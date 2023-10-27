Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images Entertainment

My Thesis

When you are a shareholder of Universal Music Group (OTCPK:UMGNF)[UMG], you essentially benefit from the success of the world's top artists. As Bill Ackman, the billionaire who owns the stock, has stated, you essentially receive a royalty from the global music industry. This idea appeals to me, and I believe that UMG has a promising future. Being the largest music firm in the world, I believe it possesses a substantial competitive advantage. Furthermore, the company demonstrates high returns on capital, a strong growth trajectory, and intangible assets that no one else has. Additionally, I find the current pricing fair, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Now, let's explore this in more detail.

The Business

Well, I believe that at some point, you've probably listened to music on Spotify (SPOT) and thought to yourself, "Wow, this is a great experience; this company offers an excellent product." This might have prompted you to look into its stock. However, upon examining its financials, you may have noticed a company that struggles to turn a profit. You might have wondered where all the profits from its massive user base go. UMG holds the answers to these questions.

UMG is dedicated to discovering and nurturing recording artists, as well as marketing, promoting, distributing, selling, and licensing the music they create. Additionally, UMG is committed to signing, managing, and acquiring rights to musical compositions, licensing them for use in various formats. Furthermore, UMG provides artists with a comprehensive merchandising ecosystem, covering end-to-end needs.

UMG boasts an impressive roster of some of the world's most renowned artists, including:

- Taylor Swift- Olivia Rodrigo- The Weeknd- The Beatles- Kendrick Lamar- Drake- BTS- Karol G- Angèle- Glass Animals- Imagine Dragons- Rammstein- Helene Fischer- ABBA- Ado- Elton John- Eminem- Justin Bieber- King & Prince- Lil Baby- Billie Eilish

And this is just a selection from the many talented artists under the UMG umbrella.

Essentially, as an owner of UMG, you reap the benefits of the incredible talent these artists provide. You might wonder why these immensely successful artists still sign with a record label when today's technology makes it easy to produce high-quality music from home. The answer lies in the fact that record companies handle much more than just recording.

Unlike in the past, where labels profited mainly from physical music formats like CDs, music is now ubiquitous. It's on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, the radio, and TV. UMG possesses the expertise and the comprehensive ecosystem necessary for managing and promoting artists in this digital age. They also can facilitate collaborations among great artists. The proof of their effectiveness is in the results. When major artists like Drake choose to sign with UMG, it's a strong indicator that they deliver significant value.

Our first, simplest, and yet most difficult imperative is to discover and break new artists and then sustain their careers over the long run. The second part of our mission is to promote a healthy, sustainable and exciting music ecosystem in which our artists can thrive for years and decades to come.

UMG operates a business model that bears similarities to a venture capital fund. It involves identifying and nurturing young, promising artists, helping them pave their way to success, and in return, UMG receives a share in the form of "equity" (royalties) from the artist's achievements. Since the success rate of artists is often uncertain, the terms offered to new and unproven artists differ from those established artists receive. In essence, the tremendous success of a single superstar artist can offset the losses incurred if other artists do not perform as expected, making it a calculated risk that UMG manages.

A compelling point that was highlighted in the Business Breakdown podcast is the unique aspect of music in contrast to TV shows, for instance. Music has the remarkable ability to continue profiting from past hits. People often listen to their favorite songs repeatedly over the years, creating a timeless quality. In contrast, movies and TV shows have a limit to how many times people will rewatch them, even if they are die-hard fans, like "Friends" enthusiasts. This characteristic contributes to the immense value of UMG's extensive catalog, which includes legendary artists such as The Beatles and the iconic band ABBA.

The business is structured with individual famous labels operating relatively independently, as UMG has pointed out. This approach is believed to foster competition among the labels and contribute to the overall value. It also reflects a long-term perspective, emphasizing the importance of sustained success and growth within the industry.

Our multiple label structure creates a degree of competition even among UMG labels. We believe that this healthy competition drives innovation and creativity and keeps our labels continuously evolving to stay at the forefront of industry trends. Another benefit of our multiple label structure is that it alleviates short-term performance pressure on any individual label. The knowledge that the different UMG labels will collectively have a continuous flow of new content means each individual label can take a more long-term approach to artist development. Labels (UMG IR)

The Artists

UMG's remarkable achievements in 2023 are highlighted by their dominance in the music industry:

- UMG is responsible for 7 out of the top 10 albums in the U.S. in 2023, including 4 out of the top 5.

- In the realm of singles, they've secured 6 out of the top 10 songs in the U.S. in 2023, with the No. 1 spot included.

- Additionally, UMG can claim ownership of 5 out of the top 5 album debut weeks in the U.S. in 2023. This level of success is a testament to their strength in the industry.

Moreover, you can observe UMG's local success, as it signed artists who are local superstars.

Local Superstars (UMG IR)

Superstar artists, the potential for future talents, and the extensive catalog of past music are all valuable assets, in my view. As a UMG owner, you directly reap the rewards of artists like Taylor Swift, adding to the appeal and potential profitability of your investment.

The Industry, and Growth For UMG

UMG holds a significant position in what can be described as an oligopoly within the industry, with a stable 30% stake. The music industry grew by 9% in the past year, driven by the rapid expansion of streaming, which accounts for 67% of total music revenue. This expansion into developing markets, particularly in Africa and Latin America, has been a substantial driver of growth. Developed markets are also growing, though at a slower pace.

Market Share (Statista)

In Q3 of 2023, UMG demonstrated solid growth at 10% cc, along with an impressive 20% adjusted EBITDA growth cc. The primary growth drivers for UMG are the emergence of new artists and the continued growth of the streaming industry, from which labels like UMG significantly benefit. It's worth noting that while streaming giant Spotify is currently not profitable, investing in UMG means acquiring a piece of a fairly profitable supplier that capitalizes on customer growth.

The streaming industry as a whole has expanded by 11%, and UMG receives royalties from both subscription-based platforms and their ad revenue. Analysts project a solid 8% CAGR for the top line over the next three years. However, there hasn't been significant margin expansion since the IPO, and there are no buybacks, making it challenging to foresee substantial growth in free cash flow per share.

Numbers

UMG possesses a unique ability to develop artists with relatively low fixed costs and then continue to profit from their success for years to come without incurring significant ongoing expenses. It's akin to investing in a machine that can be amortized over decades. When researching a company, several key factors are critical to me.

First and foremost, aside from Return on Capital, the most important factor, in my opinion, is top-line growth. This is more vital than profit growth because, in theory, there are no limits to top-line growth. On the other hand, if your top-line growth is stagnant, there are limited actions you can take to boost profits. UMG experienced a 10% cc growth in the 3rd quarter of 2023. Looking ahead, we can anticipate a similar top-line growth trajectory, with analysts projecting an 8% CAGR for the next three years, which is quite robust. Furthermore, analysts foresee margin expansion, with a projected 16% CAGR in EBIT over the next three years. Moreover, there is a consistent track record of surpassing analyst consensus in revenue growth, as well as surprising Q3 EPS results.

Earning Beat (Seeking Alpha)

As you can see in the following chart, UMG faced a significant challenge in the past due to the transition from physical to digital formats, which created opportunities for music piracy and harmed the music industry. However, the emergence of convenient and superior streaming services has brought about a notable shift in consumer behavior. People are now willing to pay for their music because of the unlimited access, convenience, and cost-effectiveness these services offer. Unlike the previous iTunes model, which could be expensive to build a substantial playlist, now you can access a vast library of music from around the world for just a few dollars a month.

UMG Revenue (Statista)

Research has indicated that companies with a significant gap between their WACC and ROIC tend to outperform others, particularly when this gap continues to widen. Prominent investor Terry Smith believes that a high Return on Capital Employed is possibly the most reliable indicator for selecting a company. UMG exhibits strong financial figures, and with the prospect of expanding profit margins, we can anticipate growth in these figures, ultimately bolstering the company's stock performance.

Data by YCharts

While I lack concrete evidence beyond the results of UMG and the music industry in the past year and a half, I hold the view that UMG appears to be relatively robust in the face of inflation and economic recessions. History suggests that during tough economic times, people may cut back on expensive expenditures but will likely retain affordable, happiness-inducing habits like music consumption. UMG seems to navigate challenging economic environments quite effectively, as demonstrated in their resilient reports.

Regarding returns to shareholders, UMG doesn't have a substantial buyback program in place. However, they do offer a sturdy dividend, currently yielding 2%. I believe it would be beneficial to see the management consider buying back some of the company's shares, especially at a time when the stock appears to be trading at a relatively low price.

Solvency

The company can cover its net debt within two years of free cash flow, boasts a solid debt-to-equity ratio, and maintains an interest cover ratio of approximately 100. While I don't perceive any imminent danger, it would be preferable to see a higher current ratio. UMG is a fairly predictable company, with music assets that will continue to contribute to its free cash flow for many years, even if some new artists fail to meet expectations.

Data by YCharts

Spinoffs Outperform

UMG is a spinoff of Vivendi SE (OTCPK:VIVEF). Spinoffs often have a track record of outperforming the market for several reasons. As the legendary investor Joel Greenblatt highlighted in his book "You Can Be a Stock Market Genius", spinoffs tend to achieve great results, primarily because the parent company has a vested interest in its success and prepares it well for the initial public offering. Numerous studies support these results, as seen in the charts:

Spin-offs (Bloomberg) Spin-offs (WSJ)

Talented CEO

Lucian Grainge is widely regarded as one of the most successful figures in the music industry, having dedicated his entire career to it. Many credit him with orchestrating the industry's transformation from its challenging times. His deep industry knowledge and extensive connections with the world's top artists are, in my opinion, invaluable intangible assets that UMG shareholders benefit from. As stated in The Guardian:

Described by one rival as "probably the most brilliant music executive to come out of the UK", Grainge has been variously described as a "killer shark", being warm and charming while also possessing ice in his veins. At a charity fundraising event celebrating three decades in the industry, Bono described Grainge as a "ruthless fucker … but he's got good ears".

Valuation

In general, I like to compare historical multiples to current ones. While I can't do that with UMG at the moment, I can evaluate the multiples as a whole.

The trailing P/E ratio for UMG may appear high at 38. However, the forward P/E ratio seems reasonable at 26, especially considering the projected 16% growth in operating profit. I prefer to invest in companies when their free cash flow yield is close to 5%, although such opportunities are rare. UMG currently has a trailing twelve-month FCF yield of 3.6%, but there's no historical data to compare it to. One of UMG's main competitors, Warner Music (WMG), also appears to have a similar multiple.

Data by YCharts

Next, I've constructed a simple Discounted Cash Flow model with the following inputs: a 7% discount rate based on the WACC calculation, a 10% Free Cash Flow growth rate, which I consider conservative given the anticipated profit growth, and a terminal growth rate of 2% to account for macroeconomic uncertainty. With these relatively conservative assumptions, it appears that the stock is undervalued by approximately 30%, resulting in a target price of $34.

DCF (Finology)

It's important to note that DCF models can be sensitive to the inputs used. If I were to assume a higher growth rate of 13%, the stock would be significantly undervalued, with an intrinsic price of $44. This underscores the importance of carefully considering and justifying the assumptions in DCF analysis.

Nevertheless, it's worth noting that the stock may not be as much of a bargain as other companies I've analyzed, like Crocs (CROX) or Evolution (OTCPK:EVVTY). Some investors might find the current margin of safety less reassuring. I believe that not many high-quality companies will appear highly favorable in a DCF valuation, simply because the true quality of such companies is often challenging to quantify purely through numerical analysis.

Risks

UMG does face certain risks that investors should be aware of:

1. Regulatory Risk: Regulatory changes, as seen in some countries like the UK, where fees for all parties involved in song production are being reconsidered, could impact UMG's profitability.

2. Artist Selection Risk: The ability to identify and promote the right young artists is critical. Failure to recognize emerging talent can leave UMG vulnerable to competition from rival firms.

3. Artist Independence: Successful artists may choose to sign with other labels or even establish their own labels, potentially reducing UMG's talent pool and market share. Notable examples include artists like Chance the Rapper who have taken more independent routes.

4. Valuation Risk: If UMG fails to meet the growth expectations priced into the stock, it could result in a contraction of its valuation multiples, which may disappoint investors.

5. Market Maturation: As the streaming market matures, there may be increased competition and margin pressures, which could pose a risk to UMG's future growth.

Investors should carefully assess these risks when considering an investment in UMG.

Conclusion

UMG is a company that, in my view, possesses a strong competitive advantage and an illustrious history. With excellent management, a roster of renowned artists, and a strong brand value, it stands as a compelling entity. The company's growth trajectory, along with its high returns on capital, is promising.

While there are risks, particularly related to valuation, I find the stock to be quite appealing. Therefore, I would rate it as a BUY.

I appreciate the opportunity to share my insights, and I look forward to reading more of your articles about great companies. Feel free to reach out for further discussions or insights anytime.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.