St. Louis Fed, the Senior Loan Officer Survey displays the percentage of banks that are tightening or easing lending standards across various credit markets. The above chart, for example, shows the percentage of domestic banks tightening or easing for commercial and industrial loans to large and middle-market firms.

A move to the upside means a growing number of banks are tightening lending standards, 50.8% to be exact according to the latest figures. This means that firms are going to find it more difficult to borrow and spend to stimulate the economy.

And, as one can see from the chart, a spike in tightening standards (with the exception of the 'flash recession' in early 2020) generally portends difficult economic times ahead.

The Market

So, what does all this mean for stocks? Well, in short, we don't think it's good.

From a forward yield estimate of 3.02% in March 2021, the current forward yield estimate for the S&P 500 stands at 5.29% according to YCharts. For context, the current 2-year Treasury yield currently stands at 5.02%, and in March 2021 it yielded a paltry 16 basis points.

U.S. Treasury 2-Year Yield (Koyfin)

Thus, the spread between the S&P 500's forward earnings yield and the 2-year Treasury has collapsed from 286 basis points in 2021 to 26 basis points today. This, we think, is not an acceptable risk premium for investors in the broader market, and one that - should the spread expand to anything close to what it has been in recent memory - would likely mean a significant amount of pain for the broader markets to include the Nasdaq (QQQ) (NDX) as well as the S&P 500.

Further worrying for stocks is the resumption of widening spreads in the credit market.

Bank of America High Yield Index Option-Adjusted Spread (Koyfin)

After spiking in April of this year and beginning a long slide down, the spread on the Bank of American High Yield Index Option-Adjusted Spread (say that five times fast) has been widening at a rapid clip for the last three months.

While we will state that bond spreads are not always the greatest indicator of impending calamity (just look at how long the inversion of the 2 and 10-year treasury has lasted), when taken in context along with the other factors, it's something we want to keep an eye on.

The Bottom Line

The engine that revs or throttles the U.S. economy is a mix of consumer and business investment, and we think there is ample evidence to show that, after the blowout Q3 GDP numbers, that the economy is likely heading for a slowdown, precipitated by a mix of the following:

A resumption of student loan payments that threatens to dent disposable personal income,

higher-for-longer interest rates,

the potential exhaustion of the household pandemic-era savings glut,

and a general tightening of credit for industry.

Given the narrow spread between the earnings yield on the S&P 500 and the 2-year treasury bond, we think that equity markets writ large may be at risk (After all, why take the continued risk with equities when a more or less identical yield can be found in a nearly risk-less 2-year Treasury?) and could suffer in the event of that spread normalizing over the next 6-12 months.

Risks to our thesis include government intervention in the form of additional stimulus in the event of a recession, a dramatic cutting of interest rates, or any extension or expansion of the student loan repayment moratorium.