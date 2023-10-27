Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 27, 2023 11:24 AM ETFTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.09K Followers

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alan Andreini - IR

Ken Nicholson - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Giuliano Bologna - Compass Point

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Q3 2023 FTAI Infrastructure Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Alan Andreini, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Alan Andreini

Thank you, Michelle. I would like to welcome you all to the FTAI Infrastructure third quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me here today are Ken Nicholson, the CEO of FTAI Infrastructure; and Scott Christopher, the company's CFO. We have posted an investor presentation and press release on our website, which we encourage you to download if you have not already done so.

Also, please note that this call is open to the public in listen-only mode and is being webcast. In addition, we will be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures during the call today, including adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliations of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the earnings supplement.

Before I turn the call over to Ken, I would like to point out that certain statements made today will be forward-looking statements, including regarding future earnings. These statements by their nature are uncertain and may differ materially from actual results. We encourage you to review the disclaimers in our press release and investor presentation regarding non-GAAP financial measures and forward-looking statements and to review the risk factors contained in our quarterly report filed with the SEC.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Ken.

Ken Nicholson

Thank you very much, Alan, and good morning, everyone. This morning, we'll be discussing our third quarter financial results and also providing an update

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FIP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FIP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.