Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RxSight: Losing Altitude Despite 'Best Of Breed' Platform

Oct. 27, 2023 11:12 AM ETRxSight, Inc. (RXST)3 Comments
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today we look at RxSight, Inc., a small ocular focused medical device company focused on transforming the cataract surgery market.
  • The company is delivering 70% year-over-year revenue growth and rapidly expanding its installed base.
  • After a big rally early this summer, the stock has given up a third of its value during the overall selloff in the market that began in August.
  • Is it time to "buy the dip" in the shares of RxSight?  An analysis follows below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Doctor doing an exam or surgery, looking at images in monitor

FG Trade

What we see depends mainly on what we look for." - Sir John Lubbock.

Today, we put a small ocular-focused medical device company called RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) in the spotlight for the first time. As can be

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
47.81K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

B
BasilII
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (346)
is their moat a wide one? what do you think?
b
bobblock
Today, 11:24 AM
Investing Group
Comments (441)
Great analysis
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Today, 11:33 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (24.42K)
@bobblock Glad you enjoyed the article. Best
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RXST

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RXST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RXST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.