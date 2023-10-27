Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta Q3 Review: Mountain Of Problems

Oct. 27, 2023 11:13 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)MSFT5 Comments
Summary

  • While Meta Platforms had a solid quarter in terms of revenue and profits, the company is facing legal troubles and regulatory restrictions, posing large financial and reputational risks.
  • Apple's privacy changes continue to threaten Meta's revenue growth by limiting its ability to target and measure ads on iOS devices.
  • Meta's ad sales are sensitive to economic and geopolitical uncertainties, with ad spending declining during periods of instability. The world is getting more crazy, not less. This will impact them.

Investment Thesis

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is facing several challenges that will restrict its short-term revenue growth. While the company has seen its stock price increase almost 250% since

My name is Noah and I'm the Co-founder of Ultima Insights (a research company for retail investors) and Noahs' Arc Capital Management (private fund for accredited investors). I've been investing since I was 12 and Co-founded Ultima + Noahs' Arc out of my college dorm at the University of Michigan. I love to swim, read and vacation in my freetime.

“But in the upcoming several months, upside for the stock looks limited, especially after a 237% surge since November 2, 2022.“

Disingenuous.

Seems the author missed the irrational 80% stock crash the year prior. A “237% surge” was merely a correction back to more fair valuation. Stock remains a buy.
@InvestInMETA PE is 15. Lowest of the big tech cos. Fair value is closer to $400. This will move up as year goes on.
It is hard to believe how one totally trivial comment about how war kinda is not good for a non military business and have made into part of a thesis about the business. Saying water is wet is not bad for META. I can not stand Z but he is still printing money.
See you at 400
