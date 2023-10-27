Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

United States Steel Corp (X) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.09K Followers

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Lewis - VP, Finance

David B. Burritt - President and CEO

Jessica T. Graziano - SVP and CFO

Richard L. Fruehauf - SVP, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer

Conference Call Participants

William Peterson - J.P. Morgan

Alexander Hacking - Citigroup

Carlos De Alba - Morgan Stanley

Tristan Gresser - BNP Paribas Exane

Gordon Johnson - GLJ Research

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the United States Steel Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I'll now hand the call over to Kevin Lewis, Vice President, Finance.

Kevin Lewis

Thank you, Tommy. Good morning and thank you for joining our third quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me on today's call is U.S. Steel President and CEO, Dave Burritt; Senior Vice President and CFO, Jessica Graziano; and Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, Rich Fruehauf. I would also like to take the opportunity to welcome Emily Chieng who recently joined U.S. Steel as our Investor Relations Officer. Emily brings tremendous experience from her time as a sell-side analyst covering metals and mining. I know many of you already had the chance to meet Emily in her new role and we look forward to your continued engagement with her and the Investor Relations team.

This morning, we posted slides to accompany today's prepared remarks. These can be found on the U.S. Steel Investor Relations page, under the overview section. Before we start, let me remind you that some information provided during this call may include forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as described in our SEC filings, and actual future results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements in

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

U
URL of York
Today, 1:33 PM
Premium
Comments (1.11K)
They're not going to sell. Fiduciary responsibilities require them to duly consider any reasonable offer, so they're going thru the process to make it look good. They are way to excited about the future to consider selling before the fruits of their labor pay off. That's what I read from Dave's comments.
Having said that, they are probably willing to shed some assets. My guess is all the talking is primarily about that.
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About X

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on X

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.