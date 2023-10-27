Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

China Equities Bottoming Ahead Of U.S. Equities (Technical Analysis)

Oct. 27, 2023 11:21 AM ETKWEB, PDD, QQQ, SPY
The Hermit Trader profile picture
The Hermit Trader
3.04K Followers

Summary

  • China stocks are showing surprising relative strength amidst the sell-off in U.S. equities.
  • We might be looking at a false breakdown in KraneShares China Internet ETF, which could portend an explosive rebound higher.
  • Pinduoduo is my focus stock to long within the sector.

Abstract creative financial graph interface and world map on flag of China and blurry cityscape background, forex and investment concept. Multiexposure

Igor Kutyaev

Curious relative strength in China stocks

Equity markets have been in a prolonged and painful sell-off, with the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) down -10% and -12% respectively.

Prolonged periods of capitulation increases the probability of

This article was written by

The Hermit Trader profile picture
The Hermit Trader
3.04K Followers
Full time trader (equities, FX, cryptos)Follow your heart, live your authentic life When you climb a mountain, never look back

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KWEB--
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF
PDD--
PDD Holdings Inc.
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.