Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Granite Point Mortgage Offers An 11% Yield On Its Preferred Shares

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. reported Q3 results, highlighting loan loss provisions and distributable earnings.
  • The preferred dividend coverage ratio is a concern, but removing credit loss charges improves the coverage ratio.
  • The quality of the portfolio and the performance of the common equity are important factors to consider in the Granite Point Mortgage Trust investment thesis.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

United States Topographic Map Horizontal 3D Render Color

FrankRamspott

Introduction

In the current era of higher interest rates in the financial markets, it is now more important than ever to focus on the financial health of the companies I am tracking. And although preferred shareholders are better off than

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
20.09K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GPMT.PR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

h
hdh12
Today, 12:03 PM
Premium
Comments (973)
There are better preferreds with less risk in the rest space.
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 12:04 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.35K)
@hdh12 That's why it's not a 'buy' for me until they sort out their loan book.
elvisbeatlesfan2 profile picture
elvisbeatlesfan2
Today, 11:16 AM
Investing Group
Comments (623)
They should be reducing the common dividend. GPMT common and preferred shares are high risk. I am holding only the preferred shares and may add more if price continues lower or if there is good news on the earnings release. It’s all about their loan credit quality.
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 11:34 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.35K)
@elvisbeatlesfan2 Agreed. They should just create more room to breathe for themselves while they sort out the loan book. And cutting the dividend is not a net negative for the common shareholders, as it will beef up the book value. So if the situation normalizes and the share price moves back towards the book value, shareholders could stand to gain more from capital gains rather than dividends.
Mikegyver profile picture
Mikegyver
Today, 11:11 AM
Premium
Comments (31)
I've owned the preferred A for about 9 months. No hurry to sell although I have been moving towards holdings with monthly dividends just because I like the more frequent income streams.
R
Reflibman
Today, 10:49 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (345)
Thanks, but no. Too high risk for me! And I heard that their transparency has not been so good in the past with reporting (potential) defaults, but that is only hearsay.
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 11:07 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.35K)
@Reflibman That's why it indeed is a 'hold' for me at this time!
m
mwhuffington
Today, 10:45 AM
Premium
Comments (635)
Thanks for highlighting this one. I think the preferreds are still a buy here
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 11:07 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.35K)
@mwhuffington I hope you are right so I can recoup some of my investment down the line!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GPMT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GPMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GPMT
--
GPMT.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.